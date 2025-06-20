Ted Cruz tries to use Scripture to justify war with Iran. Tucker Carlson isn’t buying it

Ted Cruz’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson exposes the elite civil war which could decide the fate of America and the West.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This report on the bombshell interview between Tucker Carlson and Senator Ted Cruz is a MUST READ! It gives tremendous insight into why the United States has been involved in so many unnecessary, losing wars since WWII that have caused enormous death and destruction. Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and many other now outspoken Christian anti-war personalities are truly pro-life regarding these wars. This has been about life vs. death on a large scale.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson’s Wednesday interview with Ted Cruz is one of the most revealing documents of modern America you are likely to see.

Sitting in the Texas senator’s office, Carlson encouraged Cruz to tell his side of the story. The interview was extremely revealing and heated at times. Yet the real subject here is not the meltdown of Ted Cruz, nor the “MAGA civil war,” as some have framed this.

This interview shows an intelligent man arguing for the goodness of evil. In doing so, Cruz demonstrates how and why the U.S. has come, as Carlson says, to “the brink of war” in the Middle East – yet again.

This is not only about Israel and its decades long campaign to do this. It goes deeper than Cruz denying that the Israel lobby which pays him works for Israel.

It is the story of how the United States has been completely corrupted by a death machine which has captured its politics, its economy, its media and has subverted even the message of Christ to sell permanent war to Americans.

Polite beginnings

The question of the nature of Sen. Ted Cruz’s support for Israel is answered directly by the politician, who does not disguise this fact:

I came into to Congress 13 years ago with the stated intention of being the leading defender of Israel in the United States Senate [and] I’ve worked every day to do that.

Yet, before Cruz frames Carlson as antisemitic for questioning the Texas senator’s mission to be the number one defender of Israel, both men politely discuss some foundational myths of American conservatism.

Saying Ronald Reagan’s speech collapsed the Berlin wall – as Cruz does – is a clever introduction to the Tel Aviv Method. This school of make belief starts the conversation with stirring appeals to American greatness and ends it with, “This is why we must support Israel.” Why must we?

Cruz takes money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which he says does not lobby for Israel.

Sen. Ted Cruz insists AIPAC is not a foreign lobby.

Cruz reassures everyone AIPAC does not work for a foreign government.

In 1951, the Department of Justice ordered Isaiah Kenen to register as a foreign agent of Israel.

Kenen was the founder of the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs – later AIPAC.

He never complied with the order. Formerly classified, it was released in 2008. pic.twitter.com/0u7gG6y3t1 — Frank Wright (@frankwrighter) May 26, 2024

Cruz’s insistence that AIPAC does not work for the foreign government of Israel was intensely contradicted by President Kennedy and his brother during the Kennedy presidency.

In its coverage of an explosive program by Candace Owens exposing “the Israel lobby’s stranglehold on America,” LifeSiteNews reported,

Owens says John F. Kennedy was not only sending letters with his brother Bobby, the then-attorney general, to demand the AZC, now called AIPAC, register as a foreign agent of Israel. She refers to the fact that JFK was also waging the “battle of the letters” with Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, to compel Israel to submit its secret and illegal nuclear weapons program to inspection. In June 1963 JFK sent an “ultimatum” to Ben-Gurion – threatening to end U.S. aid to Israel completely. Ben-Gurion refused to reply and resigned instead, enraging Israelis. Five months later JFK was shot dead, and the ultimatum was forgotten. Johnson, who succeeded Kennedy, was intensely pro-Zionist.

Ian Carroll is another person who has extensively researched and exposed Israel’s shocking degree of influence on America. He also addresses the Kennedy/AIPAC/Israel conflict in a powerful presentation on X here, with irrefutable evidence available to anyone.

The myth of the Cold War victory

Cruz repeats the claim that Reagan’s appeal to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987 to “tear down this wall” was what caused the Berlin Wall to collapse two years later. In reality, an East German official misspoke on television, and travel between East and West Germany occurred much sooner and more uncontrolled than planned. Also, the blunder inspired citizens to physically start taking down the wall.

No one in U.S. or Western intelligence predicted it, and none of them foresaw the fall of communism, either. Cruz says the U.S. won the Cold War by the Pentagon outspending the Soviet Union. He is telling Americans that expanding the military budget delivers victory.

This is simply not true. The 1979 Afghan war certainly cost the Russians dearly, as Soviet power began to dissolve in 1989 at the war’s end. This is an inconvenient thing to say because the same thing happened to the U.S. with Afghanistan – and so Cruz does not say it. Why?

If he and the sponsored messengers in the Senate, Congress, and the media did not speak the way they do, they would not be in the positions they enjoy.

“Our country is dying,” said Carlson, “and you don’t care – because you’re focused on Iran or Putin.”

