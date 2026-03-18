Taylor Marshall: Cardinals elected ‘idolater and syncretist to the papacy’ if photos legit

'The infiltration of wolves in sheep’s clothing might be far deeper than we had ever imagined.'

Editor’s note: The following statement originally appeared on Dr. Taylor Marshall’s X account.

(LifeSiteNews) — If these recently unearthed photos are truly Pope Leo XIV (then Prevost) participating in the idolatrous worship of the false goddess Pachamama, then the Roman Cardinals have elected an idolater and a syncretist to the papacy. The infiltration of wolves in sheep’s clothing might be far deeper than we had ever imagined.

All Catholics from the Pope down to the layman must renounce the adoration of anything other than the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. ‘Thou shalt have no other gods before me’ is the First Commandment. A Pope is not above the commandments.

RELATED:

UNEARTHED: 1995 photo shows Pope Leo XIV participating in Pachamama ritual

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