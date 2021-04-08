The End Times and the Great Reset

April 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The present historical hour heralds the approaching end of times.

Everything that is predicted in the Holy Scripture is taking place. The Fathers of the Church have classified this very clearly in their exegesis. Here, St. Irenaeus of Lyon is to be mentioned in particular. In his work Adversus haereses, he makes it clear that the course of world history is analogous to the biblical days of Creation.[1] These seven days correspond to the seven epochs of history.

Irenaeus “writes that before the coming of Christ in glory, that is at the end of the sixth day, comes the greatest recapitulation of wickedness (Mysterium iniquitatis), or the summing up of the lawlessness in the history of the world.”[2]

The Church Father refers to 2 Thess 2:3-12 and interprets the seventh chapter of the Book of Daniel. There we read in the famous prophecy of the so-called fourth kingdom: “Then I wanted to know more about the fourth beast, the beast that was different from all the others, quite terrible to look at, with teeth of iron and claws of bronze, that ate everything and crushed it, and what remained it trampled with its feet. Also (I wanted to know more details) about the ten horns on its head and about the other horn that had grown up and before which the three horns had fallen off, the horn that had eyes and a mouth that spoke insolently, and which finally seemed to be bigger than the others. [...] The (angel) answered me: The fourth beast means: A fourth kingdom will arise on earth, completely different from all other kingdoms. It will devour the whole earth, tread it down and crush it. The ten horns mean: Ten kings will reign in that kingdom; but after them will come another. This one is quite different from the earlier ones. He overthrows three kings, he blasphemes against the Most High and oppresses the saints of the Most High. [...] To him the saints will be delivered for a time and two times and half a time. But then judgment will be given. That king will be stripped of his power; he will be finally cut off and destroyed” (Dan 7:19-26).

The final horn of the fourth beast is the antichrist, in whom the Mysterium iniquitatis is embodied. This ultimate and personified manifestation of the adversary brings the recapitulation of the whole apostasy from God, the globalization of wickedness. The reign of the antichrist is measured to last three and a half years.[3]

It should be noted that the Book of Daniel is in great parallel with the Secret Revelation of John. There it speaks of the beast that came up out of the sea, resembling a panther, with the paws of a bear and the mouth of a lion (cf. Rev. 13:1-2).

The “result is that in his image the seer has fused into one the four beasts that Daniel was shown in a vision (Dan 7:2-7) [...] If John uses these symbolic figures [...] in Daniel for his description and condenses them into one single animal figure, this certainly means first of all that he sees the antichrist as a political ruler who uses all his power for the purpose of eliminating the last remnant of God’s reign on earth and helping him who is opposed to God to absolute power over the world and mankind.”[4]

The beast succeeds in the political unification of the peoples of the earth and the establishment of a worldwide dominion. His dictatorship is thus all-encompassing.[5]

“With the help of such universal power it is now also possible for the beast to enforce for himself and his master public worship everywhere,”[6] which the antichrist will claim for himself. His number is 666 (cf. Rev. 13:18), since he wants to place himself above God, because the number 333 indicates the one true God, namely the Most Holy Trinity. With the appearance of the antichrist “before the end of times, the hostility to God and Christ in world history reaches its climax and at the same time its end. By virtue of his superhuman abilities and possibilities, the antichrist is able to usurp universal world dominance before God finally plunges him forever into ruin.”[7]

In our time, a technical, media, political and economic centralization has become globally possible, combined with total surveillance. The basic conditions are prepared from long hand to conjure up a universal dictatorship.

