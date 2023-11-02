The FBI – friend or foe of the American people?

The FBI is not a law enforcement division of the U.S. Department of Justice, but a political weapon that is now focused almost entirely toward supporting a radical communist agenda to destroy civil society in the United States.

Editor’s note: The following was originally published in Conservative Treehouse as two separate articles, here and here. LifeSiteNews is reprinting them with permission.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Y’all know I have this weird affliction. It’s like a brain itch. I remember weird details. Anyway, the long-convoluted story winds around former CIA Director George Tenet eventually getting a summer one-on-one with George “Dubya” Bush, after several months of being blocked by National Security Advisor Condi Rice.

In essence, the short version is, Tenet informed Dubya in the summer of ’01 of intel chatter about airplanes and terror threats. Dubya asked for specifics, and Tenet is quoted as saying “the gaps in our intelligence are real.” (Citation either in Condi’s book, Rove’s book or Dubya’s book – I’ll find it.) However, for the sake of this outline, watch what FBI Director Christopher Wray says in response to Senator Rick Scott:

Director Wray notes the FBI threat metric dropped during the Trump administration and has now increased during the Biden administration. Then, in response to the follow up [5:40], Wray notes the FBI is not tracking “currently operating” terror cells or foreign terror cells in the United States. WTF? Then comes the money quote, “the gaps in our intelligence are real, and that’s something we have concerns about.”

I’m not saying the FBI is not tracking currently operating foreign terror cells located in the USA, FBI Director Christopher Wray is.

Background on the FBI

As we discovered in January of this year, the FBI was fully aware of the terrorist who was planning to shoot the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and yet they did nothing.

The FBI knowledge of the shooter, Malik Faisal Akram, who was known as Faisal Akram, was confirmed by The Daily Mail. Akram ranted, prior to his travel to the U.S., that he wished he had died in the 9/11 terror attacks. He was a regular visitor to Pakistan, and reportedly a member of the Tablighi Jamaat group set up to “purify” Islam. To say the U.S. intelligence system knew Faisal Akram would be an understatement.

The FBI was also fully aware of the Boston Marathon bombers, the Tsarnaev brothers, before they executed their plot. The FBI took no action.

The FBI knew about the San Bernardino terrorists, specifically Tashfeen Malik, and were monitoring her phone calls and communications before her and Syed Farook executed their attack killing 14 people and leaving 22 others seriously injured. The FBI took no action.

The FBI knew Colorado grocery store shooter Ahmad Alissa before he executed his attack. The FBI took no action.

The FBI knew in advance of the Pulse Nightclub shooter (Omar Mateen) and were tipped off by the local sheriff. The FBI knew in advance of the San Bernardino Terrorists (Tashfeen Malik). The FBI knew in advance of the Boston Marathon Bombers (the Tsarnaev brothers) tipped off by Russians. The FBI knew in advance of the Parkland High School shooter (Nikolas Cruz). The FBI knew in advance of the Fort Hood shooter (Nidal Hasan), and the FBI knew in advance of Colorado grocery store shooter Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa. The FBI took no action.

The case of the first recorded ISIS attack on U.S. soil was in Garland, Texas in 2015.

The FBI not only knew the shooters (Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi) in advance, BUT the FBI ALSO took the shooters to the venue and were standing only a few yards away when Simpson and Soofi opened fire. Yes, you read that correctly – the FBI took the terrorists to the event and then watched it unfold. “An FBI trainer suggested in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ that, had the attack been bigger, the agency’s numerous ties to the shooter would have led to a congressional investigation.”

Remember, shortly before the 2018 midterm election, when Cesar Syoc – a man living in his van – was caught sending “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction,” or what FBI Director Christopher Wray called “not hoax devices“?

Remember how sketchy everything about that was, including the child-like perpetrator telling a judge later that he was trying to walk back his guilty plea, because he was tricked into signing a confession for a crime he did not create.

Or more recently, the goofball plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer that involved 18 suspects, 12 of them actually working for the FBI as the plot was hatched? And we cannot forget the January 6th D.C. protest turned insurrection effort, which is clearly looking like an FBI inspired and coordinated effort; and unlike Syoc, despite the numerous CCTV cameras and resources in the area, they cannot find who placed the pipe-bombs?

Have we forgotten the Atlanta “Olympic Park Bombing,” and the FBI intentionally setting up the transparently innocent Richard Jewell?

What about the FBI failing to investigate the assassination of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens in Benghazi. Did we forget when Robert Mueller’s FBI waiting 19 days after the attack before showing up at the compound?… All evidence long destroyed.

Then, there’s the entirety of the FBI conduct in “Spygate,” the demonstrably evident FBI operation to conduct political surveillance against Donald Trump using their investigative authorities; and the downstream consequences of a massive institutional effort to cover up one of the biggest justice department scandals in the history of our nation. The original effort against Donald Trump used massive resources from the DOJ and FBI. Heck, the coverup operation using the Mueller/Weissmann special counsel used more than 50 investigative FBI agents alone.

And of course, the FBI still had 13 extra agents available to rush to a NASCAR racetrack to investigate a garage door pull-down rope that might have been perceived as a noose; but the serial rape of hundreds of teenage girls, eh, not-so-much effort – even when Olympic gymnasts are standing in front of the FBI begging for help.

