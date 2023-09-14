Support Premier Scott Moe’s policy preventing LGBT ideologues from usurping parental rights

The policy aims to ensure parental authority, promote transparency, and prevent undisclosed influence on students, especially regarding radical LGBT activism.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Last month Campaign Life Coalition wrote about a new policy for students introduced by the minister of education. This policy requires schools to obtain parental permission when children under the age of 16 wish to change their name or the gender pronouns used to address them. It also directs schools to inform parents about the content of health lessons and give them the option to opt their children out ahead of time.

This common-sense policy recognizes that parents have the best interests of their children at heart, and that parental authority must be respected. In addition, it works to prevent pro-LGBT teachers and staff from grooming students into the transgender lifestyle without their parents’ knowledge.

This is a policy that promotes transparency in schools, better communication between parents and teachers, and a safer school environment for students. It prevents the types of abuse that can take place when intimate student-teacher conversations are hidden under a cloak of secrecy. It also saves gender-confused children from experiencing a schizophrenic double-life, where they present as one persona at home and another at school.

This Saskatchewan education policy makes sense, and we are glad to hear Premier Scott Moe affirm, “We are not backing down.” We need to express our support for Moe and encourage him in his commitment.

Unsurprisingly, the LGBT lobby has announced that it will fight against this policy.

The University of Regina Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, along with the help of Egale Canada, a notorious homosexual lobby group, has launched a legal action against the government of Saskatchewan. They want to have Moe’s education policy declared “unconstitutional.” Egale claims:

This policy violates the rights of gender-diverse students under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and if it remains in effect it will cause devastating and irreparable harm to gender-diverse students who do not feel safe coming out at home.

However, it is worth noting that the Charter makes no mention of either gender identity or gender diversity. Rather, section 28 explicitly affirms the traditional, biological understanding of sex and gender: “Notwithstanding anything in this Charter, the rights and freedoms referred to in it are guaranteed equally to male and female persons.”

Furthermore, Canada is obligated under international law to safeguard parental rights.

Under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 18.1, “Parents or, as the case may be, legal guardians, have the primary responsibility for the upbringing and development of the child. The best interests of the child will be their basic concern.”

Under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 26.3, “Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children.”

Nevertheless, this will not stop Egale from dragging the Saskatchewan government through the courts and maligning them in the media until they either willingly give in or are forced to give in by a judge.

A hearing is set to take place on September 19, 2023, at the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench.

We need to encourage Moe to fight the good fight for the sake of Saskatchewan parents and children. We need to urge him to stand strong and back him up with our prayers.

And even if the courts should rule against Moe, we need to insist that he invoke the “Notwithstanding Clause,” which is the province’s constitutional right under Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This clause allows his government to override this type of court ruling.

When the Charter was written, the Notwithstanding Clause was included for the express purpose of giving provinces the power to counter activist judges who attempt to interfere with the constitutional rights of provinces.

I believe this might be necessary given recent revelations that many of the judges appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously given generous donations to the Liberal Party.

We are grateful that Moe is resolute in his commitment to protect parents and children in spite of the opposition he is facing. In a recent social media post on X (Twitter), he wrote:

In light of some criticism and court challenges funded by out of province interest groups, our government has been asked if we are serious about protecting parents’ rights in education or if we plan to back down… We are not backing down. We are very serious – serious enough that the first bill we introduce when we return to the Legislature this fall will be legislation to protect parental rights.

Moe is exhibiting some rare courage in this “woke” day and age! Let’s spur him on to keep standing strong. Please take a moment to sign our petition to Moe, and then pass it along to a friend to sign.

Anyone may sign this petition, even if you are not a resident of Saskatchewan. We want to show Scott Moe the tremendous support he has from all across this county.

