The FBI is allowed to own and operate businesses without public knowledge

(LifeSiteNews) — Many people may not realize how the FBI and local police might secretly operate and how harmful those secretly operating entities could be to the common American.

The FBI and local police in cooperation with the FBI, have secretly harmed Americans in the past. Now, though, they have more ways to harm the common American. One of those methods that the FBI or local police cooperating with the FBI could use to harm Americans is through secretly owning and/or operating businesses, corporations, or other entities described as “proprietaries.”

This is mentioned in the FBI’s Guidelines on Undercover Operations. The FBI’s guidelines state the following:

The use of undercover techniques, including proprietary business entities, is essential to the detection, prevention, and prosecution of white collar crimes, public corruption, terrorism, organized crime, offenses involving controlled substances, and other priority areas of investigation. However, these techniques inherently involve an element of deception and may require cooperation with persons whose motivation and conduct are open to question, and so should be carefully considered and monitored. (Page 1, emphasis added)

The FBI’s Guidelines then describe “proprietary” as follows:

‘Proprietary’ means a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, or other business entity operated on a commercial basis, which is owned, controlled, or operated wholly or in part on behalf of the FBI, and whose relationship with the FBI is concealed from third parties. (Page 1, emphasis added)

Next, the FBI’s guidelines apparently imply that local police (“other law enforcement agencies”) might secretly operate businesses:

The FBI may participate in joint undercover activities with other law enforcement agencies and may operate a proprietary to the extent necessary to maintain an operation’s cover or effectiveness. (Page 2)

And, importantly, the FBI says the FBI might “acquire” a proprietary (partnership, corporation, other “business entity,” etc.); this means that the FBI might buy a business, corporation, etc., which is already in existence and then operate the business, proprietorship, or corporation. The FBI Guidelines on Undercover Operations state that:

sensitive circumstances are involved if there is a reasonable expectation that the undercover operation will involve – […] Establishing, acquiring, or operating a proprietary (Page 6 emphasis added)

Also interesting, but slightly off subject of this article, is that the FBI might secretly get involved with or have a significant effect on a “Federal, State, or local governmental entity.” This, of course, is relevant to voting and many other Constitutional freedoms. The FBI Guidelines state that

sensitive circumstances are involved if there is a reasonable expectation that the undercover operation will involve – […] Engaging in activity having a significant effect on or constituting a significant intrusion into the legitimate operation of a Federal, state, or local governmental entity (Page 6)

Does the FBI get involved with judges, juries, and the judicial process? Does the above statement on the FBI secretly “having a significant effect on…governmental entit[ies]” nullify, using general terminology, most, if not all, court cases? It appears as though the FBI is basically saying it is possible that FBI, and perhaps even local police, could secretly get involved with the judicial process, which, of course, corrupts the judicial process. But there is almost no possible way for the common American to prove this, because, of course, the FBI or police employees are not going to say, “we are corrupting the judicial process, and the FBI guidelines allow us to do so.”

But there is more. The FBI Guidelines on Undercover Operations state that:

Whenever a proprietary with a net value over the amount specified by the Department of Justice Appropriation Authorization Act or other applicable laws is to be liquidated, sold, or otherwise disposed of, the FBI shall report the circumstances to the Attorney General and the Comptroller General. The proceeds of the liquidation, sale, or the disposition, after obligations are met, shall be deposited in the Treasury of the United States as miscellaneous receipts. (Page 19)

Think about the harm that the FBI could do to a person by selling them a bad house, car, business, or any other product (with, of course, the help of false home inspectors, false advertisements, and other deceivers involved with the process of purchasing some things). Or, think of the harm that could be done by the FBI increasing the prices of things more than their value or the FBI forcefully purchasing a business or another’s home below its actual value (for example, by somehow being the only potential buyer). Or, think also of the harm the FBI could do to a person’s stocks, retirement, investments, life insurance payouts, etc.

And this apparently includes innocent people – because the FBI says they secretly use businesses or corporations for the “prevention of crime.” Preventing crime implies no crime has been committed. Such FBI or police claims of “prevention of crime” can become false excuses to simply harm a targeted person that the local FBI office, or local police cooperating with the FBI, does not like.

Many false excuses for “crime prevention” can be given by such FBI employees; “this person opposes homosexuality, contraception, abortion, transgenderism, and secret actions of the FBI and police. And, the person gets mad, especially when deliberately provoked. Obviously, this is a potential criminal which needs to be taken out of society. Could we simply make the person homeless and attempt to get him to despair by getting his employer, family, and acquaintances against him, continually break his property until he cannot pay for repairs, use our secretly owned businesses to continually provide bad products and services, or get involved with local government entities to take away is property? [etc.]” (Again, the FBI has a history of secretly harming people.)

The FBI claims that “the use of undercover techniques, including proprietary business entities, is essential to the detection, prevention, and prosecution of white collar crimes, public corruption, terrorism, organized crime, offenses involving controlled substances, and other priority areas of investigation.” (Page 1) The FBI also states that:

sensitive circumstances are involved if there is a reasonable expectation that the undercover operation will involve – […] A significant risk of violence or physical injury to individuals or a significant risk of financial loss (Pages 6-7)

Such statements appear to suggest that the FBI’s secret operation of corporations and businesses is much more extensive, and more harmful, than what people realize.

And there is still much more to mention; for instance, would the FBI or local police secretly own and operate newspapers, internet blogs or news websites, t.v. stations, etc., so that they could secretly have “a significant effect on […] the legitimate operation of a Federal, state, or local governmental” process like elections?

Or what about secret attempts to harm the Catholic Church, whether individual dioceses or the Catholic Church throughout the world, by causing “significant…financial loss?” Remember, the FBI’s guidelines appear to imply that the FBI or police operating with the FBI might “supply falsely sworn testimony or false documentation in any legal or administrative proceeding.” (Page 7)

Common sense suggests that entities such as the FBI and other secret police or secret “crime prevention” entities should not be permitted in the United States of America

