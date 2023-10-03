The FBI was behind a key document used to convict ‘Proud Boys’ in Jan 6. case

A motion filed in court has discovered 'that the government itself is the author of the most incriminating and damning document' in the 'Proud Boys' case.

(LifeSiteNews) — The events of January 6 continue to be framed as a “violent insurrection” which struck at the heart of American democracy.

Yet a court case which secured four convictions of “seditious conspiracy” relied on documents authored by the government itself. This was the revelation of a motion in court reported by the Gateway Pundit on October 2.

“It is clear from this complete body of evidence that has been completely ignored by the mainstream media, pins the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol directly on the FBI and its operatives,” Gateway reported.

The document at the center of the case is called the 1776 Returns document. It is a 9-page paper that outlined strategic plans for the takeover of U.S. government buildings on January 6, 2021. News outlets such as NBC and CNN splashed headlines in June 2022 that the “Court document in Proud Boys case laid out plan to occupy Capitol buildings on Jan. 6”

Yet it was confirmed in court, due to a motion in February 2023 by attorney Roger Root, that the FBI was behind the document and that an FBI operative was the author of the document.

No mainstream outlet has splashed that headline to date

Largely on the strength of this evidence, Enrique Tarrio, the “leader of the Proud Boys,” was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for his part in the January 6 “insurrection.”

He was not present at the Capitol that day, and his conviction rests on the jury being persuaded of his leadership of a “plot to storm government buildings” as was widely reported in the press upon his conviction.

As the Associated Press reported in May 2023, “Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted Thursday of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.”

In addition to Tarrio, three other Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

A further AP report (from Jan 12, 2023) explains the charge – of seditious conspiracy – on which these men were convicted.

“In order to win a seditious conspiracy case, prosecutors have to prove that two or more people conspired to ‘overthrow, put down or to destroy by force’ the U.S. government.”

FBI Involvement?

The trial had been halted previously when one co-defendant was discovered to have been an FBI informant. Root had filed a motion to compel the government to reveal the exact number of government agents involved in January 6, which was unsuccessful.

On June 16, 2021, Tucker Carlson raised the issue of government involvement in the January 6 “insurrection,” citing a report by Revolver News which numbered many suspected U.S. government agents in the related trial of the Oath Keepers.

Carlson said their report found “upwards of 20 un-indicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments.”

Well before the revelation of the fabricated evidence noted above, the involvement of the U.S. government in the events of January 6 is strongly suggested by its own findings.

“So it turns out this white supremacist insurrection was, again, by the government’s own admission in these documents, organized, at least in part, by government agents,” remarked Carlson at the time, proceeding to ask, “Why not round up the FBI operatives who were rioting on January 6?”

Carlson also supplied a sobering answer to the obvious question – why would the U.S. government be doing this?

He concluded by noting that the day is routinely “linked with 9/11,” before giving his explanation,

“They’re using the same tactics. And a lot of us missed this the first time around. We didn’t see the obvious,” stated Carlson.

“If you empower the government to violate civil liberties in pursuit of a foreign terror organization, and there are foreign terror organizations, it’s just a matter of time before ambitious politicians use those same mechanisms to suppress political dissent,” added the pundit. “That’s what we’re seeing now. We should have seen it earlier.”

‘Scant evidence of a plot’

The production of evidence to prove conspiracy – a plot – is essential to press the most serious charges of sedition.

Yet in August 2021, CIA and U.K. intelligence-linked newswire Reuters reported that the FBI had found “scant evidence [that] the U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated.”

The report continued, “…one source said there has been little, if any, recent discussion by senior Justice Department officials of filing charges such as “seditious conspiracy” to accuse defendants of trying to overthrow the government.”

Reuters’ source said that senior officials “had discussed filing such charges in the weeks after the attack.” The report noted that “Some federal judges and legal experts have questioned whether the Justice Department is letting defendants off too lightly.”

No evidence had been supplied to support these charges over a year after the so-called insurrection – and in August 2021, there were no plans to bring any, either.

“Prosecutors have also not brought any charges alleging that any individual or group played a central role in organizing or leading the riot,” Reuters said, adding that law enforcement sources told the outlet that “no such charges appeared to be pending.”

At the time, there was nothing more than discussions to present – which did not constitute a “plot.”

“Conspiracy charges that have been filed allege that defendants discussed their plans in the weeks before the attack and worked together on the day itself. But prosecutors have not alleged that this activity was part of a broader plot,” Reuters continued.

The Reuters report even names the FBI and its failure to produce any evidence of a plot.

“FBI investigators did find that cells of protesters, including followers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol. But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside,” the outlet reported, citing their aforementioned sources.

Making the case

Reports of the so-called insurrection, described as the most violent attack on the Capitol since 1812, are routinely attached to Donald Trump’s name despite his long speech on the day instructing people to peacefully go home.

The U.S. government has spent $6 million to build a database of data against so-called “insurrectionists,” with the help of a voluntary service called Sedition Hunters. The site coordinates the efforts of members of the public to identify people present on January 6 by trawling social media sites.

U.S. citizens are working for nothing for a process which has held people without due process in an operation which seems likely to have been fomented by the government itself.

Looking back at reports from 2021 it appears that political pressure was brought to bear on an investigation which, on the evidence, would not have proven any seditious conspiracy. In the absence of these convictions, the whole narrative of the “insurrection” – a genuinely “mostly peaceful protest” as against the summer long riots of BLM – would fall apart.

With the absence of any real evidence, it seems clear that the Biden Administration and its intelligence operatives simply fabricated it themselves, and then relied on it in court to secure the most severe penalties for four men, including one who wasn’t even there on the day.

This revelation, first shown in a report by The Gateway Pundit in February 2023, has been met with silence in the mainstream media. As of October 3, however, they are still working to link the story of “insurrection” to the ongoing attempts to jail Donald Trump.

Share