“The antichrist [...] will thus represent the strongest political power in world history! He will establish a godless world empire and in it he will also seize the entire economic power (cf. Rev. 13:17) [...] The anti-christian power of the end times is therefore also connected with an anti-christian worldview, with a kind of state religion [...] The church of the end times will be a martyr church and all former glory will have vanished from it. To sum up: the antichrist or the anti-christian power of the end times will be the strongest political and economic power that has ever existed in the world. His kingdom will encompass the whole world and at the same time represents a spiritual power that will proclaim a new faith to take the place of the old one. But the Lamb will defeat the antichrist and his power (Rev. 17:14; 19:20-21).”[8]

The essential pioneers and the decisive instruments for the anti-christian seizure of world domination are Freemasonry and Communism, which cooperate for this very purpose.[9] The corresponding strategy postulated the so-called “synarchy [...], that is, a unified world state with a unified government planned as a counter-church. [...] Politically, the synarchy strives for the integration of all social and financial powers, which this world government under socialist leadership would naturally have to carry and promote. Catholicism, like all religions, would consequently be absorbed by a universal syncretism.”[10] Behind the treacherous concept of universal brotherhood is hidden the enslavement of man in a dictatorial system. The anti-christian world state of the Freemasons is connected with the erection of a “super-religion” as created by themselves: “As an ideology of unity, which calls valid only that in man ‘what is human in him, alone what is common to all men’, this ‘religion in which all men agree’ is supposed to be the liberating and redeeming element for the better world, which alone can be built by the masters of the ‘Royal Art’ [Freemasons].”[11] The diabolical plan of the so-called New World Order entails the introduction of the antichrist as the head of humanity.[12]

Against this background, the signs of the times are even clearer.

Time Magazine presented with an issue “The Great Reset,” the dimension of which clearly goes in the direction of world socialism. Very revealing is the corresponding subtitle, which literally admits the following: “The Covid-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want.”[13] This intention is now apparently being applied with the goal of a new world order. The United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown, called for the creation of a global government to deal with the coronavirus, much in the same spirit.[14] And Henry Kissinger affirmed that if a new world order was not established after Covid-19, it could set the world on fire.[15] George Soros, the financially powerful oligarch and ideologue for immigration, abortion, homosex and climate change, dictates the course for media and politics.[16] Bill Gates, Bilderberger, major funder of WHO, abortion activist and advocate of drastic population reduction, has already pushed his plan in the form of global vaccination.[17]

Leading heads of state stage themselves as the supposed protective power. The drastic enforcement of completely disproportionate and permanent emergency laws already has all the signs of a health dictatorship. Violations of the restrictive regulations of the authoritarian doctrine are punished with severe penalties. The massive deprivation of basic rights and total surveillance herald the enslavement of man in the name of his “liberating” protection. Government leaders, responsible for the murder of millions of children in the womb by enforcing diabolical abortion laws, now claim that their historically drastic measures are about saving human lives. This staging is accompanied by the mainstream media, which appear to be largely synchronized and which, in a gigantic hype, revolve almost exclusively around the so-called pandemic – with dramatically staged images and reports. Deviating evidenced argumentation of many renowned scientists are branded as “conspiracy theories.”

The severe damage to the economy through far-reaching lockdowns, the bringing about of an immense financial crisis and the intended overcoming of national sovereignty make it abundantly clear which centralistic agenda is to be imposed on the entire world. Extremely telling in this context are the words of UN Secretary General António Guterres: “We cannot go back to the way it was […] We need a networked multilateralism, bringing together the UN system, regional organizations, international financial institutions and others. […] In the 21st century, Governments are no longer the only political and power reality. And we need an effective multilateralism that can function as an instrument of global governance where it is needed.”[18]

The United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF) agreed to a far-reaching partnership in June 2019.[19]

The globalists are pushing ahead with the “Great Reset” they have planned and imposed on humanity, driven by the ideology of the New World Order. Speaking candidly about this, Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: “Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. […] the world as we knew it in the early months of 2020 is no more, dissolved in the context of the pandemic.”[20] As early as May 2016, Schwab had said that the Fourth Industrial Revolution would lead to a “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”[21]

The “Great Reset” wants to force the entire global economy into collectivism. Its propaganda gives a threefold purpose: “repairing the global economic damage, […] stopping a coming climate change catastrophe and using the two previously mentioned ‘crises’ as an opportunity to advance socialist ideals, including the destruction of […] individual rights.”[22]

In this context, the role of the United Nations must be seen clearly: “In 2015 […] the UN took a giant step towards the global government […]. They issued a document entitled ‘Transforming Our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.’”[23]

