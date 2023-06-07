The Left has killed satire: a poem

(LifeSiteNews) — Editor’s note: In the following verses, New York poet Nicholas Rao presents a problem to his readers: how can satirists ply their trade when transgender ideology has effectively erased the line between farce and reality?
Satire’s Dead
I thought—I’ll craft a knock-down play
That really blows the Left away!
They’ll see the massive farce, and crack,
And laugh the Transcendentals back.
So I sat down without delay
In my non-binary cafe,
Beneath a flag of rainbow silk,
With coffee and some plant-based milk.
On clean new paper, soon I set
A first satirical vignette:
A gender-fluid man of wealth
Who’s bound in marriage (to himself).
He soon discovers that his beau
Was only in it for the dough,
Divorces the unworthy spouse
And kicks himself out of his house.
But, being fluid, can’t decide
Which was the former groom or bride,
So ends within a prison fence
For alimony negligence.
Well… just as I had penned the close
Of this man’s tragicomic woes,
I jolted back to life to hear,
“Now, Sally, give your pronouns—Dear!”
I saw the source of this command
Before the cafe counter stand,
While Sally showed her shy alarm,
Face burrowed in her mother’s arm.
Her mother, visibly nonplussed
By Sally’s xenophobic thrust,
Excused the girl’s vestigial flaw:
Biology and natural law.
I laughed an inner, bitter laugh
And deftly snapped my pen in half.
I crumpled up my paper, cloyed,
And threw it at the bust of Floyd.
Satire’s dead. No written word
Could make the facts seem more absurd.
If Caitlyn Jenner lacks the clout,
Hyperbole and farce are out.
Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in philosophy at St. Louis University, Nicholas Rao is a graduate of Catholic University of America.