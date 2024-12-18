The Advent Ember Days are the antidote to the fake, secular Christmas: here’s why

The world relentlessly anticipates its fake Christmas throughout December, insisting that we join in—and the Advent Ember Days offer an antidote.

(LifeSiteNews) — Advent is supposed to be a serious time of prayer, penance and preparation. But between the hustle-bustle of Christmas shopping, family get-together admin, and everyone around us insisting that we start celebrating Christmas early, it can be a real struggle to spend Advent with any kind of recollection.

The Advent Ember Days—three days of fasting and prayer—offer us an antidote to this relentless anticipation of Christmas in the modern world. They are a Catholic witness against the encroachment of this fake, secular Christmas into the holy season of Advent. They are an opportunity to reset our approach to Advent—which may have slackened amidst the December chaos—and our approach to Christmas itself.

Given the timing, we can use them as an opportunity to re-focus ourselves on the true meaning of Christmas as expressed the celebrated “O Antiphons,” which will begin around this time (17th December). These antiphons, sung at the Magnificat at Vespers in the Divine Office, are the basis of the Advent hymn Veni veni Emmanuel (O come, O come Emmanuel). When set in reverse, these antiphons form a mnemonic of the Latin words “ERO CRAS” (“Tomorrow, I will come”):

O E -mmanuel (23 Dec)

O R -ex Gentium (22 Dec)

O O -riens (21 Dec)

O C -lavis David (20 Dec)

O R -adix Jesse (19 Dec)

O A -donai (18 Dec)

O S -apientia (17 Dec)

These antiphons form a liturgical countdown to Christmas, and the Ember Days can be a prompt to unite ourselves to them as a final preparation for the feast.

But where did the general practice of the Ember Days come from, and what are they all about?

History and analogues of the Ember Days

The Jews also observed something similar to the Ember days, fasting on the fourth, fifth, seventh and tenth months (Tammuz, Av, Tishrei and Teves; in July, August, October and January respectively). These fasts marked the following events:

Shiva Asa BeTammuz (17 th Tammuz): Moses’ breaking the tablets of the Law and the breaching of the Walls of Jerusalem by both Rome and Babylon (apparently on the same calendar date)

Tisha B’Av (9 th Av): The destruction of the Temple by Nabuchodonosor (Nebuchadnezzar) and by Titus, as well as God’s decree that the generation of Israelites in the desert would not enter the Promised Land (because they balked at the account of Joshua’s spies). It was apparently also the date of the defeat of the false Messias Bar Kokchba, and of several other difficulties for the Jewish people (such as their expulsion from England in 1290 and from Spain in 1290).

Tzom Gedaliah (3 rd or 4 th Tishrei, the day after Rosh Hashana): The death of Godolias (Gedaliah) the Governor and the dispersal of the remaining Jews in the Holy land while most were in exile in Babylon .

Asarah B’Tevet (10 th Tevet): The captives with Ezechiel hearing about the destruction of the Temple , as well as the translating of the Septuagint (lamented by some of the Rabbis) and the death of Ezra the Scribe.

However, as interesting as these parallels are, the Catholic Church—and particularly the Roman church or diocese itself—marks the Ember days at different times of the year to the Jews, and for different reasons.

Seasons and agriculture

“Ember” is a corruption of the Latin tempora (times) and the fasts are called “Quattuor Tempora” in Latin, meaning “the four times.” They are linked to the four seasons:

Advent (Winter, for seeding)

Lent (Spring)

Pentecost (Summer, for the harvest)

September (Autumn, for the wine vintage)

More precisely, they fall on the Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays…

Following the feast of St. Lucy (December 13)

In the first week of Lent

In the Pentecost Octave

Following the Exaltation of the Holy Cross (September 14)

These dates are summarized in two quaint folklore rhymes:

Lenty, Penty, Crucy, Lucy.

Or more dramatically:

Fasting days and Emberings be

Lent, Whitsun, Holyrood and Lucie.

