The list of World Economic Forum summit attendees has been leaked

(The Dossier) — The Dossier has acquired a confidential list of every individual (excluding some government officials) who will be in attendance for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual summit in Davos, Switzerland next week.
The attendees list is a massive roster of some of the most influential and diabolical forces in the corporate, governmental and “non-profit” world. From the United States, this includes the likes of FBI director Chris Wray, the CEOs of Amazon, BlackRock, and Pfizer, top officials at the Gates Foundation and in the Soros network, and the Publisher of The New York Times, to name a few.
The World Economic Forum (WEF), through its annual Davos conference, acts as the go-to in person, invite-only, closed to ideological outsiders policy and ideas shop for the global ruling class.
The World Economic Forum is a fanatical political organization masquerading as a neutral entity, with specific policy goals that involve centralizing power into the possession of hand-picked global elites as the only means to save the earth from a claimed climate emergency.
The WEF is the chief coalition builder for what amounts to a public-private fascist movement. Over the years, they’ve partnered with the most influential individuals in business, along with central bankers, governmental head honchos, and international organizations, in order to facilitate their top-down vision for technocratic tyranny, or what they call “stakeholder capitalism.” The WEF seeks to deliberately roll back human progress, innovation, and personal flourishing, under the guise of saving the planet from a so-called climate emergency.
The G20 meeting this October will see the most powerful nations in the world - the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the E.U., Australia, India, China, Russia and Brazil among others - discuss climate policies that are already affecting billions of people around the world.
This powerful cadre of international leaders wants the world to run on solar and wind power, forcing an end to the use of gas, oil and nuclear power, as well as crushing beef farmers because of supposed methane emissions.
But the harsh impact of such policies is already being felt, with energy blackouts and soaring inflation hammering people around the world, making it beyond time for all of us to speak out.
As western leaders turn off the oil spigots and impose draconian restrictions on farmers, we've all experienced the pain of increased prices, not least at the pump and the grocery store.
This inflation was entirely avoidable if only our politicians prioritized food and energy security over climate theories, but instead they have succumbed to radical environmentalists whose agenda would cripple the livelihoods and living standards of much of the globe.
Communities all around you are feeling the weight of crushing price hikes, which will soon reach your own food isles and gas pumps if it hasn't already.
The effects of inflation are being felt in the developing world most, as fuel and food prices sky rocket, making even worse poverty an inevitabilty for hundreds of millions of people.
Reality will hit home for us soon.
The harshest effects of energy shortages will be felt this winter in the west, when our leaders' decisions to cut oil supplies and reject Russian natural gas will:
- force heating, fuel and electricity prices to sky rocket
- continue to make food more expensive
- risk a global depression as inflation spirals out of control
- prompt more blackouts
- make civil unrest a real possibility
The media are already preparing people for rolling blackouts. States like California and countries like England are warning citizens that they face severe electricity and gas shortages.
Now is the time to speak out and be part of a movement that can prevent this disaster spreading.
The entire climate change industry is based on models that have been consistently inaccurate for decades, with Al Gore among the most infamous prophets of doom to be proven wrong.
In 2009 Gore told the COP15 climate change conference in Copenhagen that the North Pole would be ice-free by 2014, a claim that remains wildly off the mark.
Arctic sea ice has increased since 2012 and is now close to the average for 1991-2000 – another inconvenient fact for climate change alarmists, alongside thriving polar bears and more coral on the Great Barrier Reef. https://t.co/3m7jcaj1hV— Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 1, 2022
Al Gore is not alone in getting things wrong however, as this brief timeline of scaremongering headlines proves:
The world needs to wake-up to what's really happening: our lives are being upended on the basis of climate theories and models that have been consistently wrong for decades.
It's time to stop the scaremongering and push back against the radical agenda of international elites.
For the past several weeks, The Dossier has been dedicating significant resources to reporting on the ins and outs of the upcoming Davos conference.
As a matter of public interest and legitimate journalistic reporting, The Dossier is publishing the entire document here, which we modified with the necessary redactions to protect personal information.
Thank you to the anonymous sleuths who assisted The Dossier in uncovering these documents.
Reprinted with permission from The Dossier.