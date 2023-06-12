The real reason US embassies fly the LGBT ‘pride’ flag

Why does the Biden administration continue to press 'gay' and 'trans' rights to a deeply conservative Sunni Islamic state? The answer lies in a long-standing project of global domination.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Biden administration has been in the news over the issue of flags. The most prominent case is that of the U.S. flag ceding center stage to another.

The “pride” flag, long associated with the promotion of homosexuality as a lifestyle, also celebrates the “transjester” community, according to President Joe Biden.

Many saw its prominence as scandalous. Yet it is proper to place this flag center stage, as it is the banner under which U.S. foreign policy is presented to the world.

Antony Blinken’s Saudi humiliation

Secretary of State Antony “Al” Blinken found himself at the center of another flag-related mishap. In an obvious snub to the United States, the U.S. flag was absent from the official photograph of his visit to meet with the Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The above photo, from a different angle, was also featured in the Reuters report of Blinken’s June 6 visit.

Reuters made no mention of this obvious snub. It also omitted Blinken’s championing of the Rainbow agenda at every opportunity.

One year ago he was reported as saying so – regarding his contact with the Saudis.

The fact that the U.S. Secretary of State will not stop talking about gay sex and men dressed as women is one which is both bizarre and obviously counterproductive.

Though it seems unsavory to mention this issue at all, it is unquestionably a major plank of U.S. efforts abroad. Framed as a “human rights” issue, the rainbow flag functions as a battle standard for an administration keen to demonize anyone opposed to its project of global domination.

That the U.S. has lost a major ally in the Middle East is obvious. Its attention has been consumed by the attempt to destroy Russia in the proxy war in Ukraine. The sanctions the U.S. and EU placed on irreplaceable Russian oil and gas delivered power into the hands of the Saudis.

They have repeatedly refused to help the Biden administration, breaking with a long standing custom of adjusting oil supply in tandem with US interests.

Why does the Biden administration continue to press “gay” and “trans” rights to a deeply conservative Sunni Islamic state? The answer lies in a long-standing project of global domination.

Antony Blinken’s Big Red Book

In 1983 Antony Blinken wrote a book. Called Ally against Ally, it discussed the significance of global energy supplies in dividing the alliance against Russia.

The book, coming seven years before the collapse of the Soviet Union, helps to understand why the United States chose the path of total global domination, instead of a peace dividend from the reduction of the vast Cold War military budget.

I have written about how this “unipolar moment” – when the U.S. was alone in its hyperpower status – was a squandered opportunity to lead the world into a new era of peace and prosperity.

Instead, we got Forever War.

Al’s life matters

Blinken’s book matters because it stressed that maintaining an anti-Russian alliance was paramount. He wrote that the proposed trans-Siberian gas pipeline across Russia could undermine this alliance by providing Europe with cheap energy. This is an idea to which he has devoted his political life.

This was the beginning of U.S. opposition to cheap Russian energy supplies to Europe, which has culminated in the mysterious detonation of the very pipelines which brought that trans-Siberian gas.

The Nord Stream pipeline’s destruction has accelerated a European energy crisis, which is industrializing Germany. Once Europe’s economic powerhouse, it is now in recession whilst Europe is gripped by soaring inflation. This issue threatens to divide the very alliance these measures were undertaken to preserve: that of a united West against Russia.

Would the U.S. deliberately sabotage the European economies? Yes, if that was what it took to maintain the forty year plan for regime change in Russia.

Why the Empire flies the rainbow flag

What does this have to do with the prominence of the “rainbow” flag? It is a simple case of branding.

In order to continue the war machine necessary for global domination, enemies must be seen to be different – in a bad way. Marching under the rainbow flag is presented as a global crusade for human rights, allowing for the framing of competitor states as the enemy.

The project to undermine Russia has been promoted by the George Soros-backed Project Russia since the 1980s, when efforts to destabilize the then-Soviet nation were intensified under the National Endowment for Democracy.

Since then, a combination of “civil society” NGOs and Deep State initiatives run by the NED have cooperated in framing any nation which refuses to cede sovereignty to the U.S. as an enemy of human rights.

I have explained how the anticommunist NED, founded under Reagan, has been used by the neoconservatives to promote forever war here.

The main target – Russia – adopted free market consumerism, some form of electoral process and has seen a large-scale return to the profession of Orthodox Christianity. It was no longer Godless, nor Communist.

Russia is by no means a paradise, but I am not concerned here with the justice of Russian actions. The project of regime change is the reason the West has wrecked itself – in a forty year scheme to ruin somewhere else, with no end but escalation in sight. Is this a price worth paying?

The adoption of liberal extremism in issues such as the LGBTQ agenda allows the war planners of the West to present their regime in stark contrast to the repression present in places such as Russia.

The same “moral” crusading is afforded by the insane policies of Net Zero, which, together with the mass immigration driven by the destruction of nations, is fueling large scale instability in the West.

These complex culture war issues are promoted by neoconservatives such as Blinken in service of their forty year project of total global domination. They believe in nothing but their own ambition. In the process it is the West which has become Godless, its institutions ruled by the useful idiots of the regime change revolution.

They will destroy everything that is not themselves in the process, if they are not stopped.