The immediate and historic purpose of the Ember Days may have been imploring God’s blessing on the agricultural cycle, through the observance of fasting and penance. In the Catholic Encyclopaedia, Mershman gives the follow possible explanation:

The purpose of their introduction, besides the general one intended by all prayer and fasting, was to thank God for the gifts of nature, to teach men to make use of them in moderation, and to assist the needy. The immediate occasion was the practice of the heathens of Rome. The Romans were originally given to agriculture, and their native gods belonged to the same class. At the beginning of the time for seeding and harvesting religious ceremonies were performed to implore the help of their deities: in June for a bountiful harvest, in September for a rich vintage, and in December for the seeding; hence their feriae sementivae, feriae messis, and feri vindimiales. The Church, when converting heathen nations, has always tried to sanctify any practices which could be utilized for a good purpose.

Romanitas of the Ember Days

As the previous section of the Catholic Encyclopaedia suggests, these fasts were a very particularly Roman practice. Mershman continues:

Before Gelasius (492-496) the ember days were known only in Rome, but after his time their observance spread. They were brought into England by St. Augustine; into Gaul and Germany by the Caralovingians. Spain adopted them with the Roman Liturgy in the eleventh century. They were introduced by St. Charles Borromeo into Milan. The Eastern Church does not know them.

The Liber Pontificalis (ninth century) ascribes them to Pope Callistus (217-222), but Mershman states that they are probably earlier.

However, while their observation is quintessentially Roman, several significant authorities hold that they are actually apostolic in origin. Guéranger writes:

Its introduction into the Christian Church would seem to have been made in the apostolic times; such, at least, is the opinion of St. Leo, of St. Isidore of Seville, of Rabanus Maurus, and of several other ancient Christian writers.

Given their Roman nature, this presumably refers to St. Peter in particular. But whether they were instituted by the Apostles, or are ancient customs of the Roman people which have been sanctified by the Church, or are both: observing the Ember Days is a particular privilege of Roman Catholics, of the Latin Rite.

It is a great shame that the observation of these ancient fast days has come to be seen as a traditionalist foible or an optional irrelevancy today–even by some traditionalists themselves.

The same could be applied to the fasts of Lent and the vigils of the key feasts, which, along with the Ember Days, St. Thomas points out as the three periods of fasting for the Roman Church.

Ember Day fasting as an aid to review our lives

A special focus of Advent is the coming of Christ in glory, to judge all men at the end of the world. A corollary to this is that Christ will judge each of us individually at the moment of our deaths. Fasting is a crucial preparation for that moment, both in terms of expiating and making reparation for our sins, and in terms of a growing awareness of the reality of our state and our need for a Redeemer.

This is why fasting is a commandment of the natural law, and why the Church codifies this commandment through positive ecclesiastical law. Josef Pieper writes:

[W]e read in Aquinas, ‘universal teacher’ of the Church, that fasting is a commandment of the natural law, quite specifically intended for the average Christian. At this point it is important to recall that for St. Thomas, the ‘natural law’ is the fundamental source of obligation. the natural moral law is the ultimate ‘ought,’ given and established directly in the nature of created reality, and as such endowed with supreme binding power. Consequently, the fasting regulations go back to this fundamental obligation, and constitute only a more accurately defined form, modified according to temporal circumstances and prevailing customs.

Fasting is good for us, in all sorts of ways. Pieper adds that without fasting, no-one who is not already perfect is unable to preserve “that inner order by virtue of which the turbulence of sensuality is kept in check and the spirit liberated so that it may soar into the zone of its appropriate fulfilment and satisfaction.”

One key aim of such fasting is to be able to see clearly; specifically, to be able to see reality, the order of reason, and things as they really are. It is a commonplace that all forms of intemperance prevent us from seeing clearly, and blind us to reality and to reason. Fasting is part of the attempt to undo this deleterious effect.

But as well as sanctifying the seasons and the agricultural year, the Ember Day periods give us the opportunity to reflect on the past, namely the last three months.

They are our opportunity to do some penance for the sins which we have committed during the previous season, and also to do some penance in thanksgiving for the various blessings of these months.

The Ember Days are also an opportunity to think about the present, and where we are now.

They also give us a chance to think about the future, and the next three months. What do we want to achieve in this time, and where do we want to be? What sins do we not want to be expiating the next time the fasts come around?

