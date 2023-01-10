The list of World Economic Forum summit attendees has been leaked

The G20 meeting this October will see the most powerful nations in the world - the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the E.U., Australia, India, China, Russia and Brazil among others - discuss climate policies that are already affecting billions of people around the world.

This powerful cadre of international leaders wants the world to run on solar and wind power, forcing an end to the use of gas, oil and nuclear power, as well as crushing beef farmers because of supposed methane emissions.

But the harsh impact of such policies is already being felt, with energy blackouts and soaring inflation hammering people around the world, making it beyond time for all of us to speak out.

As western leaders turn off the oil spigots and impose draconian restrictions on farmers, we've all experienced the pain of increased prices, not least at the pump and the grocery store.

This inflation was entirely avoidable if only our politicians prioritized food and energy security over climate theories, but instead they have succumbed to radical environmentalists whose agenda would cripple the livelihoods and living standards of much of the globe.

Communities all around you are feeling the weight of crushing price hikes, which will soon reach your own food isles and gas pumps if it hasn't already.

The effects of inflation are being felt in the developing world most, as fuel and food prices sky rocket, making even worse poverty an inevitabilty for hundreds of millions of people.

Reality will hit home for us soon.

The harshest effects of energy shortages will be felt this winter in the west, when our leaders' decisions to cut oil supplies and reject Russian natural gas will:

force heating, fuel and electricity prices to sky rocket

continue to make food more expensive

risk a global depression as inflation spirals out of control

prompt more blackouts

make civil unrest a real possibility

The media are already preparing people for rolling blackouts. States like California and countries like England are warning citizens that they face severe electricity and gas shortages.

Now is the time to speak out and be part of a movement that can prevent this disaster spreading.

The entire climate change industry is based on models that have been consistently inaccurate for decades, with Al Gore among the most infamous prophets of doom to be proven wrong.

In 2009 Gore told the COP15 climate change conference in Copenhagen that the North Pole would be ice-free by 2014, a claim that remains wildly off the mark.

Arctic sea ice has increased since 2012 and is now close to the average for 1991-2000 – another inconvenient fact for climate change alarmists, alongside thriving polar bears and more coral on the Great Barrier Reef. https://t.co/3m7jcaj1hV — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 1, 2022

Al Gore is not alone in getting things wrong however, as this brief timeline of scaremongering headlines proves:

The world needs to wake-up to what's really happening: our lives are being upended on the basis of climate theories and models that have been consistently wrong for decades.

It's time to stop the scaremongering and push back against the radical agenda of international elites.

