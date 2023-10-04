The numbers don’t lie: RFK Jr. would take votes away from Trump if he ran as an independent

If RFK Jr. does actually change from Democrat to independent, his intention is to pull from Trump’s support and assist Biden. The truth of the thing doesn’t care about how difficult it is for you to accept the thing.

(Conservative Treehouse) — The truth has no agenda, and it certainly doesn’t care about your feelings. Remember that, because it is the core of this assembly.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently spoke of internal polling showing that his third-party independent run would pull more votes from Trump than Joe Biden. Many people refused to believe the statement and demanded to see the polling. Well, here it is:

You will notice the Joe Biden percentage of voters (38 percent) doesn’t change when Robert Kennedy Jr. is added to the equation as a third-party independent candidate. However, the Trump support drops from 40 to 38 percent, essentially wiping out the lead that President Trump would hold in a general election over Joe Biden.

Given the intellectually honest assessment that RFK Jr., as an independent run, could never win the general election, it may annoy some people to accept his decision to run as an independent only carries one motive – to reduce the Trump vote. However, as much as you may not want to accept that reality, the data is clear – and it makes sense.

READ: Trump made a huge mistake by backing COVID jabs and could lose crucial MAGA voters to RFK Jr.

Many right-leaning or politically homeless Trump voters have spent a great deal of time celebrating the positions of RFK Jr. and projecting a positive opinion toward him. After thinking positively about him for so long, having to accept that RFK Jr. may not be as decent, honorable and/or altruistic in his intentions can be a painful admission. I get it; but the reality of the situation doesn’t change.

At CTH we accept things as they are, not as we would wish them to be. Cognitive dissonance is not appreciated here, and the reality is that RFK Jr. has a large following of supporters within the MAGA-hood. He has been talked up for almost a year.

RFK Jr. is one of the most popular people on Rumble, and all of the content containing him is very well viewed and received. It factually makes sense that some of Trump’s support would transfer to RFK Jr. given the nature of the political climate in the United States. I’m sure that once Trump’s team review their own independent data, we will likely see a shift in tone from Trump toward RFK Jr.

Here’s the bitter pill to swallow. RFK Jr. has already admitted that if he changes from Dem to Indy, he will hurt Trump more than Biden. So, if RFK Jr. does actually change from Dem to Indy, his intention is to pull from Trump’s support and assist Biden. That’s the reality of the situation.

The truth of the thing doesn’t care about how difficult it is for you to accept the thing. Nor do I.

I accept that RFK Jr. is going to try and support Joe Biden by pulling votes away from Donald Trump. After all, he is a Kennedy.

RFK Jr. is not an ally regardless of how many invested voices continue to claim he is or remain unwilling to reverse course.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