These three days are perhaps a good time to make the first and second exercises in St. Ignatius’ Spiritual Exercises, and to place ourselves at the foot of the cross with the following questions:

What have I done for Christ? What am I doing for Christ? What ought I do for Christ?

Pope St. Leo the Great on the Ember Days

The Roman Liturgy itself gives us the following texts from Pope St Leo the Great, particularly for the Advent Ember Days—although his words apply to each of the four seasons:

Dearly beloved brethren, with the care which becometh us as the shepherd of your souls, we urge upon you the rigid observance of this December Fast. The month of December hath come round again, and with it this devout custom of the Church. The fruits of the year, which is drawing to a close, are now all gathered in, and we most meetly offer our abstinence to God as a sacrifice of thanksgiving. And what can be more useful than fasting, that exercise by which we draw nigh to God, make a stand against the devil, and overcome the softer enticements of sin? Fasting hath ever been the bread of strength. From abstinence proceed pure thoughts, reasonable desires, and healthy counsels. By voluntary mortifications the flesh dieth to lust, and the soul is renewed in might. But since fasting is not the only mean whereby we get health for our souls, let us add to our fasting works of mercy. Let us spend in good deeds what we take from indulgence. Let our fast become the banquet of the poor. Let us defend the widow and serve the orphan; let us comfort the afflicted and reconcile the estranged; let us take in the wanderer and succour the oppressed; let us clothe the naked and cherish the sick. And may every one of us that shall offer to the God of all goodness this Advent sacrifice of fasting and alms be by Him fitted to receive an eternal reward in His heavenly kingdom! We fast on Wednesday and Friday; and there is likewise a Vigil on Saturday at the Church of St. Peter, that by his good prayers we may the more effectually obtain what we ask for, through our Lord Jesus Christ, Who with the Father and the Holy Ghost, liveth and reigneth, God, world without end. Amen.

When preaching at the Autumn Ember Days, the same holy Pontiff emphasised the importance of corporate and communal penance:

Although it be lawful for each one of us to chastise his body, by self-imposed punishments, and restrain, with more or less severity, the concupiscences of the flesh, which war against the spirit,—yet, need is, that, on certain days, there be celebrated a general fast by all. Devotion is all the more efficacious and holy, when, in works of piety, the whole Church is engaged in them, with one spirit and one soul. Everything, in fact, that is of a public character, is, to be preferred to what is private; and it is plain, that so much the greater is the interest at stake, when the earnestness of all is engaged upon it. As for individual efforts, let each one keep up his fervor in them; let each one, imploring the aid of divine protection, take to his own self the heavenly armor, wherewith to resist the snares laid by the spirits of wickedness;—but, the soldier of the Church,—(the soldier that has the spirit of the Church,—ecclesiasticus miles), though he may act bravely in his own private combats (specialibus præliis), yet will he fight, more safely, and more successively, when he shall confront the enemy in a public engagement; for in that public engagement, he has not only his own valor to trust to, but, under the leadership of a King who can never be conquered, he is in the battle fought by all his fellow-soldiers, and, by being in their company and ranks, he has a fellowship of mutual aid.

Another year, he preached on the same occasion:

God’s people never is so powerful, as when the hearts of all the Faithful join together in the unity of holy obedience, and when, in the Christian camp, there is one and the same preparation made by all, and one and the same bulwark covering us all. […] Let us raise up our hearts, withdraw from worldly occupations, and steal some time for furthering our eternal goods. […] The most plenary remission of sin is obtained, when there is the whole Church in the like prayer, and the like confession; for, if the Lord promises, that when two or three shall, with a holy and pious unanimity, agree to ask Him anything whatsoever, it shall be granted to them, (Matthew 18:19-20) —what is there, that can be refused to a people of many thousands, who are all alike engaged in observing one and the same practice of religion, and are, with one common accord, praying with one and the same spirit? In the eyes of God, my dearly beloved, it is a great and precious sight, when all Christ’s people are earnest at the same offices; and that, without any distinction, men and women of every grade and order, are all working together with one heart. To depart from evil and do good, (Psalm 33:15) that is the one and same determination of all. They all give glory to God for the works he achieves in his servants. They all unite in returning hearty thanks to the loving Giver of all blessings. The hungry are fed; the naked are clad; the sick are visited; and no one seeketh his own profit, but that of others. […] Let us, then, embrace this blessed solidity of holy unity, and with one agreement of the same good will, let us enter upon this solemn Fast.

