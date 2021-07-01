Opinion

The Pachamama as a monstrance: Guadalajara, Mexico

If I had read in a dystopian novel about the Neo-Church that instead of a monstrance they would use a pagan image, I would have thought, 'This author is exaggerating! Who would ever think of or do such a thing?'
July 1, 2021 (Stilum Curiae) – Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, it is really true that truth is stranger than fiction. If I had read in a dystopian novel about the Neo-Church that instead of a monstrance they would use a pagan image, I would have thought, “This author is exaggerating! Who would ever think of or do such a thing?”

But in fact it has happened and is still happening in Guadalajara, Mexico, in the parish of San Juan de Macias, run by a Spanish priest, Juan Pedro Oriol, who as far as they tell me is very powerful, and to whom Cardinal Robles cannot say no to about anything.

Thus the Pachamama-Monstance was used for the first time at a youth meeting, and dominates the high altar, under the crucifix.

I would say that in these times there is nothing we haven’t seen, no?

