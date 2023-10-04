Pope Francis, Vatican II, and the Synod: my perspective as an 85-year-old Catholic

From all that has happened in the Catholic Church in recent decades, I find myself approaching the conclusion that the Church into which I was baptized 85 years ago is about to self-destruct under Pope Francis’s ill-begotten Synod on Synodality.

(LifeSiteNews) — Sometimes, when I think about the current state of the Catholic Church, I get the feeling that I’ve morphed into a strangely different world in my old age. I console myself with the thought that other octogenarian Catholics must also have such thoughts and feelings. It’s an interesting perspective.

Not many people alive today will have clear memories of the condition of the Catholic Church in the era before the Second Vatican Council. Churches were full. Many churches offered five crowded Masses every Sunday. Saturday Confession lines were tediously long. Parishes were well staffed with pastors and curates. Parishioners and their children followed the Sunday Mass attentively and reverently with their age-appropriateLatin/vernacular missals. Seminaries were full. Nuns staffed the Catholic grade schools. Children learned and understood and accepted the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith from their catechisms. All seemed well—better than well. The Church was thriving. It really was.

All that has changed now—changed very much for the worse. The Holy Spirit watched over Catholicism back then, before the Second Vatican Council.

Now it’s another spirit—the “spirit of Vatican II”—that watches over the wreckage of Catholic Christianity, as today’s Church leaders desperately try to generate synodal enthusiasm for their newfound chosen spirit’s decision to reconcile Catholicism with the “wisdom” of the modern world and adopt the Modernist heresy condemned by Pope Saint Pius X .

From all that has been going on in the Catholic Church in recent decades, culminating in the current over-the-top “woke”-globalist-modernist agenda of Pope Francis, I find myself approaching the conclusion that the Catholic Christianity into which I was baptized eighty-five years ago is about to self-destruct in Francis’s ill-begotten Synod on Synodality—in his current complex efforts to turn the Catholic Church into a strange new “globalist-modernist-synodality” type of Church in which the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith are ignored—replaced by times-conscious, trendy untruths, created in the chaos of fickle human social, political, and religious preferences—turning God into an image and likeness of Us!

I find it impossible to transfer any allegiance to such an abomination.

But, in fairness to abominations, I may be wrong. There may be some explanation of the current situation in the Church of which I am unaware—some explanation that obviates all that I have written here. With loving memories of the Catholicism of my youth, I wish there were such an explanation.

One possible explanation that seems to m ake sense

One possible explanation (the only one that makes sense to me) is that we are entering the biblical “End Times”—the era of the “Great Apostasy” in the Church preceding the Second Coming of Jesus, as described by Saint Paul in Chapter 2 of his Second Epistle to the Thessalonians. If we are in the era of the Great Apostasy, the era probably started in the ill-conceived enthusiasms of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965).

We may indeed be in the era of the Great Apostasy and, if so, we may indeed be entering the biblical End Times. The signs are there. But, then again, I may be wrong. No one can know for sure. We are certainly in a time of great apostasy in the Church, but whether it is The Great Apostasy is anybody’s guess (including mine).

Is there something—anything—that an octogenarian Catholic, with long-out-of-date and currently-inconvenient memories of a different Catholicism, can offer to the dwindling and confused Catholic population of today?

Perhaps not, but I’ll give it a try.

Looking backward in order to see forward

To summarize—As I see it, over the past six decades, the Second Vatican Council’s “reforms” have led inexorably to Pope Francis’s Synod on Synodality which, in turn, promises us a Brave New Church lurching forward into some unknown type of Catholicism keyed to the modern world’s times-conscious, trendy moral untruths, created in the chaos of fickle human social, political, and religious preferences.

Pope Francis’s current dream of such a Brave New Church seems designed to enhance the nightmare in which Catholics are currently wandering, confused and dwindling in numbers.

What, if anything, may have been needed back in those barely-remembered halcyon pre-Vatican-II days was not Vatican II’s “updating” change in the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith and its forward-looking lurch into the unknown. The Church back then was alive and thriving and growing. The time may have been ripe for a back-to-basics revitalization (or “revival”) of the Church that Jesus founded and the timeless truths that He taught. The zeal for Jesus’ true and timeless teachings was present back then in the pre-Vatican-II years.

Sad to say, the Second Vatican Council chose to “modernize” a Church that needed no modernizing. Instead of encouraging the beginnings of a Great Revival in the Church, Vatican II chose to resurrect the Modernist heresy that it had condemned only fifty-seven years earlier. (See Pope Saint Pius X, Encyclical, Pascendi Dominici Gregis, On the Doctrines of the Modernists, 1907.)

