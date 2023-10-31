Texas AG Ken Paxton wins court case temporarily blocking Biden admin from removing border barriers

‘The federal government’s outrageous escalation in response to our lawsuit demonstrates Biden’s disturbing contempt for the state of Texas… and for our country’s entire foundation of the rule of law,’ Paxton said in a press release.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton previously filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration who were removing border security measures put in place by the state of Texas. On October 27, Paxton asked the court for a restraining order against the Biden administration who are taking down border barriers and cutting through barbed wire in order to increase the flow of illegal aliens. Paxton wants the court to stop Biden from opening the border.

On Monday, District Judge Alia Moses issued a temporary restraining order stopping the Biden administration from removing the barriers.

The press release from Attorney General Paxton:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured an emergency restraining order after federal agents were documented destroying barrier fencing to facilitate aliens’ entry near the Texas-Mexico border. Texas filed the initial lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and other agencies on Tuesday, October 24, after numerous documented incidents of barrier destruction during a severe immigration surge in recent months. These instances often included using wire cutters to create gaps in fencing then waving aliens through and assisting their entry in other ways. At times, agents were observed attaching ropes to pickup trucks to enable aliens to scale the riverbank and enter the United States. By Friday, October 27, federal agents were observed escalating their efforts to destroy Texas’s border barriers, using heavy machinery such as forklifts to uproot large sections of fencing to facilitate mass entry. In response, Attorney General Paxton immediately filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order. Within half an hour of the filing, the Biden Administration further escalated the barrier destruction, as agents were filmed using a forklift to smash the fencing against the ground repeatedly. On Saturday, Texas filed additional documentation about this incident, and the motion for a temporary restraining order was granted the next working day, Monday, October 30. The federal court has set the hearing on Texas’s motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent the agents’ cutting, destroying, damaging, or otherwise interfering with Texas’s concertina wire fence for November 7, 2023. ‘The federal government’s outrageous escalation in response to our lawsuit demonstrates Biden’s disturbing contempt for the State of Texas, for the citizens of the United States, and for our country’s entire foundation of the rule of law,’ said Attorney General Paxton. ‘By acting quickly and monitoring their actions closely, we were able to secure a restraining order, and I am confident we will continue to prevail.’

We live in the most interesting and troubling times.

If you take away all the pretending, we are in an abusive relationship with our own government.

The southern border is unprotected and not secure, because the people in control of the protection and security do not want our borders protected and secure.

The consequences, the all-hell-breaking-loose part, is not a matter of if, but when. We are in the slow, consistent beginning phase right now, but it will escalate quickly. Slowly at first, then all at once. That’s the design of extremism when seeded as a change mechanism. This is also why there is so much leftist agitation and emphasis on keeping the DOJ, FBI, and all other federal law enforcement agencies focused on the wrong threat. This is the cultural aspect, the politically correct aspect, and it is part of the design.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

