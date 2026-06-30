Stunning documentary ‘Traditio,’ spotlighting the SSPX priesthood, is a must-watch

Already in the first five minutes of the documentary, far more about the priesthood is expressed than most modern Catholics receive in their entire catechesis.

(LifeSiteNews) —The recently released documentary on the SSPX, Traditio, is a magnificent work of art in the fullest sense. This is not just because of the sheer visible and audible beauty of the film. It is, most profoundly, because the film leaves a mark on you. It will change the way you see the priesthood. If you are on the fence about the SSPX, it will change the way you see the Society. And I believe it will inspire young men to become priests.

Incredibly, the film impresses the sublime beauty and meaning of the essence of the priesthood upon the viewer within the first five minutes. In fact, already in the first five minutes of the documentary, far more about the priesthood is expressed than most modern Catholics receive in their entire catechesis.

This theological depth and clarity, expressed so concisely, is one of the defining characteristics of the Society’s work. This is one of the things that first drew me to the SSPX. When I read their articulations of the faith, I felt like I had put on glasses for the first time — I could see truths expressed so clearly that I only then realized how fuzzy so many post-Vatican II writings were.

The film serves as a kind of portal into the world of seminarians, and then priests. Much of the first part of the series explores life at each of the major SSPX seminaries, based respectively in Êcone, Switzerland; Dillwyn, U.S.; Le Reja, Argentina; and Zaitzkofen, Germany. Against the backdrop of stunning landscapes, the viewer peeks into the day in the life of a seminarian in each country and learns about their total formation: intellectual, spiritual, and physical.

The first segment also includes a brief introduction to Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and how he founded the original seminary in Êcone as well as a look at the beautiful ceremony of priestly ordinations.

The second segment of the documentary series focuses on the missionary work of SSPX priests around the world, featuring work in the Philippines, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, and the Dominican Republic. As vicarious travel alone, this part is fascinating, but more importantly, it impresses upon the viewer the personal sacrifice involved in these priests’ efforts to save souls. Each part of the world presents unique challenges to the priest, adding to the exhaustion involved in traveling from one mission to another.

For example, in Nigeria, the priests must travel along secure, guarded routes because of the violence in the country. In the Dominican Republic, the resident priests must travel on horseback to give communion to people because of the muddy roads! The film shows how such mission work is a true labor of love: In accordance with the love of God, who seeks to gather in souls everywhere, the priests stretch themselves even into perilous corners of the world to pour out God’s grace.

The third segment features the general sacramental ministry of SSPX priests and gives glimpses into SSPX-run schools in Warsaw, Poland, and Phoenix, Arizona. Different features of ministry and liturgical life are also displayed in Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, and France, with accompanying reflections interspersed throughout. The segment also takes the viewer through Holy Week, showcasing its special liturgies and preparations, culminating in a beautiful Easter vigil Mass in Paris.

One is impressed here again by the total self-giving of the priest as well as the special care given to the liturgy for the glory of God. The segment also gives a glimpse of a trip seminarians take to Rome as part of Archbishop Lefebvre’s plan to inculcate in them a love of and attachment to the Vatican, the center of the Church’s earthly authority.

One of the striking things about the SSPX priests featured in the film is their authentic joy, which overflows and seeps into their expressions when they talk about their ministry and its meaning. There is nothing put-on and artificial. These are priests who clearly love Christ, love the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and love souls.

As one who grew up with Novus Ordo Masses, one of the other striking things about SSPX priests, as shown in the documentary, is that they refer everything back to God. They show that the crux of their vocation is the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the Sacrifice of the Cross renewed daily. Everything else, including their ministry to souls, is ultimately for God. They see everything with a supernatural lens. This does not detract from their work for souls but allows them to clearly discern the priorities of their ministry.

I highly recommend the film to all: Longtime SSPX Mass-goers, those who are curious about the Society, SSPX skeptics and critics, Protestants and other non-Catholics. I especially recommend it to teen boys and young men who have not yet committed themselves to a state of life. Whoever you are, you will be left with a sense of wonder and awe at the beautiful vocation of the priesthood, and that of the SSPX priests in particular. And hopefully, you will be inspired to cherish and support priests in whatever way you can.

Share