Then, as if to apply salt to the open wound of severe FBI politicization… what did the FBI do with the Hunter Biden laptop?

(Notice I’ve set the issue of the disappearing Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner laptop – in the known custody of the FBI – over there in the corner, next to the missing investigation of the Awan brothers.)

More recently, the FBI executed a search warrant on the home and office of Project Veritas and the founder James O’Keefe. While the raid was taking place, a New York Times reporter called O’Keefe to ask him about his thoughts on getting raided. The same New York Times journalist, a few days later, then begins writing about the confidential attorney-client privileged information illegally retrieved then leaked by the FBI during their raid.

My point is this…

What the Federal Security Service (FSB) is to the internal security of the Russian state; so too is the FBI in performing the same function for the U.S. federal government.

The FBI is a U.S. version of the Russian “State Police”; and the FBI is deployed – almost exclusively – to attack domestic enemies of those who control government, while they protect the interests of the U.S. Fourth Branch of Government. That is the clear and accurate domestic prism to contextualize their perceived mission: “domestic violent extremists pose the greatest threat” to their objective.

Put another way, “We The People” who fight against government abuse and usurpation, are the FBI’s actual and literal enemy.

Let me be very clear with another brutally obvious example. Antifa could not exist as an organization, capable to organize and carry out violent attacks against their targets, without the full support of the FBI. If the FBI wanted to arrest members of Antifa, who are actually conducting violence, they could do it easily – with little effort.

It is the absence of any action by the FBI toward Antifa, that tells us the FBI is enabling that violent extremist behavior to continue. Once you accept that transparent point of truth, then you realize the FBI definition of domestic violent extremism is something else entirely.

The FBI is not a law enforcement or investigative division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI is a political weapon of a larger institution that is now focused almost entirely toward supporting a radical communist agenda to destroy civil society in the United States.

The current mission of the FBI is to facilitate, preserve and protect the administration of Joe Biden. Anyone who continues to push the fraudulent “honorable FBI rank and file talking point,” is, at this point in history, willfully and purposefully operating to deceive the American people on behalf of government interests who are intent on destroying us.

It is not a difference of opinion any longer. Personally, I have lost the ability to sit comfortably or intellectually with anyone who pushes or accepts the “mistakes are made” nonsense. The FBI is not making mistakes, they are doing well what is important to them.

To me, it comes down to a simple matter of accepting what is continually staring us in the face.

Additionally, as we frustratingly watched the outcome of the Michael Sussmann trial, we should never lose sight of the fact that 40 FBI agents were involved in the Mueller-Weissmann probe to investigate the fraudulent construct created by Hillary Clinton and crew. 40 FBI agents? And, according to the outcome of the Sussmann trial, the FBI knew it was all a ruse.

This is why and how the Fourth Branch of U.S. Government is now the superseding apparatus above all other branches. (Read more here.) This is why and how Barack Obama, John Brennan and Eric Holder created it, cemented it, and made it impervious to any effort to remove it.

Remember when Henry Cuellar was critical of the Biden administration’s open border policies that were hurting his Texas district? Less than a month after going public with his criticisms, the FBI raids on his home and office began. The same FBI that raided the home of James O’Keefe while coordinating their search with the New York Times.

The Fourth Branch of Government is corrupt; heck, the J6 committee was defending the corrupt FBI, participating with the corrupt FBI, selling a joint J6 operation that involved the FBI. The corrupt media have aligned with the corrupt FBI, and the justice institutions in/around this legal framework are self-aware and fully autonomous.

As the Twitter Files show, the DOJ and FBI through the authority of DHS now have the ability to monitor every single aspect of every life that might seek to challenge or destroy the corrupt system. However, actual “terrorists,” known foreign inspired terrorists, not so much. Because…

“The gaps in our intelligence are real.”

History doesn’t always repeat, but it rhymes.

FBI Director Wray predicts domestic and/or foreign-inspired terrorist attacks on U.S. soil

Drop the pretense. If you watch this testimony through the prism of the FBI knowing that domestic violent extremists, Hamas sympathizers and extremist elements of Islam, have been protected by political correctness, and if you accept the Obama administration and the professional political left are aligned specifically with Islamic interests, as expressed by the Muslim Brotherhood (ex-CAIR), then this statement today by terrorism manager FBI Director Chris Wray looks exactly like what it is – butt covering.

Wray knows the likelihood for a domestic terrorist uprising is higher now than ever before, in part due to the open border risk created by the Obama/Biden administration. This strong likelihood is exactly what our “Slowly at First” (SAF) discussions are all about. The number of extremist elements aligned in support of Hamas is visible in the protests that have erupted nationwide. Director Wray knows this, and he is covering his butt.

We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago…

The culturally Marxist FBI organization does not and will not do anything to block, impede or stop any terrorist attack that comes from an ideologically protected category of personage. This is why past terror attacks were successful, and how FBI supported domestic terror networks like Antifa are able to operate without concern.

I find it interesting that Director Wray indirectly cites 2011 Operation Red Coalition, as part of his historic context for the involvement of Iran in carrying out assassination efforts inside the U.S. Those assassins came into the USA through the southern border as illegal aliens.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