This aspect of communal penance as a means of obtaining the common good points us to a final element of the Ember Days.

This final element is linked to the consecration of the seasons, the agricultural cycles and the harvest – and yet transcends them.

This element, so relevant in our time, is that the Ember Days are the traditional time in which the Church confers holy orders on those whom “the Lord of the Harvest” has chosen to “send [as] labourers into his harvest.” (Luke 10.2)

Conclusion: The Ember Days, Holy Orders and Vocations

St. Thomas Aquinas explains why the Ember Days are the traditional time for ordinations:

Again it is the custom in the Church for Holy orders to be conferred every quarter of the year […] and then both the ordainer, and the candidates for ordination, and even the whole people, for whose good they are ordained, need to fast in order to make themselves ready for the ordination. Hence it is related (Luke 6:12) that before choosing His disciples our Lord ‘went out into a mountain to pray’: and Ambrose commenting on these words says: ‘What shouldst thou do, when thou desirest to undertake some pious work, since Christ prayed before sending His apostles?’

One can see vestiges of this link with the ordinations in the Ember Saturday liturgies, in which a given order was conferred between the readings. Guéranger suggests that for a long time, December was the only time in which Holy Orders were conveyed in Rome, on Ember Saturday in Advent.

In the current crisis in the Church, there is no doubt that we need to pray that the Lord sends labourers to the harvest, and shepherds to sheep.

We should pray that he sends us priests, many priests, and many holy priests. As the prayer goes:

O Lord, grant us priests

O Lord, grant us holy priests

O Lord, grant us many holy priests

O Lord, grant us many holy religious vocations.

St Pius X, pray for us.

We should also pray and do penance for the priests that we do have, and who offer their lives for our teaching and sanctification.

As we saw above, Pope St Leo said that the prayer and penance offered by the whole Church on the Ember Days and other such days is especially efficacious before God.

Finally: some words for young Catholic men who are of sound mind and of good physical and moral health.

Stop wasting your time. Put aside the navel-gazing of modern vocational discernment and waiting for an internal voice to appear. It’s wasting your time and everyone else’s too. It doesn’t work like that. God’s call comes to you properly from the bishop on the day of ordination.

Don’t be a drama queen. Many of us have known those who spend years in the “public discernment culture,” and have become the protagonists in their own dramatic soap opera. Sometimes they even have a romantic interest in tow. None of this is conducive to anything at all.

Take some actual steps. After preliminary discernment, a vocation is fully discerned in the seminary (or in the monastery) and not out of it. No doubt even finding an appropriate institution can be difficult in our current situation; but if you persevere in prayer, then surely the good God will provide.

If the conditions are right, then take some actual steps to go to seminary. The same applies to both men and women with regard to the religious life.

Do not be afraid. Contrary to what you may have been told, there is no shame in leaving the seminary or monastery if it is decided that you do not have a vocation.

Also contrary to what you may have been told, marriage is by no means a life of leisure or a way of avoiding sacrifice. There is no way of avoiding sacrifice in this life.

Just do it. If you can try a vocation, then—for the love of God and his holy Church—please do so!

And in the meantime, let’s hear again Pieper’s words about fasting, and apply them to the observation of the Ember Days this Advent:

Hilaritas mentis – cheerfulness of heart. Christian dogma links this notion most closely to the primal form of asceticism, fasting. This connection is based on the New Testament, on the Lord’s admonition, proclaimed by the Chrchu every year at the beginning of Lent: ‘When you fast, do shew it by gloomy looks!’ (Matt. 6, 16). […] Cheerfulness of heart, however, is the mark of selflessness. By this sign and seal one is sure to recognize that hypocrite and all manner of tense self-involvement are done away with.

Adapted from an article at The WM Review.

Share











