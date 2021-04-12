The backlash against socialism: North Las Vegas mayor switches political parties

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 12 – (American Thinker) On April 6th, North Las Vegas mayor John Lee announced that he is no longer associated with the Democratic Party and has, instead, switched his affiliation to the Republicans. This move is a direct result of the push for socialism from the Democrats.

The mayor explained on "Fox and Friends," “In the Democratic Party of Nevada, they had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card-carrying members of the socialistic party. It’s not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it’s not the party that I can stand with anymore.”

This sentiment expresses what many Americans have experienced over the past few years. My mother was a lifelong Democrat and a union worker for Chrysler for decades. Not even having her job outsourced to China stopped her from shouting, “Vote Democrat!”

In the Trump era everything changed for her. The 2020 election was the first time she ever voted Republican because she realized how destructive the socialist sentiment coming from the most influential Democrats is.

Democrats openly celebrated their socialist ideals during the Trump presidency. Rashida Tlaib expressed favoritism for its rhetoric from the start of her political career, as well as Sandy O, and other “squad members” who entered the House of Representatives.

I myself have been an independent voter for 10 years. I never felt fully represented by the right or the left, but I found much more common ground with conservatives because they seemed to be the only ones still interested in upholding the Constitution and ensuring that law and order rule over mob mentality and ruthlessness.

Over the course of the Trump presidency, I felt a change in myself. What residual anger against my country remained from my public school indoctrination was washed away as the America First movement offered hope for everyone who understood the beauty of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It was the first time since I was a child that I felt proud to fly the flag and celebrate the diverse history of the American fight for freedom over tyranny.

But the media and the current administration wish to bury that joy. The public education system is working harder than ever to raise generations of socialist/Marxist drones who hate their country yet will bow down to a government that robs them of their rights as individuals.

The Democratic Socialists of America organization itself has a growing number of about 92,000 members. Popular with college students and other young Americans, they promote policies like: Medicaid for All, the Green New Deal, and ending capitalism without offering clear strategies as to how to achieve such complex feats.

It’s a fairy tale being sold as reality, something many young people won’t wake up from until it’s too late because they have not been properly educated on the failures of socialism and similar systems. Organizations and institutions promoting this doctrine do not address the catastrophic effects of socialism which have been felt by China, Cambodia, Cuba, East Germany, Ethiopia, North Korea, Venezuela, and more. In each of these areas, socialism allowed vicious practices where human rights abuses were overlooked and perpetuated millions of deaths. The people of Venezuela are still suffering the outcome, yet students are “taught” that it’s “America’s fault,” or that “they just didn’t do it right.”

Thankfully not everyone is so easily deceived. Just last fall, in a leaked phone call, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, admitted that socialist policies would not win them elections. Despite a tumultuous election in November, this is proving to be true even months later, under a new, far-left leaning administration which has actively aligned with the ideologies of socialism.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee already won his race but is looking to the future and has decided that where the Democrats are pushing this country isn’t where he wishes to go. That deserves some respect. His move may be imotivated in part by the fact that he is being considered a potential candidate for the 2022 Nevada gubernatorial race. So far he has not indicated whether he wishes to run but admitted that members from both political parties have approached him on the subject.

Whether he runs or not, his decision to step away from the left, based on their policies, may inspire other moderate Democrats to abandon the party as well. We can only hope that the backlash against socialism is strong enough to save our constitutional republic.

Just as my mom and I realized the fallacies of what the Democrats are pushing, Mayor John Lee has had his awakening. The only question left to ask is, will enough people realize what’s happening and make their own switch?

Published with permission from the American Thinker.