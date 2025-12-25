The mystery of the Incarnation continues to transform everything at Christmas

Mary said ‘yes’ and the Light of the World issued forth; the Light of the World issues forth from us when we love the Lord and proclaim His name, destroying darkness.

(LifeSiteNews) — One night as I began composing this year’s Christmas message, I reflected upon the day, upon the past year with gratitude for God’s presence, yet my heart was heavy amid the ups and downs of a world in crisis. I felt like a man walking under a dark cloud of sorrow and oppression. As a Catholic journalist, this happens often while covering deeply troubling events in the world and the Church.

The 11th movement in Part One of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah began running across my mind and I sang along: “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned” (Isaiah 9:2).

At that moment I knew what I would write about this Christmas: Christmas itself, where we worship the Lord for the gift too marvelous for words. This year I share with you my Christmas meditation and pray that it blesses you.

The mystery of the Incarnation

The Incarnation is a mystery. Mystery, in the Church, does not mean a conundrum to be solved nor an impenetrable enigma.

“Mystery” is the term the Church uses to designate the depths of God’s heart in who He is and how He saves us. We apprehend these truths through revelation as the Holy Spirit enlightens us through grace.

St. Thomas Aquinas writes that everything Christ did in His life is for our instruction, revealed through “the mysteries” of His life: His coming, His earthly life, His departure, and His impending return (Summa Theologica Part III, Question 34).

The mystery of the Incarnation is that the Word of God, who contains the whole of the Father’s Wisdom, assumed human flesh as the Son of God, revealing in space and time the Image of God in all of His splendor.

The humility of the Incarnation

In the Incarnation we see Christ’s humanity in light of His divinity. I am awed by God’s love in this wondrous manifestation of His humility. “The Son of God was made the Son of Man, making the sons of men sons of God” (St. John Chrysostom, Homily 11).

Gregory of Nazianzen writes of this meekness through contrasting Christ’s divinity with His humanity. Jesus Christ was: miraculously begotten of God in a virgin, yet born of a woman; recognized by John the Baptist in Elizabeth’s womb while the Savior was still in Mary’s womb; cast off His burial cloth at His resurrection yet was wrapped in swaddling clothes in the manger; was glorified and exalted by angels even as He lay in the manger; came from David’s royal house as the fairest of all – later transfigured bright as lightning, more luminous than the sun – but came as an infant with no beauty or majesty to attract us to Him, nothing in His appearance to make us desire Him (Gregory of Nazianzen, Oration 29:20; see Isaiah 53:2).

Jesus the Light

As this meditation filled my heart, I walked outside and gazed at the winter sky. This time of year the moon shines brightly, but one star shines brighter than others.

I realized that this moon is the same moon that was shining in that night of nights when the light of God appeared.

On that night certain men were drawn to the scene through God’s grace, for “no one comes to me unless the Father draws him” (John 6:44). Faith in the prophets’ promises drew their hearts to that sight as they joined the Virgin’s lullaby.

Wise men came to seek the wisest of all in the child who imaged Wisdom Himself.

Shepherds sought the shepherd of their souls. They worshipped this child laid on hay in a feeding trough who would one day feed their souls as the Bread of Life. They worshipped and gave thanks to this hope of all mankind.

The light shines in the darkness and the darkness will not overcome it

The moon that shone through the darkness of my sight and my soul is the same moon that shined on the Incarnation. It stands as a reminder that the Savior will return in His glory.

Yes, the Light of God shines upon this world. And tonight’s chance to hear Him is the same chance that was given on that first night of the New Creation.

At His return, His throne will shine for all to see: Jesus the Light has come!

Every movement of God toward man is one of love emanating from He who is love. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that we might have eternal life. It is not words that come to us; God Himself comes to us in His fullness.

Wisdom filled Mary’s soul through her “yes,” and the Light of the World issued forth.

In this same way, the Light of the World issues forth from us when we love the Lord and proclaim His name, His presence within us effulgent and splendorous. Christ’s light has destroyed the night of darkness.

The profound mystery of the Incarnation transcends space and time; Christ dwells within us. When our hearts grow weary as we walk through the darkness, let us turn to the great light of Christ and wonder at His mercy and love. This is the faith we proclaim as we move toward our end desire, glorification in heaven where we worship the King of Kings, Christ Jesus our Lord.

