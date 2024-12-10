Syria’s power vacuum is a major step toward the Zionist dream of a Greater Israel

The Yinon Plan of 1982 proposed a 'Greater Israel' to dominate the entire Middle East. Now there is a power vacuum in Syria after the ousting of Assad – and Israel has already begun making moves to secure power and influence.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israel has invaded Syria and its tanks are approaching the capital, Damascus. Having launched a reported 250 airstrikes over the past two days, Israeli forces have neutralized Syrian strategic weapons, leaving the former nation effectively defenseless.

Historic Middle Eastern Christians, who have practiced Christianity since the first century in the region, have warned that one Christian family has already been killed amidst “looting” and “lawlessness” in Damascus.

“By funding the terrorist takeover of Syria, [Joe Biden], [the CIA] & US allies have essentially handed these Syrian Christian children over to Islamist terrorists. May the Lord help Syrian Christians!” the Iraqi Christian Foundation wrote in an X post.

In #Damascus, #Syria, there’s looting, killings of civilians, lawlessness. Also, tragically, an entire Christian family has been killed by the terrorists in Damascus. By funding the terrorist takeover of Syria, @JoeBiden, @CIA & US allies have essentially handed these Syrian… pic.twitter.com/nqNaFfuvnx — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) December 10, 2024

Damascus lies in the southwestern corner of what was Syria. In the north, the NATO-allied Turkish army has also invaded. The northeast has been controlled since 2018 by the U.S.-backed Kurds – against whose Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) the Turkish army has fought several campaigns in the past.

Turkish airstrikes were launched Tuesday morning against Kurdish positions near Manbij. The area is now reportedly under the control of the Turkish proxy Syrian National Army. Two weeks ago, Turkish air strikes cut off water supplies to a reported one million people in the region.

Map of “Syria” as of 10:00 Zulu time – according to Ukrainian-run LiveUAmap. In yellow, the U.S.-backed Kurds. Shaded areas above yellow: Turkish presence. Green: HTS/Al-Qaeda. Blue: Israeli invasion. Grey blots: “ISIS.”

Additional reports have claimed the terrorists in Damascus have been executing civilians in the street. (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AT LINK.)

With the advances of Israel and Turkey into former Syria, a strange alliance appears to have formed. Why is NATO’s Turkey seemingly coordinating with Israel, with both benefiting from the actions of a group led by a man who joined Al-Qaeda in 2003?

Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Mohammed al-Jolani was also deputized by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to form a new ISIS group in Syria. This he called the Al-Nusra front. The U.S. offered a $10 million bounty for his capture in 2017.

The United States had backed this group, and even Al-Qaeda itself, seeing them as being “on our side in Syria” – according to Jake Sullivan and Hillary Clinton in 2012.

To put it simply, Turkey, Israel, and Al-Qaeda and the related ISIS are all U.S. allies. The common enemy, Assad, was marked for removal in a plan which regional analyst Alastair Crooke says was put together “months ago.”

In a video with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Crooke – a former British intelligence agent himself, living in Lebanon – presents the astonishing information that the Syrian army was likely paid off.

“A general was paid $40 a month” under Assad, he explains, noting how U.S.-backed sanctions had crippled the Syrian economy.

Crooke outlines how the oil rich region in the northwest is owned by U.S.-backed Kurdish separatists, and the industrial center of Idlib was the headquarters of the U.S.-backed Al-Qaeda alumnus Mohammed al-Jolani. This starved Assad’s state of industrial production and income, says Crooke, making it a matter of time before his state failed.

For this reason, Crooke explains, Assad sought new allies in the Gulf states. Days before the fall of Syria, media reports showed the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates were willing to suspend sanctions on Syria if Assad broke with the Iranians completely.

He did not, and having refused the patronage of Turkey months ago, was isolated. Crooke also explains that the Israelis have destroyed any capability of Syrian self-defense in the past few days.

What seems set to take the place of Syria is an expanded Israel to the south and an expanded Turkish presence in the north. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched repeated attacks in Syria since 2016 to neutralize the Kurdish presence in the northwest, whose Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) represents a political threat to him beyond and within Turkey’s borders. Erdogan began training and arming its proxy, the Free Syrian Army, in 2011-12.

Erdogan wishes to control Idlib himself – seeking to establish a “buffer zone” there following Russian withdrawal from Syria. Should he succeed, and should he defeat the Kurdish in the northwestern oilfields, Turkey will control the strategic resources of Assad’s former nation.

Erdogan is now waging war against the Kurds. As the New York Times reported on Monday, “Turkish Forces Attack U.S.-Backed Forces.”

This would not be the first time that two U.S.-backed forces have fought each other in Syria.

Los Angeles Times report, 2016

Nor is this sort of thing confined to the past. In Damascus and the south, should Israel’s apparent wish to realize its “Greater Israel” project see it directly assault the so-called “rebels,” then again two U.S.-backed forces will go to war in another part of Syria.

On December 8, Benjamin Netanyahu described the fall of Assad as an inspiration to all who wish to be free from tyranny in the region, describing the incipient Israeli invasion as a move to establish security and stability.

🚨BREAKING: Israel 🇮🇱 is announcing that they are capturing territory from Syria 🇸🇾 in the Golan Heights buffer zone pic.twitter.com/Y7XfjozBBA — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 8, 2024

Now the U.S. is bombing its own proxies, having launched 75 air strikes against “ISIS” in Syria. The Pentagon concluded in 2021 that ISIS in Syria poses no threat to the U.S. This is a sign that the U.S./Israel is indeed turning on the “rebels.”