At the WEF summit in Davos in 2017, Schwab said: “In a world marked by ‘uncertainty’, everything looks to China with ‘confidence’.”[24] At the same time, the World Economic Forum and “China’s National Development and Reform Commission” signed a memorandum with the intention of further deepening cooperation.[25] This collaboration with the communist dictatorship aims, among other things, at the abolition of private property.[26] Observers also mention the control of thought, speech, and action, as well as the control of the masses through media mainstreaming, accompanied by LGBT ideology and the abortion agenda.[27]

It should also be noted that China’s influence in the UN is increasing.[28] Its “interest in leadership positions within the United Nations is great, as these officials have special powers.”[29]

It is worth noting in this context that the U.S. Biden administration is also pushing an overt alliance with the “Build Back Better” slogan used by the WEF.[30]

Underlying the “Great Reset” is the philosophical term of transhumanism. Its concept argues “that the human species should take control of its own evolution through human-enhancement technologies”[31]. Thought is also given to “brain implants and nanotechnology that reverses aging”[32]. This should lead to the overcoming of the physical and mental limits of mankind.

The WEF founder “specifically considers technologies that will change what it means to be human, because they will integrate into the human body and mind in order to overcome (‘transcend’) their limitations. […] As Schwab himself admits, these new technologies can also ‘intrude into the hitherto private space of our minds, reading our thoughts and influencing our behavior’”.[33]

As Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has aptly stated in his interview with Deutsche Wirtschaftsnachrichten, “the plan for the establishment of the New World Order cannot fail to give itself a universal religion of Masonic inspiration, at the head of which there must be a religious leader who is ecumenical, pauperist, ecological and supposedly progressive.”[34]

The World Economic Forum has already officially presented this one, for a particularly frequent emphasis “for his support of the ‘Great Reset’”[35] is given to Bergoglio, as he calls himself in the Vatican Yearbook.[36] The latter’s open call for the New World Order as a result of the pandemic so designated corresponds precisely to the globalists’ goal.[37]

The related framework is provided by the brochure Fratelli tutti (FT), which praises the universal brotherhood, the well-known principle of the Freemasons.[38] With the appeal “Liberty, Equality and Fraternity” (FT 103-105), the said document incorporates expressis verbis the slogan of the French Revolution, the anti-christian precursor of socialism.[39] In addition, there is the piercing scandal of having betrayed the faithful Underground Church of China to the communist regime.[40] Fratelli tutti leads to religious indifferentism (FT 281) and draws a link back to the document of Abu Dhabi (FT 5 and 285), which seals the sum of all heresies[41]: in the assertion that the pluralistic diversity of religions is willed by God. In the neopagan madness of the sacrilegious and blasphemous Pachamama worship, the reference to “Mother Earth” was manifested.[42] The call of the author of Fratelli tutti to obey the United Nations speaks for itself.[43] Already in 2014, the former Israeli president Shimon Peres had proposed to him in the Vatican to “found the ‘United Religions’” – further developed out from the UN.[44] Bergoglio established the so-called “High Committee for Human Fraternity,” which has already launched the interreligious building project “Abrahamic Family House” in Abu Dhabi.[45] The next step toward a world-unity-religion is then not far away.

The night of the apocalyptic apostasy will culminate in the appearance of the antichrist. During the time of his worldwide tyranny, the True Church of the Lord will experience the paschal mystery of Christ in an intense way and follow Him in His death and resurrection.[46]

After that, the dawn of the glorious new day will arise, namely the seventh in the history of the world, described by St. Irenaeus of Lyons. The Church Father says: “But when this antichrist will have laid waste everything in this world, reigning three years and six months and enthroned in the temple of Jerusalem, then the Lord will come from heaven in the clouds in the Glory of the Father. That one He will cast into the lake of fire along with his followers, but for the righteous he will bring about the times of the kingdom, that is rest, the holy seventh day.”[47]

Good Friday 2021

Pastor Frank Unterhalt

