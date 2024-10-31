The former state attorney general is a member of the Democratic Party of death and part of an administration that has condemned peaceful pro-lifers to prison while pushing for extremism on abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Just like every other American citizen, the least important thing about Kamala Harris is the color of her skin. That there are those emphasizing the color of her skin as her MOST important feature qualifying her for the presidency is the definition of racism. It is not surprising then that the party of the Ku Klux Klan, slavery, Jim Crow and segregation presents Kamala Harris’ skin color as her greatest qualification. That would, of course, be the party of death — the Democratic Party.

In response, some people have noticed that, while Kamala identifies as a “woman of color,” she is not African American. She comes from Indian ancestry on her mother’s side. That is subcontinental Indian, not native American. (Best Kamala Harris joke of 2020 — growing up with her Indian mother in Canada, Kamala identified as a Brahmin-Canadian, which means she grew up believing she was better than everyone else, ESPECIALLY AMERICANS.)

But I have now already written too much regarding Ms. Harris’ ethnicity, when the problem is with her ethicity. As in ethics. As in lack thereof. As with every American citizen, the color of Kamala Harris’ soul is far more important than the color of her skin. And here she is problematical. Her soul seems slug-green, slimy with ersatz blood-red streaks running through. As the chief law enforcement official in California, state attorney general, she was presented with incontrovertible video evidence documenting the complicity of Planned Parenthood in the cutting up of living babies so as to sell their organs and body parts on the active dark market. Her response was usual knee-jerk Democrat defense of baby-killing by attacking the pro-lifer who provided the evidence.

When Republican candidates trip over their tongues expressing their horror at the Democrats’ extremism on abortion — this is what they are talking about!! Pro-Life journalist David Daleiden, who brought out the indisputable guilt of Planned Parenthood in this cannibalism, has been dragged through the courts and faces massive fines and imprisonment. Just as peaceful pro-lifer rescuers have been prosecuted and sent to federal prison by the Biden/Harris administration for exposing a Washington D.C. abortionist whose garbage dumpster was overflowing with dead babies, including five perfectly formed, full-term babies. These crimes go uninvestigated while the pro-lifers who expose these crimes go to jail. The party and tactics of the Klan ride high with a Democrat administration.

But Kamala Harris bears another legacy that threatens Americans and their Constitution. She is one of those Roe v. Wade era of women lawyers whose goal has been to elevate the “right” to abortion to primacy OVER our Constitution. They chose law careers for this purpose, and, in many ways, they already govern us through judgeships, courts and prosecutors. The female judge who sent peaceful pro-lifers to jail FOR YEARS in Washington D.C. was appointed during the Roe era, opined in the wake of the Dobbs’ decision overturning Roe that a “woman’s right” to abortion might be found in the 13th amendment!?!? This is cheerleading extremism of the most incoherent kind. Not only did the author of the Dobbs decision, Justice Samuel Alito, not find a right to abortion in the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, but Justice Harry Blackmun, the author of Roe v. Wade, didn’t find it there either!!!! But pom-poms in hand, our cheerleader judge sent pro-lifers off to jail for years. Kamala went to law school during the Roe regime. Go Team!

In closing, the media has been scolding Christians for years about supporting someone like Donald Trump, whose younger days involved a promiscuous, playboy (and pro-abortion) lifestyle. Courts in Democrat strongholds have even allowed lawsuits stretching back decades by women claiming to have been victims of Trump. But if the word sleazy is formed by the combining of “slimy” and “easy,” then sleazy is the perfect word to describe Kamala Harris’ entry into politics and more than matches Trump’s playboy days before his political ascent.

No pro-lifer need be ashamed of voting for Trump in a campaign where his opponent openly celebrates child sacrifice and proclaims the power to destroy the child a sacred and fundamental right.

John Hinshaw is one of the “D.C. Nine” pro-lifers who was prosecuted by the Biden administration and sentenced by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to 21 months in prison for a peaceful pro-life rescue at a late-term abortion facility in Washington, D.C.