The Washington Post reports the terrorist coup in Syria by these U.S.-backed “rebels” as a “surprise” for the U.S. government. Crooke is not alone in pointing out that the operation has been months in the making and has obvious Western backing. What is more, it has put Americans in danger.

The Intercept reported former congressional staffer Erik Sperling saying on December 5: “It’s clear that as the U.S. and Israel have escalated conflicts in the region, it’s put U.S. troops in Syria in further danger. They are sitting ducks for U.S. ‘adversaries.’”

It is also to be noted that the charge that the fact that Israel is seeking to expand its borders and ethnically cleanse non-Jews from its zones of control is routinely dismissed as an “antisemitic conspiracy theory.”

Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich has repeatedly endorsed such a plan in public since 2017.

The Zionist plan for the Middle East (known as the “Yinon Plan”) of 1982 proposed a “Greater Israel” to dominate the entire Middle East.

The more extreme messianic, supremacist religious Zionists, aligned with Netanyahu and keeping him in power, are planning to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, so that they can build their Third Temple there. That will be certain to ignite fierce resistance from the Islamic world.

Inside cover of the Zionist plan for the Middle East, referencing the vision of Theodor Herzl, “founder of Zionism.”

The 1996 paper “A Clean Break” lays out a strategy in which it might be achieved – through “work[ing] closely with Turkey and Jordan to contain, destabilize, and roll-back some of its [Israel’s] most dangerous threats.”

It is remarkable that a 28-year-old strategy paper authored jointly by Israel and U.S. neocons such as Douglas Feith and Richard Perle should come back from the dead. Barack Obama ditched “regime change” in Syria in 2015. In 2016, John Kerry said he had “lost the argument” for the U.S. to use force to remove Assad.

This “clean break” plan to “secure the realm” was ditched by the Trump administration in 2017. The next year his order to withdraw the U.S. from Syria was simply ignored. In 2021, the Biden administration followed up, signaling regime change in Syria was off the table.

Why did Trump and Biden rule out the “clean break”? Simply, it was a clean break from seeking peace to promoting war. The “clean break” paper explained its title as such:

“This implies clean break from the slogan, ‘comprehensive peace’ to a traditional concept of strategy based on balance of power.”

This “balance of power” is what you are seeing today. The U.S. strategy under Hillary Clinton’s State Department remained faithful to the neocon “clean break.” In the absence of direct U.S. intervention, the finger on the balance was sanctions to destroy Syria from within and sponsorship and arming of Al-Qaeda – leaving the field open to two U.S. allies – north and south – to act with impunity.

It was Netanyahu who urged the U.S. to attack Iraq when speaking to Congress as a “private citizen” on September 12, 2002, also calling for attacks on Libya, Syria, and Iran. His dream of region-wide war has come true. This is truly a clean break from any attempt at peace.

What appears to be next is the useful proxy of Al-Qaeda may now find itself used as a reason for Israel to capture all the territory it now commands. Israel’s diaspora minister Amichai Chikli – referring to HTS leader Jolani by his real name – said on December 8:

“The events in Syria are far from a cause for celebration. Although Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] and its leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, portray themselves as a new product, ultimately most of Syria is now under the control of affiliate organizations of Al-Qaeda.”

Bear in mind that, days before, members of these “affiliate organizations of Al-Qaeda” also told the Times of Israel, “We love Israel.”

From a Times of Israel report on December 2:

Another rebel figure from the Idlib area who spoke to the network thanked Jerusalem and said the opposition was ‘very satisfied’ with Israel’s actions against Hezbollah and other Iran-backed players. Hezbollah is avowedly committed to destroying Israel. ‘They accuse us of cooperating with you because we were quite happy when you attacked Hezbollah, really happy, and we’re glad that you won,’ the source said. Both said the rebels had no issue with Israel. ‘We love Israel and we were never its enemies,’ the man from the Idlib area said. ‘[Israel] isn’t hostile to those who are not hostile toward it. We don’t hate you, we love you very much.’

None of the many groups making up the ISIS/Al-Qaeda reboot known as HTS have ever attacked Israel. ISIS itself once explained why. ISIS says Palestine is not the “primary cause” of Muslims, instead denouncing Muslim and non-Muslim “apostates” or “takfir.”

According to a statement by ISIS in March 2016, and also referenced here, ISIS policy is as following: “The apostate [tyrants] who rule the lands of Islam are graver infidels than [the Jews], and war against them takes precedence over war against the original infidels.”

This explains in part the seemingly unusual fact that Israel has cooperated with, supported, and even treated the wounded terrorist fighters of Al-Qaeda and its offshoots. Israel has admitted this.

Already, Israelis are organizing efforts to “settle” in Syria. If you are surprised at the revelation of the close relationship of the U.S. and Israel to terrorists capable of shocking brutality, it is worth remembering that Israel was proclaimed after a long campaign of terrorism against the British in the Mandate of Palestine, and that two of its future prime ministers – Menachim Begin and Yitzhak Shamir – were terrorist leaders themselves. Responsible Statecraft remarked on this in 2021, noting “How We Conveniently Ignore the Terrorists Among Our Allies.”

It seems the U.S. will back anyone – and everyone – in the region except Christians.

There is no center of power in what was Syria today. It is a vacuum. Israel and Turkey are rushing to fill it, but the internal chaos created by decades of regime change combined with the enormous strategic significance of the territory means that so far the only sure thing is that a clean break with a comprehensive peace has been secured – and a major step towards the Zionist dream of a Greater Israel.

