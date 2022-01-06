The carefully planned, step-by-step guide global elites are using to implement the Great Reset

Global elites are following a course of COVID-related actions directed against the various citizens of countries around the world, ignoring freedoms, safety warnings and lessons from history.

(LifeSiteNews) – The so-called COVID-19-pandemic is part of the masonic plan of the New World Order and is being used as an instrument of the “Great Reset.”[1] Accordingly, the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown, has called for the creation of a global government to cope with the coronavirus.[2]

Catholic author Laurence England gave the appropriate response: “The One World Government is about sheer power over populaces, not about helping people. They want a world of slaves. He [Gordon Brown] was a key Bilderberg attendee.”[3]

In fact, it was all planned long in advance. Thus, in May 2010 the Rockefeller Foundation contrived a scenario called “Lock Step” which appeared in a document entitled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” in which the world would be governed by means of “tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership”[4] during a fictional pandemic response to which various nations emulated the extreme measures adopted by the Chinese government.[5]

Members of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, part[6] of the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health[7] and established with funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, authored a 77-page book in October 2017 titled “The Spars Pandemic 2025–2028. A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators.”[8] This involved “a wartime scenario of how the population should be controlled and monitored in such a crisis.”[9]

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted the pandemic exercise “Clade X” in Washington on May 15, 2018.[10] The primary recommendation was to produce new “vaccines” and drugs within months – not at least ten years, as has been the case in the past. Particular reference was made to recent developments in synthetic biology and self-amplifying mRNA “vaccines.”[11]

A remarkable meeting called “Event 201” was held in New York on October 18, 2019.[12] The stated goal was to simulate a pandemic – caused by a novel coronavirus (!)[13]. This exercise was co-hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.[14]

The rehearsed event became reality, quickly and exactly as planned. On March 11, 2020, the WHO officially declared a “pandemic” – due to a novel coronavirus identified in and spread from Wuhan, China.[15]

The largest donor to the WHO that year was the Gates Foundation, with a gift of $375,546,744.[16] Bill Gates controls “global health”[17] in that his foundation supports “Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance” (previously Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) as a founding partner with financial commitments totaling $4.100,000,000[18] as well as Cepi, the “Coalition for Innovation to Prevent Epidemics” (established at the WEF in 2017) with many millions in funding.[19]

The Gates Foundation has invested $220,000,000 in the development of “vaccines” in 2020 alone.[20] Gates himself emphasized that he supports AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Novavax.[21] “The Foundation maintains other collaborations with companies such as Moderna and BioNTech.”[22]

Also in 2020, Bilderberger Bill Gates, who is a eugenicist,[23] abortion activist [24] and advocate of drastic population reduction,[25] promoted global “vaccination” in response to the declared “pandemic.” Thereby he affirmed his intention to “vaccinate” seven billion people.[26]

In an over-hasty rush, four “gene-based vaccines” [27] were at the ready. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) willingly granted “conditional marketing authorisation” to Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson. The already radically shortened studies have not been completed to this day.[28] The companies themselves admit that they have investigated neither possible carcinogenic (carcinogenicity) nor possible DNA-altering (genotoxicity) effects.[29][30]

In the relevant contracts with the European Union, “the contracting states have [even] committed themselves to bear the costs if a manufacturer has to be liable for vaccine damage.”[31] The companies do not even have to guarantee the efficacy of their experimental Covid-injections. [32]

The link to abortion is particularly abhorrent. Laboratory physician and molecular biologist Prof. Dr. Paul Cullen writes that available “vaccines” use human fetal cell lines, “either directly in the production (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson) or in the testing (BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna)… In using such vaccines, one benefits from a ‘structure of evil’[33] and at least implicitly supports it.”[34] This is also true of Novavax’s highly experimental recombinant “vaccine”[35] with its genetically engineered spike proteins plus immune boosters.[36]

BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna use lipid nanoparticles to introduce a blueprint in the form of synthetic mRNA into the cells of vaccinated individuals, causing them to produce the coronavirus spike protein themselves.[37]

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson take genetically modified viruses, so-called vectors,[38] which contain “the gene translated into DNA for the coronavirus spike protein.”[39] This substance is first supposed to enter the cell nucleus to be transcribed into mRNA. After that, the production of the said protein begins.[40] The result of all four preparations is the emergence of a corresponding endogenous spike factory.

