The disturbing link between UFO conspiracies and New Age occultism

The sheer number of people who have apparently had encounters with demons disguised as extraterrestrials shows the extent to which the satanic forces have succeeded in giving credibility to Raellianism and other New Age beliefs that contradict the doctrines of Christianity.

(LifeSiteNews) –– At a time when governments and large corporations can easily manipulate public opinion by controlling access to information, the phenomenon of the “whistleblower” who contradicts the corporate-government narrative has become commonplace.

Unfortunately for the public, the government-corporate coalition can also produce “whistleblowers” who reinforce the corporate-government narrative while appearing to contradict it.

Something of the kind may indeed be happening in regard to alleged evidence for extraterrestrial intelligent corporeal life.

From the founding of the Kolbe Center until today, we have never refused an invitation to defend the traditional Catholic doctrine of creation from the perspective of theology, philosophy and natural science. Nor have we refused challenges from atheists and New Age believers as well as Catholic theistic evolutionists and progressive creationists.

A few months ago, Dr. Kevin Mark and I agreed to participate in a discussion with a London-based internet host who calls himself “Esoteric.” Esoteric was joined by one of his associates and by a self-identified “Rabbi” of the so-called Raelian movement. As explained by the Rabbi and summarized by Wikipedia:

It is shocking that the self-proclaimed “geniuses” who lead the Raellian movement could be so ignorant of history and so contemptuous of Christian tradition as to embrace such absurdities as “the resurrection of Jesus through a scientific cloning process.” Nevertheless, it would seem that there are huge numbers of people in the world today who not only lack the most rudimentary knowledge of Church history but who also have no confidence in the unchanging testimony of the Apostles and their successors as it was handed down for two millennia to the present day.

The Raellian rabbi who joined our discussion insisted that the extraterrestrials gave him the correct understanding of the Hebrew Scriptures, including the proper interpretation of the Names for God, “Elohim” and “Jehovah” which, according to the aliens, are not Names of God at all, but rather the names of enlightened extraterrestrials.

When we pointed out that St. Paul was a contemporary of the Apostles, fluent in Hebrew, a master of Biblical exegesis, with direct knowledge of hundreds of witnesses to the bodily resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and that there is not a hint in his writings of the Raellian teachings, the rabbi insisted that this was because St. Paul and the Apostles did not have the advanced scientific knowledge and technology necessary to understand, for example, how Our Lord was raised from the dead through a “scientific cloning process” rather than by His own supernatural power.

Using the same rationale, the Raellian rabbi blasphemously insisted that Our Lord Jesus Christ became incarnate of the Blessed Virgin Mary through a process of artificial insemination. When we pointed out that the Blessed Virgin Mary gave an eyewitness account of the mystery of the Incarnation to St. Luke the Evangelist and that his divinely-inspired text clearly teaches that Our Lord Jesus Christ became man in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary through a supernatural act of God, the Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost, the Raellian Rabbi merely reaffirmed his faith in the Raellian revelations.

Dr. Kevin Mark was quick to point out that the Raellian descriptions of encounters with alleged aliens have all the hallmarks of encounters with demonic spirits which are perfectly capable of disguising themselves as angels of light.

We referenced the work of Gary Bates at Creation Ministries International who has devoted much of his life to studying UFOs and related phenomena and who has documented numerous cases where invoking the Name of Jesus was sufficient to make the entire scene of a UFO encounter disappear. One of Gary Bates’ associates in his work of exposing the demonic origin of many alleged encounters with extraterrestrial beings is a man named Joe Jordan. Joe was a well-known UFO investigator with a special interest in alleged encounters between aliens and earth-dwelling human beings. As explained in an article on the CMI website:

One of Joe’s cases involved a brand-new Christian called Bill D. During an alleged alien abduction he cried out ‘Jesus, help me!’ and the encounter immediately stopped. When Joe contacted other MUFON investigators to see if they had had similar cases, they would only agree to talk to Joe if it was ‘off the record’ for fear of their careers. The truth was they all knew of similar accounts of abductions being stopped by people praying, singing hymns or calling on the name of Jesus. But because it was ‘religious in nature’ and not ‘scientific’, the evidence was being deliberately ignored and actually hidden. Joe’s CE4 group [a ‘close encounter’ study group] knew there must be more cases with which they could expose the deception. A local newspaper, Florida Today, reported on CE4’s initial findings. The story went viral via the press and internet, and suddenly, lots of people were contacting CE4 sharing similar testimonies. This research of Joe’s was pivotal in helping me and others create awareness in the Church on this widespread phenomenon. Joe’s current ministry sees him counselling many experiencers with the aim of leading them to Christ. To date, he has worked with over 400 people who have had their ‘abduction’ episodes halted in the name of Christ (some of them don’t want to be identified). He has valuable insight into the whole UFO realm as he has seen it from two different sets of eyes—as an unbelieving new-ager, and now as a Bible-believing Christian. Like me, he found that the Bible has the answers to explain what is really happening. Moreover, the Bible also explains that non-Christians are unable to see the phenomenon for what it really is, ‘The natural person does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are folly to him, and he is not able to understand them because they are spiritually discerned.’ (1 Corinthians 2:14 ESV)

The sheer number of people who have apparently had encounters with demons disguised as extraterrestrials shows the extent to which the satanic forces have succeeded in giving credibility to Raellianism and other New Age beliefs that contradict the doctrines of Christianity. Not surprisingly, the Raellian revelations teach that every kind of sexual activity is legitimate and should be free from any legal restriction. Towards the end of our discussion, Esoteric’s female associate who moderated our exchange, revealed that she had studied the Bible deeply and had found proof positive that Our Lord Jesus Christ was actually the Serpent in the Garden of Eden in Genesis!

My brothers and sisters, let us thank God continually for the gift of the true Faith and for having been preserved from the seductive errors that are holding so many human beings in bondage. But let us also redouble our efforts to educate our children and grandchildren properly in the Faith, and especially in the true doctrine of creation, so that they do not join the ever-growing ranks of young people who believe that life has evolved in other parts of the universe and that “more highly-evolved” intelligent beings are now visiting the earth and preparing us to enter into a New Age of enlightenment.

Hugh Owen is the director of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation. He and aerospace engineer Eric Bermingham have written an article on the theological problems with UFOism and the hypothesis of extraterrestrial corporeal intelligent life which can be read at this link on the Kolbe website: https://www.kolbecenter.org/would-extraterrestrial-intelligent-life-redound-to-the-glory-of-god/

Share











