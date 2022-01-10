Supreme Court justices are aiding Biden’s attack on American rights by pushing COVID fake news

The Supreme Court judges, viewed as untouchables, similar to federal bureaucrats in the pre-COVID era, receive far too much blind trust from the public at large.

(The Dossier) – In defending the Biden regime’s relentless attacks on our unalienable rights, liberal Supreme Court justices spent the day peddling COVID misinformation. Check out the masquerade on display January 7 at the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is a crowd that is unanimously triple vaxxed, and they had to get a negative test just to get inside of the building. Yet here they are, in Washington, D.C., accommodating the mask religion. The artist’s rendering of the day perfectly captured the commitment to the truck load of false COVID narratives that were on display Friday.

I’m not sure how the Supreme Court is going to vote on the Biden regime’s OSHA rule (reports seem to suggest that the administration is NOT going to get their way), but I was repeatedly struck by how these men and women of supposed great wisdom and intellect were unable to showcase a grasp of basic information related to COVID Mania. In fact, every liberal justice was trafficking in provable misinformation.

I’ve compiled a list of horribly incorrect assessments and assertions that were touted by the black-robed men and women that sit on our nation’s highest court. Here’s but a handful of their uninformed takes.

Justice Sotomayor overstates children’s COVID hospitalizations by over 700x.

Justice Sotomayor claimed today that there are over 100k children hospitalized from C19 in serious condition. According to the CDC, as of Jan 1st, there are only 140 children hospitalized from C19 across the US. Even the cumulative number is only 5,500. pic.twitter.com/n3NCx1MZX9 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 7, 2022

[Keep in mind that the aforementioned numbers show children hospitalized *with* COVID]

Justice Sotomayor falsely attests that COVID deaths and hospitalizations are at an all time high.

Justice Sotomayor during this oral arguments: – Claimed covid deaths are at an all time high

– Claimed that Omicron has been deadlier than Delta

– Claimed 100K children are hospitalized with covid

– Said OSHA’s regulatory authority is a federal “police power.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022



Justice Breyer claims, in Bidenesque fashion, that there are currently 750 million COVID cases in America.

Justice Breyer says that there were “750 million new covid cases yesterday” There are 330 million people who live in America which means everyone apparently got covid twice in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/rzMf8OzAlj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022



Justice Breyer suggests vaccine and mask mandates would bring COVID-19 cases to zero, despite the data from so many countries making clear that these two “tools” do virtually nothing at all to stop the spread of COVID-19.

CLAIM: Vaccine mandates and masks would prevent all of the 750,000 daily new coronavirus cases in the current surge. VERDICT: PARTLY FALSE. While vaccines and masks would prevent many cases, they do not prevent all transmission. https://t.co/EZvcZ0xFrU — pamela 🇺🇸 #BidenDidntWin #texasNeanderthal (@pamela12632553) January 7, 2022



Justice Kagan, speaking in the rhetorical form of a climate change hoaxer, says the science is “settled” that COVID shots and masks stop the spread, despite zero evidence proving her assertion. Kagan then declared that vaccines stop transmission, repeating the now proven lies that were advanced by the likes of Dr Fauci and Big Pharma.

Justice Kagan says that it’s beyond settled that vaccines and masks are the best ways to stop the spread. LOL — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) January 7, 2022

Kagan, in questioning attorney arguing against CMS mandate, again insists that vaccines stop transmission. This lack of knowledge as to basic facts about the vaccines- and covid- is concerning. — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) January 7, 2022



Justice Kavanaugh seems confused…

Kavanaugh: How is a vaccine requirement different than gloves and washing hands? — Critical Thinking 101(Expert of Expert Evaluation) (@critica18495985) January 7, 2022



The GOP appointed justices were not exactly champing at the bit to inform their liberal colleagues. In fact, they seemed to have accepted many of the false premises of their fellow justices.

Justice Thomas proved the exception to the fecklessness, becoming the one justice to challenge the core premises both for the mandates and for the narratives behind the pharmaceutical products themselves.

Justice Thomas asks about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in terms of reducing the spread of the virus during the OSHA oral argument session. — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 7, 2022



Looking at this a different way, it might very well be healthy for the Supreme Court’s aura of incredible wisdom to be seeing a challenge here. These untouchables — similar to federal bureaucrats in the pre-COVID era — receive far too much blind trust from the public at large.

Meanwhile, the triple vaxxed lawyers arguing against the OSHA rule have tested positive for COVID-19, proving in real time how any vax mandates would be laughably ineffective and purely draconian.

Reprinted with permission from The Dossier