The mRNA “vaccine” (BioNTech, Moderna) imposed by the German government for the so-called “booster vaccination”[41] is “an example for that cell and gene therapy,” as even Bayer CEO Stefan Oelrich admitted.[42] The German Bundestag and the EU Commission specifically changed the definition of a “vaccination.”[43] Manufacturers can now circumvent “the stricter legal regulation for gene therapeutics.”[44]

Immunologist, toxicologist and pharmacologist Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockertz points out, “When I add mRNA to the organism, that is a genetic engineering experiment. […] It is and remains a human experiment, which takes place beyond ethics and morals. In my view, this vaccination is from a criminal law point of view intentional bodily harm with possible lethal sequences, I would like to emphasize this in all clarity!”[45]

The mRNA “vaccines” do not remain in the shoulder muscle – as is often claimed. BioNTech CEO Sahin admits that they deliberately chose lipid nanoparticles that promote migration out of muscle cells into lymph nodes.[46]

And once lipid nanoparticles are in circulation, they spread everywhere, as explained by Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kämmerer, a specialist in human biology, immunology and cell biology.[47] Referring to Sahin, she further declares that the highly modified artificial mRNA is deliberately designed to remain stable for about two weeks and allows high amounts of spikes to be produced.[48]

It is therefore unsurprising that a study [49] showed that the “spike proteins spread freely in the body of vaccinated individuals via the bloodstream.”[50]

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, an internist and pneumologist, states that the distribution of the injected nanoparticles or vectors in the body apparently changes depending on the application.[51] “The present genetic stimulation of antigen formation somewhere inside the body is a ‘backdoor attack’ and poses significant risks to a coordinated immune response.”[52]

This expert also expressed his concern “that the strong propensity for uncontrollable cell fusions triggered by spike proteins may cause severe tissue damage and corresponding immunological and hematological consequences. Tissue destruction, microthrombosis and secondary immune complications could result in severe pathologies and death within a short period of time.”[53]

In addition, Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist, points out with regard to COVID-injections that the number of cases of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) is rapidly increasing.[54] As one of the leading experts on COVID-19, he has published 51 peer-reviewed publications on the disease.[55] Dr. McCullough confirmed that myocarditis causes injury to heart muscle cells and can lead to permanent heart damage or to death.[56]

Microbiologist and infectious disease epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi emphasizes that the effects of the COVID shots have even exceeded all his fears. “The result of this vaccination is clots, thrombi and embolisms throughout the body.”[57] This could lead to serious consequences such as stroke and heart attack.[58]

The “vaccine,” which is injected into the muscles, enters the bloodstream through the lymph nodes. When immune cells show the spike protein after its production on their surface, “they are attacked by their own immune cells and destroyed. As a result, immune cells perish en masse.”[59]

According to this well-known microbiologist, this may also account for the accelerated growth of carcinomas. He notes that “each of us develops an incredible number of cancer and tumor cells in the course of our lives. For these cancer and tumor cells, we have monitoring lymphocytes whose function is to kill these tumor cells. […] If you destroy these monitoring cells, all kinds of cancer cells develop after the vaccination and preexisting ones are given free rein. […] This vaccination puts the entire immune system out of whack with a single blow.”[60]

The number of reported cases of harm that are temporally related to the COVID injections is exploding, as a glance at the WHO databases (VigiAccess) shows. In addition, the number of unreported ones is likely to be very high. According to expert analyses and a large-scale study, it must be assumed that normally only about 3–6% of all cases are made public.[61]

From January 1 to December 27, 2021, VigiAccess received 2,856,457 adverse drug reactions (ADRs) related to all Corona “vaccines.”[62] In comparison, only 15,184 ADRs are listed for the common tetanus vaccine during the period 1968–2021.[63]

“Other vaccines with much safer profiles have been pulled from the market in the past. For example, the Rotavirus vaccine was suspended by the US authorities in the late 1990s after 100 babies became ill, and one died – out of approximately one million doses.”[64]

In previous attempts to develop a vaccine specifically against coronavirus, researchers have repeatedly encountered the problem of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). In this case, the antibodies do not fight the virus, but bind to it and help it enter the cells easily.[65] In various studies on animals, the vaccinated ones became more severely ill due to the ADE effect and died faster than the unvaccinated ones.[66] Doctors for Covid Ethics, an association of several hundred physicians and scientists, are already pointing out this dangerous phenomenon with regard to gene-based vaccines.[67]

Against this entire backdrop, renowned pharmacologist Dr. Michael Yeadon, former head of research and a vice president at Pfizer, expresses his conviction that it is “deliberate mass murder.”[68] “But the scandal of depriving people of effective treatments while coercing them into submission to dangerous vaccination is the worst thing that’s happened in the world for decades, arguably forever.”[69]

Much in the same vein, an association of Holocaust survivors delivered an open letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It states: “We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War, feel bound to follow our conscience and write this letter. It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realize what is happening, for magnitude of an organized crime such as this is beyond their scope of experience. We, however, know.”[70]

In Epiphania Domini 2022

Father Frank Unterhalt

