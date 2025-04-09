The devil must be proud of McCarrick’s role in hurting the Church

Who knows if McCarrick even believed in heaven?

(LifeSiteNews): There’s an old Irish saying that “A shroud has no pockets.”

That’s bad news for Moneybucks McCarrick who left this mortal coil at age 94 years on April 3, 2025.

Despite his enormous wealth and global prominence, he left this world unrepentant, a pariah, and a pernicious homosexual predator. No amount of money can repair his destroyed reputation. Ted should have known that money, power, and influence won’t open the pearly gates.

Who knows if he even believed in heaven.

As the devil’s bagman, Ted McCarrick, priest, bishop, and cardinal served his diabolical master loyally and generously. Famous for his envelopes of cash, which he delivered throughout the Vatican Curia, the USCCB, the globe, and among his victims, to buy silence for his devilry. Like most bagmen, Uncle Ted McCarrick was untouchable, protected by the omertà of his Catholic brethren.

As the devil’s bagman, McCarrick began in the 1970s as promoter of the interfaith dialogue, crisscrossing the globe promoting Islam and denigrating Catholicism, and building relationships in the halls of secular power.

As the devil’s bagman, McCarrick served on the Board of Catholic Relief Services from 2000-2014, affording him access to vulnerable victims around the world.

As the devil’s bagman, McCarrick operated in secret for the Obama Administration to negotiate a covert deal with the Communist Cuban governmentto open up trade and reduce sanctions against the violent dictatorship.

As the devil’s bagman, Pope Francis covertly tasked McCarrick to restart the China/Vatican negotiations for a secret deal to appoint bishops and cardinals. McCarrick’s deal with the CCP further suppressed the Underground Catholic Church, leading to the CCP arresting bishops and priests and Chairman Xi replacing crucifixes with his own photograph in all churches.

Mission accomplished for the devil.

This two-faced demon operated with impunity. While McCarrick visited several presidential oval offices, he continued to prey on vulnerable seminarians around the world, seemingly unchallenged. He even received a Presidential Award and global acclaim for his frenetic humanitarian advocacy.

McCarrick was always flush with cash and connections. He proudly displayed his “little black book” full of private numbers of presidents, prime ministers, financial titans, Hollywood celebrities, royalty and politicians. One victim disclosed that before Ted molested him, McCarrick showed him his little black book with the names of George Bush and Hillary and Bill Clinton. The threat was very clear: McCarrick is powerful, untouchable and very connected. Don’t cross him.

Ironically, McCarrick reigned as the most prominent prelate in the Catholic Church, yet he remains shrouded in secrecy.

The sources, amount, and location of his vast financial empire are unknown.

“Uncle Ted” operated in the shadows of his beach house where he preyed on young seminarians. He operated in the shadows of the Oval Office where he conspired with presidents. He operated surreptitiously in the halls of the US Conference of Bishops concealing and manipulating behind the scenes. He operated as a roving diplomat meeting with America’s enemies in secret. He served as the secret papal envoy to restart the Vatican/CCP negotiations.

McCarrick always looked for opportunities to elevate his prestige as cover for his ongoing predation. McCarrick, the master manipulator, conned the powerful while he preyed on the vulnerable. Despite countless victims, he skillfully avoided criminal culpability for his sexual predation.

Envelopes of cash were the trademark of this bagman for the devil. Cash buys silence. Cash buys complicity. Cash buys corrupt cardinals. Cash buys titles. Cash buys access. Cash greases the skids. Cash buys favors. RELATED: Theodore McCarrick, former cardinal, dies at age 94

Death ended this villainous life, but it does not end his powerful and lingering influence on the Church and political life. Ted McCarrick lives on in his proteges who he elevated to the highest rank of Cardinals. His acolytes sit atop the major U.S. archdioceses: Cardinals Cupich in Chicago, Tobin in Newark, and McElroy in Washington, D.C.

While Uncle Ted was known as the most prolific fundraiser in the Catholic Church, the sources of his largesse have not been revealed. As archbishop in D.C., Cardinal Wilton Gregory promised to release the financial records of Ted McCarrick’s archdiocesan fund but never delivered on that promise.

Where did the bagman’s money come from? Who fed the monster?

Until these questions are answered by the DC Cardinal, the USCCB and the Vatican, there will be no justice:

Did McCarrick have a will?

Did McCarrick create a trust?

Did McCarrick own gold and silver?

How many bank accounts did Ted McCarrick have?

How many offshore accounts Ted McCarrick create?

What were the sources of his financial empire?

Did the CCP pay McCarrick for his work on the secret deal?

Did McCarrick receive funds from Islamic organizations?

Who were the beneficiaries of his estate?

How many abuse settlements were settled against McCarrick?

What real estate was owned by McCarrick?

Who is the trustee for McCarrick’s estate?

What foreign governments paid Ted McCarrick?

Was McCarrick a CIA asset?

Was McCarrick an agent for China or Russia?

How will the McCarrick estate be dispersed?

For 70 years, Theodore McCarrick participated in the destruction of the Catholic Church, robbing it of its purity, goodness, and truth. Even worse, he destroyed countless young lives and vocations, robbing young men of their innocence. The scandal continues; many questions remain unanswered.

It’s often said that the devil doesn’t come dressed in a red cape. Sometimes he does, in the person of Ted McCarrick who proudly wore a red cape as cardinal of the Catholic Church.

The devil must be proud. RELATED: Archbishop Viganò warns that McCarrick’s followers ‘remain in power’

