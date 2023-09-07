The Democratic Party platform is an attack on reality. Here’s why conservatives will win

Currently, it is terrifying to look reality square in the face because reality has become surreal, as though we were living in an episode of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone.

Note from LifeSiteNews: This is NOT a LifeSite endorsement of Donald Trump. We present this as a useful analysis of the current U.S. situation and the need for comprehensive preparations to restore responsible government, whether the next president be Donald Trump or another conservative.

(American Thinker) — Americans are awash in creative opportunities to evade reality: social media, motion pictures, computer games, recreational drugs, alcohol, sports, etc. We call it “escapism,” meaning escape from reality. But, of course, that’s a misnomer. We cannot really escape from reality. We can only escape from the knowledge of or the consciousness of reality. When we are done with our episode of “escape,” reality is right there before us, just as it always was. Whatever reality is, it never takes a holiday, and we can never escape it. For better or for worse, we are immersed in it.

It can surely be disputed whether the dictum “May you live in interesting times” is a blessing or a curse. Nonetheless, there is no question but that we do, in fact, live in interesting times. Currently, it is terrifying to look reality square in the face because reality has become surreal, as though we were living in an episode of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone.

Ours is an era of hoax and delusion. A partial listing of the hoaxes would include:

Transgenderism

Abortion

Homosexuality

Open Borders

Climatism

There are more. Add your favorite hoax to the list.

These hoaxes all have two things in common:

(1) The hoax is obviously false. This fact is significant because it means that the hoaxers themselves are fully aware that their hoax is a lie. Hence dialog with the hoaxers is hopeless, for their falsehood is deliberate. (2) The hoaxers seek to destroy America.

Thus, the practical effect of the transgenderism hoax is to destroy children and erase real women. The “trans man” is a weak nonentity, mocked and creeped out by the real men around her, but the “trans woman” is an Amazon superwoman, eclipsing the real women around him. Real women are being erased.

Abortion is indisputably homicide. The fetus is alive. Is it animal, mineral, or vegetable? The fetus results when a spermatozoon from a human male fertilizes an egg from a human female. Hence the fetus is human life. Ergo, killing it is homicide.

Homosexuality is not sex at all but, rather, is the perversion of sex. The sane society rejects perversion.

Open Borders seeks to destroy America by inundation. It must be stopped.

Climatism generally seeks eliminate the working person’s wealth, and specifically seeks to eliminate carbon dioxide, which is the sine qua non (“without this, nothing”) for life on planet earth. Hence Climatism seeks the eradication of life on earth.

Yet, notwithstanding these ideas being obviously false and utterly destructive of our nation, our government and all our institutions are all in on all of them, everything from transgenderism to climatism.

But the fact is that, whether we deny it or avoid it, it is nothing short of stunning, depressing, and terrifying to look full in the face of the satanic evil that is descending upon us from our own government. This evil moves toward us on several fronts, but the principal two are a pincher movement of the two broad columns of (1) climatism and (2) sexual perversion.

We are embroiled in a civil war, currently non-kinetic, that can go kinetic at any time. As actor Jon Voight has remarked, “This is a civil war against all of us.”

Victor Davis Hanson declares, “Every Aspect of American Life and culture is under assault.”

Every aspect? Yes! Everything! Light bulbs, gas heaters, electric generators, gasoline-powered automobiles, gas water heaters, gas stoves, and dishwasher. Even food is in the crosshairs!

The latest target is sunlight. The news recently told us the White House is considering a plan to block sunlight from hitting the surface of the earth in a bid to halt global warming, a process known as solar radiation modification (SRM).

Is this not a perfect storm? Are not our backs against the wall? Regardless of whether one supports Vivek Ramaswamy, his ten truths are reality, and the left rejects them all.

To maintain the attack on truth, haven’t our institutions have crossed the Rubicon?

Is not Donald Trump correct that these progs and elites are “savage animals”?

Isn’t an attempt to assassinate Donald Trump a virtual certainty?

So, what do we do? Where do we start, and how? We are facing a revolution. We need a counterrevolution. We have an imminent need for two things: A long-term plan and an immediate counterstroke to set the Progs back on their heels.

The long-term plan is the assembly now of a government in absentia. This means the construction now (in coordination with DJT) of a complete administration-in-waiting ready for DJT to implement upon his election (or, God forbid he’s assassinated, for his replacement). Work is already in progress for this.

The immediate counter-stroke is to remove all our children from the public schools. This will remove the children from the bullseye of transgenderism and throw the education establishment into chaos.

For those who feel they cannot afford this, there are options to explore. Every church can start a school. Private schools have financing plans. Homeschooling associations have suggestions that you can still find with internet searches.

Yes, there will be some inconvenience, perhaps even some pain. But the alternative is to leave your children prey to the prog monsters. And if your children are destroyed, what remains?

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

