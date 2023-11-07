The Globe and Mail urges Canadian gov’t not to expand euthanasia to the mentally ill

The editorial quotes Dr K. Sonu Gaind, chief of psychiatry at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, who says there is 'absolutely no consensus' as to what constitutes an irremediable medical condition pertaining to mental illness.

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — The Globe and Mail‘s editorial from November 4 urges the federal government to withdraw the expansion of euthanasia to mental illness in Canada.

The editorial first comments on the 2022 Health Canada euthanasia report which indicated that 13,241 people reportedly died by euthanasia in Canada, with Quebec having the highest euthanasia report in the world. The editorial quotes Quebec officials who are concerned that euthanasia is no longer a “last resort.”

The editorial quotes Dr K. Sonu Gaind, chief of psychiatry at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto who is consistently stating that there is “absolutely no consensus” as to what constitutes an irremediable medical condition when it comes to patients with mental illness. This is important because the law requires that a person only be approved for euthanasia if they have an irremediable medical condition.

The editorial then states:

However, Canada’s framework for approving a medically assisted death for someone suffering from a mental illness does not require that a trained psychiatrist make an evaluation. Instead, doctors (with some expertise) are expected to make a case-by-case determination, even when those with decades of experience are flummoxed. A delay until March is not enough; Ottawa needs to withdraw it’s amendments that include mental illness in the law for MAiD. There are too many uncertainties, most crucially the inability to determine who is suffering from a truly irremediable mental disease and who will recover given enough time, treatment and hope.

Reprinted with permission from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

