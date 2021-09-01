The COVID-19 injection is not a vaccine. Here’s why

These following criteria must be met for something to be called a vaccine. The coronavirus shots don't meet any of them.

Paul Elias Alexander, PhD, has expertise in the teaching of epidemiology (clinical epidemiology), evidence-based medicine, and research methodology. He is a former professor at McMaster University in evidence-based medicine; former COVID pandemic advisor to WHO-PAHO in Washington, D.C. (2020); and a former senior advisor on COVID pandemic policy at the U.S. government’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, D.C. He did graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England, the University of Toronto in Canada, McMaster University in Canada, and York University in Canada. He is currently an independent academic scientist and consultant.

(LifeSiteNews) – For something to be a vaccine, several criteria must be met:

the injection must provide the recipient antibody immunity to a pathogen (virus or bacterium)

the antibodies produced post-injection must be shown to confer protection from that virus or bacterium

the injection must demonstrate it reduces hospitalizations or deaths from the pathogen

the injection must demonstrate it reduces severe symptoms of the pathogen

the injection must demonstrate it stops the recipient from carrying the pathogen

the injection must show it stops transmission of the pathogen from the injection recipient to others

Let us examine these criteria further to discuss if they have been met in the case of the coronavirus “vaccine”:

We have found now that the injection does not confer antibody immunity to the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2); it promotes antibodies to the “synthetic spike protein” that your cells have built. That spike protein is not specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The antibodies produced have to give you protection from the pathogen (SARS-CoV-2 virus); this has not been shown in any study to do this. The vaccine developers have stated openly that they do not know if the injection will give protection.

The injection was not studied to show that it reduces hospitalizations or deaths; the studies conducted did not assess this.

The injection was not studied to show that it reduces severe symptoms.

The injection was not studied to show that it stops recipients from carrying the pathogen.

The injection was not studied to show that it stops transmission from one person to others.

The conclusion, therefore, is no. This injection for COVID-19 is not a vaccine; it is best described as a gene delivery platform.

The studies conducted by the injection developers were not set up to show any of the above six mentioned criterion; these injections for COVID-19 do not prevent transmission and were not designed to do this. We were told that the injection developers are measuring to see if the injection “attenuates” symptoms.

We even have clear evidence from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reported on an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 infections, including COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections, associated with large public gatherings in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, in July 2021: “469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons. Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not” (emphasis added).

Gazit’s Israeli study (reported on August 25, 2021) may be the nail in the coffin for it shows that “natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity.” The findings suggest that natural infection contributes to far greater immunity than the injection.

Adding to this, an August 10, 2021 LANCET journal publication by Chau et al. looking at transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant among vaccinated healthcare workers in Vietnam, further ransacks the COVID-19 injection landscape and throws it into turmoil in terms of disastrous findings. Sixty-nine healthcare workers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. 62 participated in the clinical study. Researchers reported “23 complete-genome sequences were obtained. They all belonged to the Delta variant, and were phylogenetically distinct from the contemporary Delta variant sequences obtained from community transmission cases, suggestive of ongoing transmission between the workers. Viral loads of breakthrough Delta variant infection cases were 251 times higher than those of cases infected with old strains detected between March-April 2020.”

The British Public Health System, Public Health England (PHE), in its latest iteration of the spread and analysis of the “Delta variant” (report 21), throws this injection into more disarray by showing that approximately 60% of the deaths post-Delta variant infection occurred in double-vaccinated persons.

We even have reports now that those who received the third booster shot in Israel have become infected. The injections are not working and some even argue haven’t worked since their inception.

And Gibraltar and Iceland have had 90% of their populations injected, yet have experienced explosive rises in COVID-19 infections.

These findings raise very urgent and serious questions for the injection developers and clearly show that the injections have failed.

The authorities involved in the COVID-19 injection development even stated that it “may reduce symptoms”; there is no mention that it will stop you from dying from the infection or stop severe symptoms. It was never meant to protect you.

When the media and lead public health officials make these statements, they are being duplicitous and deceitful. The studies post-injection roll-out, that appear to suggest that the shot reduces (stops) transmission are sub-optimal and potentially misleading.

I argue that the RT-PCR test was likely manipulated and adjusted to reduce the cycle count thresholds (Ct) to provide a negative test as needed to show that the injection is working; the Ct can be adjusted during an emergency to an elevated threshold to drive infection counts (most likely false-positive, 90-100%) to “show” that the pandemic is worsening, and then it can be reduced and look like infections are down.

We don’t know what happens after the lipid nano-particles (LNP) and RNA (mRNA) enter the cells/body

We have no evidence that any of the six criteria that make a vaccine are met.

This is not a vaccine and has not been proven to be one, and

No amount of wishing or hoping the COVID-19 injection is a vaccine can make it one.

Moreover, these injections were sub-optimally studied, particularly when it coms to safety.

We do not have proper duration data to show the safety; we have not “excluded harms” with these injection studies. We have no safety profiles.

Our children must never be injected with these, as we do not know what will happen medium- and long-term. These injections are not needed given our children’s near-statistical zero risk of infection, of transmitting the virus, and severe outcome if infected.

You must understand, mRNA technology has never been successfully utilized to show its capacity to reduce the incidence of infectious diseases in human beings, ever! We have no history of this. We do not know what takes place after the lipid nano-particles (LNP) and messenger RNA (mRNA) enter the cells/body. We do not know if the mRNA is “turned off” and spike protein is no longer produced. We do not know where the spike protein goes after being produced and for how long.

The appropriate reproductive toxicity studies, the teratogenicity studies, the pharmacodynamic studies, and the pharmacokinetic studies were not done. The spike protein on the viral ball is the portion of the virus that causes the devastating trauma and illness from severe COVID-19. This spike protein is what kills you and devastates your vasculature, ravaging the endothelial layer of the vasculature. End-stage severe COVID-19 illness is a blood clotting vascular illness. You do not die when your lungs fail in end-stage COVID-19 because there is virus in the lungs. No, you die because of the millions of micro-thrombi (blood clots). The spike protein that our cells produce post injection (though not exactly like the authentic spike protein on the viral ball), is pathogenic and toxic.

It is deadly.

So why would we inject something that causes severe illness (damages our vasculature) if infected, now as part of an effort to inoculate/inject to prevent the severe illness?

This makes absolutely no sense.

Why did the “vaccine” developers use the spike as the target for the immune response when it confers a very narrow “spike-specific” immunity with a very immature immunity library?

A vaccine was never needed for this emergency, and the injections that were produced have now shown themselves to be failing with double-injected persons becoming infected with the Delta variant, with severe adverse effects and even death. This injection program must be stopped so that we can understand why these harms and deaths have accrued.

Any injection program must only be targeted to the highest-risk persons where the risk-benefit calculation skews the decision toward the injection; this injection is completely contra-indicated for children and essentially for all persons under 70 years of age who are not at risk.

Ideally, the injection program must be stopped entirely given what we are seeing.