One builds on success—and the Church was a success back before the Second Vatican Council. One doesn’t squander success.

The current situation within the Catholic Church is the predictable result of its own illogical squandering of its own success. Holy Mother Church has, at this moment in time, placed herself on the cusp of surrendering the timeless truths on which Jesus founded her to the dictates of the “woke” and globalist ideology that her current pope and his bureaucracy seem to favor.

The hierarchy in the Church today promises no genuine solution to the current apostasy and pew-emptying confusion infecting Catholicism and indeed diminishing the Catholic Faith itself. The only thing that the hierarchy promises is a forward-looking trek from the wreckage that the hierarchy itself has wrought into a future of more of the same.

Traditionalist Catholics who adhere to the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith can’t go forward from the current state of Catholicism and work to cure the chaos into which it has thrust itself. Too much has happened. The College of Cardinals is packed with members who embrace the direction in which Pope Francis is rapidly taking the Church. A recent event connected with the Synod on Synodality illustrates this point. A canonical “dubia” was sent to Pope Francis by five very brave and lonely Cardinals (only five of the College of Cardinals’ current two-hundred and forty-two members). Here’s one of the questions that the dubia asked the pope to answer:

… whether in the Church Divine Revelation should be reinterpreted according to the cultural changes of our time and according to the new anthropological vision that these changes promote; or whether Divine Revelation is binding forever, immutable and therefore not to be contradicted.

The Church bureaucracy, from the top on down, seems to have willingly and intentionally acquiesced in plans to scrap the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith and boldly go forward into its Brave New World with plans to embrace a “Brave New Catholicism,” not realizing (because they are blinded by their Vatican II and synodal enthusiasms) that they are only filling Catholicism with what I mentioned earlier: Times-conscious, trendy untruths created in the chaos of fickle human social, political, and religious likes and dislikes—turning God into an image and likeness of us!

Tell me: Where is Jesus in this picture? Where are His teachings?

To be totally frank, from my octogenarian vantage point, we have to rely on divine intervention. To be sure, divine intervention can resolve the crisis, and God will do so—but on His own All-Knowing timetable, not ours. And I believe that we have work to do in the meantime, as we wait for God’s intervention.

At the moment, we are called to suffer for our traditionalist Catholic Faith. We’re not, however, called to hide our Faith under a bushel basket. (See Matthew 5:14–15, Mark 4:21–25, and Luke 8:16–18.)

Back to basics

In all the misguided and Church-changing synodal enthusiasms that are unhelpfully planting confusion in our Catholic Faith today, we may be losing sight of the fact that Jesus very clearly preached a Way of Life to His followers (and to us). The Way is described quite thoroughly and challengingly in His longest recorded sermon—the Sermon on the Mount. (See Matthew 5, 6, and 7.)

Given that we are currently called to suffer for our supposedly outdated and “backward” (Pope Francis’s word) Catholic beliefs—the beliefs that Jesus taught—I believe that we are called to preserve that outdated and backward Catholic Faith as we await God’s intervention.

Father John McKee, during the Church-changing aftermath of Vatican II, made the point more clearly than I can in his 1974 book, The Enemy Within the Gate: The Catholic Church and Renascent Modernism (Lumen Christi Press) when, on page 69, he differentiated between Catholicism as “a bare handbook of dogma,” and Catholicism as “a way of life”:

Catholicism, after all, is not a bare handbook of dogma but also a way of life, and, indeed, the Scripture tells us that the early Christians spoke of their religion as ‘The Way’.

The earliest Christian communities did indeed refer to their Christianity as “The Way.” (See Acts 19:9 and 23, Acts 22:4, and Acts 24:14 and 22.)

Somehow, probably early on in the midst of the Church’s acquisition of Constantinian political acceptance and its consequent growth in political power, the “Way of Life” paradigm seems to have lost its prime position and given way to some other not-easily-defined paradigm that Father McKee referred to as “a bare handbook of dogma.” We octogenarians have seen Father McKee’s lamented “bare handbook of dogma” paradigm deteriorate into an acceptance of evolving and even conflicting dogmas to the point at which even Divine Truth itself is malleable and therefore meaningless.

Jesus’ own gentle and humble “Way of Life” paradigm is now all but lost in the welter of Vatican II, synodal, and “Brave-New-Church” innovations that today define the Catholic Church. Jesus’ own gentle and humble “Way of Life” paradigm still exists, however. (It can’t be erased from Sacred Scripture.) It merits a Revival in our hearts in these chaotic and confusing times, and reviving that gentle and humble paradigm merits a back-to-basics look at its origins in Catholic history.