IMO this was one of the most shocking parts of the interview. Pay close attention to how Tel Aviv Ted SCOFFS at Tucker for suggesting Americans should have nice cities free from homeless people instead of sending all our money abroad.

"Our country is dying," said Carlson, "and you don't care – because you're focused on Iran or Putin."

US politics, media sponsored by war

It may come as a shock, but the sponsorship of political and media messaging was not confined to USAID and the progressive left. The liberal-global empire was a partnership between the architecture of global social revolution (rainbow flags) and the military industry (forever war). Donations from the war industry fund the campaigns and careers of those who call for wars to expand the liberal global empire. Saving many hundreds of thousands or millions of innocent human lives comes a distant second or third, or not at all.

This is why Cruz says America wins with massive military spending. The death machine sponsors him and most U.S. politics. His entire interview, as well as most of his political career, is a message from his sponsors when it comes to foreign policy and it should be seen as an education in how the forever war faction works.

He lied about the scale of Israeli espionage in the U.S., saying it doesn’t bother him that U.S. tax money is being used to spy on the U.S. president.

Tucker Carlson asked Ted Cruz if he thinks it's acceptable that Israel aggressively spies on the United States. Cruz justified it as realpolitik, but Tucker pressed him further—asking why America should pay a country that spies on it.

He also lied about the cost of U.S. support for Israel, as this excellent fact check video shows.

Alright, you’ve watched Tucker Carlson’s takedown of Tel Aviv Ted @SenTedCruz now you can watch a portion with receipts!! Meow! pic.twitter.com/z5Jwy2Nw3a — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) June 19, 2025

Cruz – ‘Israel lobby does not work for Israel’

Cruz goes on to say the Israel lobby which sponsors him does not work for Israel. He says God tells him to support Israel, and that is why Americans should support Israel, too. Carlson presses him and he says yes, this means God tells us to support the Israeli government.

Cruz, who proudly announced he entered Congress to become the number one defender of Israel, is selling the sale of America’s soul to Americans – and is sponsored with their own money to do so.

TUCKER CARLSON TO TED CRUZ: "You asked me why I am obsessed with Israel three minutes after telling me that when you first ran for Congress you elucidated one of your main goals which was to defend Israel, and I am the one who is obsessed with Israel—I don't see a lawmaker's job…"

Cruz then says Carlson is the one obsessed with Israel because he is antisemitic. This is insane, and these are the people who are pushing the United States into a war in the name of God.

What happened to America?

How did it come to this? What happened to America?

It is not Israel alone, but Israel – and its current prime minister – play a significant role.

The truth is the U.S. was hijacked by sponsored messengers like Cruz when Benjamin Netanyahu set out in 1976 to convince American politicians that it was the duty of the U.S. to destroy all the nations Israel wanted destroyed.

The idea was to tell the U.S. it had to stop seeing terrorism as a diplomatic issue for negotiation – and to use its military against “terror” instead. The aim was to totally transform the U.S. economy, its foreign policy, and produce a new vast industry whose financial power would – and did – capture the U.S. establishment.

Its business model is the never-ending “war on terror,” which combined with Zionist ambitions to drag America into a series of wars that have undermined the U.S. national interest to the point of financial collapse. Instead of a peace dividend, the U.S. heavily militarized in order to police the world – but really just to attack “terror states” – like Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq – and of course Iran.

Crisis at home – so war abroad?

The forever war machine dominates Western elite culture to this day. Has it really delivered prosperity to Americans? Carlson asked Cruz why Iran is so important when Americans are sleeping rough and “people are buying groceries on credit cards.”

Obviously, you get what you pay for. The transformation of America into a death machine has cost an estimated $21 trillion dollars – almost two-thirds of the national debt. It has hollowed out the United States and mortgaged its future into financing the ruin of nations.

The Iraq war alone cost over $2 trillion and the lives of a million historic Christians. This is the crisis at the heart of American politics. The regime that changed the most was America’s.

Now the United States is being bled to death. President Trump and his MAGA have sworn to stop this, but he must work with what is there. And what is there is a lucrative legacy of vast evil. The forever war faction knows the U.S. faces collapse if it does not change course, and yet they cannot say this. Why?

The militarization of the United States has resulted in the sponsorship of most of its political class by the anti-life war industry and has subverted its messaging to the goals of a perpetual death machine.

Even the message of Christ is managed into the frame of this medium.

Cruz blurts out the line about God blessing those who bless Israel and, when challenged, says this means God commanded us all to support the Israeli government.

Sen. Ted Cruz tries (and fails) to use the Bible to justify his support for Israel's bombing of Iran.

This is not only a heresy, and a crime against any honest reading of the Bible or of history. Ted Cruz is telling you how he sold his soul, because what he is selling is the sale of the soul of America.

