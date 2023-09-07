The real reason the Soros family fears a Trump victory in 2024

The threat Alex Soros describes to the 'unity' he treasures is one presented by the halting of perpetual war, and the popular rejection of the platform of technocratic 'progress.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a recent opinion piece for Politico, the head of the Open Society Foundation (OSF), Alex Soros, notes his deep concern over the potential for a “MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election.”

Writing on August 31, Alex Soros – who assumed control of his father George Soros’ global operations in December 2022 – also warned that such an outcome would imperil “the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.”

Mr. Soros did not explain this “progress,” but his framing of the proxy war in Ukraine suggests a perspective beyond the interests of the people of that nation.

So far, this “progress” has included the destruction of the European strategic gas supply through the Nord Stream pipelines, which has combined with backfiring economic sanctions on Russia to produce a continent-wide recession and rising inflation.

READ: Alex Soros’ new priority is fighting ‘MAGA’ in effort to continue Ukraine war

It has flooded Europe with enormous volumes of high-grade weapons, of which CBS reported perhaps only a third would reach the Ukrainian army. The rest have vanished on to the black market.

It has caused half a million Ukrainian deaths and injuries, and brought heavy casualties in a futile “counteroffensive.” This three-month long operation was reduced to an order to attack a deeply fortified Russian defensive line with little hope of success. There has been no breakthrough.

As The Epoch Times reported:

No meaningful gains have been made in an operation which is understood to have been driven by the need for positive headlines in the media – to guarantee the continued influx of money and weapons. A peace deal arranged weeks after the invasion is said to have been sabotaged by UK and US efforts, to continue their project of destabilization in Russia.

Support for the war is waning in the chief sponsor nation of the U.S., as a recent CNN poll showed. German public support for the war has been falling since May 2023. As the EU described it with a typical reality inversion, “Germany’s military support for Ukraine is supported by a relative majority of 47 percent.”

War fatigue, and opposition to this lucrative if murderous business, are sources of concern for Soros, who remains dedicated to the replacement of Russian sovereignty with a client state. As I have written before, the Soros foundation has run a “Russia Project” since the 1980s.

READ: George Soros’ ‘Russia Project’ aims to capture nation states in the web of globalism

The work of the OSF in seeking to undermine Russia was revealed in a 2016 document leak. Known as the “DC Leaks,” the documents detail Soros’ plans to effect a soft regime change in Russia using methods such as “civil society” front groups and demonstrations.

A grand jury indictment charged 12 Russian nationals for creating the site on which the documents appeared. The information contained in them was never refuted, with the contents simply framed as “Russian propaganda.”

A threat to Forever War

The current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is also undergoing indictment, in a process which Alex Soros suggests may prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.

Trump’s position on what he has described as the “endless wars” is what troubles Soros and his talk of “progress in Ukraine.”

Trump told CNN in May he could end the Ukraine war during his first day in office, with his priority being to “stop the killing.”

“When I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours,” he said.

READ: ‘Call back Trump’ to end Ukraine war and ‘save the western world,’ Hungary’s Orbán tells Tucker

The wish to halt the needless deaths in this proxy war was framed as controversial – even as a pro-Russian betrayal: “I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.”

These are unwelcome words to the would-be architect of a globalist future. The war in Russia to Trump is a killing field which must be halted. To Soros, the sacrifice of other people’s lives is a price factored in to the desired bargain – to collapse Russia, and to extend control over its lands and resources forever.

The term “Open Society Foundation” is a means of branding the replacement of national life and individual autonomy with a global culture patterned on forced ideology, and made possible by machines.

Technologies such as digital IDs, currencies, social credits, and the prohibition of basic liberties in the name of “rights” are the hallmarks of a technocratic future presented as a utopia by the Soros foundation. It is a godless and posthuman world which seeks to remove any opposition to itself in an ever-refining technique of mass manipulation.

No climbdown from Europe

Despite some reports to the contrary, Alex Soros also used the piece to stress his Foundation’s commitment to European operations and to deny any pivot from the West to seeking influence in the “Global South.”

His recent appearance at the Soros-sponsored European Forum in Alpbach, Austria stressed that OSF was “here to stay – and committed as ever to the European project.”

The forum, which took place from August 19 to September 2, included vocal support of the war in Ukraine, alongside commitments to other globalist staples such as “climate action,” how to “smash patriarchy,” and the advancement of a technocratic future society in which machine algorithms shape humanity.

Mr Soros, described by The Epoch Times as a “Democrat mega-donor,” has strongly indicated that his stewardship will take the OSF to further extremes than that under his father.

READ: Was Ukraine scapegoated to cover up US role in the Nord Stream pipeline bombing?

“I’m more political [than my father]”, he told the Wall Street Journal in June, in an interview which stressed his dedication to the aggressive promotion of abortion and “voting rights.”

This phrase is often bundled with a dedication to the promotion of Soros-backed “civil society” operations, and indicates the Soros foundation’s long-standing involvement in what has been described as “undermining democracy” in nations including Hungary, Romania, Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

The threat Alex Soros describes to the “unity” he treasures is one presented by the halting of perpetual war, and the popular rejection of the platform of technocratic “progress.” As Soros himself says, it is not only Donald Trump, but any potential U.S. president who shares his “isolationist and anti-European policies” who represents a threat to his agenda.

It is breathtaking that Soros can describe the actions of the Biden administration as “friendly” to Europe by contrast. Nevertheless, he maintains he is mobilizing his powerful global operations to counteract any outbreak of sanity at the national level of U.S. politics.

“We are adapting OSF to be able to respond to whatever scenarios might emerge, on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Instead of a retreat from Western interests, Alex Soros is gearing up for Project Europe – and Project America – to insulate his actions from any interference by democracy.

Share