A bit of history on Catholicism as a ‘Way of Life’

In 1873, an Eastern Orthodox Christian cleric, Philotheos Bryennios, discovered a first century Christian document in a monastic library in Constantinople. The document he found is called “The Didache,” meaning simply “The Teaching.” Its origin dates back to sometime between 50 and 70 A.D., when the earliest followers of Jesus’ teachings were organizing into church-like communities. (For an account of the discovery, see Thomas O’Loughlin’s 2010 book, The Didache: A Window on the Earliest Christians.)

The Didache is interesting because it was written and used by followers of Jesus’ teachings before some of the books that comprise the New Testament were written, and even before followers of Jesus were called “Christians.” It summarizes the teachings of Jesus that were regarded as essential for the earliest Christians to live the “Way of Life” preached by Jesus in His Sermon on the Mount. The Didache thus seems to have been something like a catechism designed for new followers of Jesus’ teachings. As such, it may well be a fertile source for discerning the Heart and Essence of the early, original Christian message as the earliest followers of Jesus understood it.

The very first chapter of the Didache places before the new Christian an immediate (and very important) choice between “the Way of Life” and “the Way of Death”:

There are two ways, one of life and one of death, but a great difference between the two ways. The way of life, then, is this: First, you shall love God who made you; second, love your neighbor as yourself, and do not do to another what you would not want done to you. And of these sayings the teaching is this: Bless those who curse you, and pray for your enemies, and fast for those who persecute you. For what reward is there for loving those who love you? Do not the Gentiles do the same? But love those who hate you, and you shall not have an enemy. Abstain from fleshly and worldly lusts. If someone strikes your right cheek, turn to him the other also, and you shall be perfect. If someone impresses you for one mile, go with him two. If someone takes your cloak, give him also your coat. [See, on the Internet, https://www.earlychristianwritings.com/text/didache-roberts.html.]

Immediately one sees, in the above-quoted passage, a paraphrase of parts of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount—and it is most definitely there.

Regarding the Two-Ways metaphor in The Didache—it happened that when I first encountered The Didache, I was coincidentally reading Arthur James Mason’s book, Fifty Spiritual Homilies of St, Macarius the Egyptian (BiblioLife, L.L.C., 1921). Saint Macarius was born around 300 A.D. (Back about seventy-five years ago, I had an elementary school teacher named Sister Macarius.) I was surprised to find an echo of The Didache’s Two-Ways metaphor in the Saint’s two-ways-of-living metaphor at the start of his Homily #5:

The world of Christians is one thing—their way of living, their mind, and speech, and action, is one—and the way of living, and mind, and speech and action of the men of this world is another. Those are one thing, and these another, and the difference between them is great.

Jesus’ invites us to enter into the Way of Life that leads to the Kingdom of God at the culminating point in His Sermon on the Mount:

Enter ye at the narrow gate : for wide is the gate, and broad is the way that leadeth to destruction, and many there are who go in thereat. How narrow is the gate, and strait is the way that leadeth to life : and few there are that find it! (Matthew 7:13, 14 Douay-Rheims Version)

Catholicism as a Way of Life seems uncluttered and refreshingly uncomplicated. Whose Way? And whose Life? The answer is immediately obvious. It’s Jesus’ Way (and our Way as His followers). And it’s Jesus’ Life too (and our lives in Him). It’s the Way that we follow in order to find the Kingdom of God within us (Luke 17:21).

Conclusion

Needless to say—but I say it anyway—the “two greatly different ways” metaphor in The Didache and the “two greatly different ways of living” metaphor in Saint Macarius’s Homily are not what Pope Francis has in mind in his efforts to “modernize” the Church by opening it up to, and reconciling it with, the Church-changing “wisdom” of the modern world.

The work we are called to do as we await God’s intervention is found in that Two-Greatly-Different-Ways metaphor that the earliest Christians followed. We must live openly and vocally (in “mind, speech, and action,” as Saint Macarius put it) the Way of Life that Jesus has urged upon us at the culminating point in His Sermon on the Mount (i.e., the Way that leads to Life in the Kingdom of God), and we must avoid assiduously the Way of worldly wisdom that Pope Francis is presently urging upon us (i.e., the Way that leads to Destruction outside the Kingdom of God).

(The complete text of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount is found in Chapters 5, 6, and 7 of the Gospel of Saint Matthew.)

Raymond B. Marcin is a Professor of Law Emeritus at The Catholic University of America.

