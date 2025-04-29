The real story behind Trump’s photo with Zelensky in the Vatican

Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine via Getty Images

This scene is staged by the control agents who control the Ukraine conflict, the intelligence community.

(Conservative Treehouse) — From the outset of the Ukraine vs. Russia conflict I have been saying this is “World War Reddit.” CTH awakens today to this photo, blasting across the geopolitical landscape.

I want you to look carefully at the picture above; think about it and elevate yourself to understand exactly what this picture represents in the biggest framework of our ongoing discussion. The image origin: “Photographs released by the Ukrainian presidency showed the two leaders huddled in close discussion without aides in the ornate surroundings of St. Peter’s Basilica.” [Emphasis added.]

This scene is purposefully staged.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the funeral of Pope Francis to pay their respects on the international stage.

Let me be clear. The people around President Trump do not and did not align with this photo-op, it’s genuinely in poor taste and bad form given the nature of the background event, the funeral for Pope Francis. However, fearless President Trump knows exactly what this represents just as businessman Donald Trump knows how the seating is arranged in high stakes business negotiations; the sun at the back of the person wanting to be in the power position.

Again, we should stay elevated and see the bigger picture here because it is incredibly important.

READ: Trump, Zelensky hold meeting about Ukraine war in Vatican ahead of Francis’ funeral

When it comes from CNN, it’s coming from the PR firm of the State Dept., and who controls the State Dept, the CIA.

CNN: How the pope’s funeral format allowed for Trump-Zelensky talk The meeting occurred just outside the Baptistry Chapel, which is inside St. Peter’s Basilica near its entrance, and the talk hadn’t been telegraphed in advance. [Emphasis added.] Ahead of the president’s brief visit to Rome, officials had downplayed the prospect he would meet with Zelensky or any other world leaders, pointing to the truncated time frame for the trip and its solemn purpose of memorializing the late pope. Trump had originally selected Saudi Arabia for his first stop abroad of his new term and will visit there next month. But when Francis died those plans changed, and instead Trump made his first foreign stop in Europe, a continent he’s railed against frequently. The seating chart and crush of fellow leaders made brief interactions possible, including with leaders Trump had seemingly been avoiding since taking office. He engaged briefly with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he hadn’t spoken at all since returning to office amid trade and defense disputes with the European Union.

President Trump, a man of respectful honor, indeed would expect to engage in polite and quiet conversation with Zelensky, Macron, Starmer et al, at the funeral. Yes, he would quietly have a conversation in a private room with the principals to quickly discuss political affairs. That’s his style. That’s the way he operates, retaining focus and respect toward the purpose of the gathering, holding quick conversation in private and retaining emphasis on the purpose.

THIS IS NOT THAT.

This is a stage set for the optics of a geopolitical conflict that involves Ukraine and Russia, and this stage is set up by the same controlling agents who have been in control of the events since the outset. This stage is why CTH instinctively knew the conflict was World War Reddit.

What are we seeing?

The intelligence communities control Western government. The government does not control the intelligence communities. This reality is the core of the great awakening that reconciles every facet of the conflict present and visible.

When things do not make sense, when things are unnatural and fraught with irreconcilable data points stemming from traditional perspectives that no longer align with what is visible, that’s because the intelligence apparatus is in control of it. Every example you can cite returns to this basic truth.

All of the Western government systems, the “new democracy” as it is called, stem from a radically different construct. The intelligence services control the government; the government does not control the intelligence services.

The conflict in Ukraine exists because Western intelligence services are controlling it. The reality is this “war” is not the Russian government vs. the governments of various western nations in support of Ukraine. The true conflict is the Western intelligence community vs. the Russian government.

Vladimir Putin does not hate Americans. The Russian president hates the CIA.

When envoy Steve Witkoff is representing President Trump in his discussions with Vladimir Putin, Witkoff and Trump represent the government. However, the government is not the real control agent and Putin together with Trump/Witkoff know this.

Vladimir Putin and Donald J. Trump are mutually aligned entities in a fight against Western intelligence services. That’s the core understanding that must be at the forefront of any review or intellectually honest analysis of what is taking place.

The vulnerability within the position of the Western Intel Services is that they must hide this reality. The IC must retain the illusion that government is in control of geopolitical events, because if that control mask is dropped everything changes. And I do mean EVERYTHING.

Everything that was irreconcilable suddenly starts to make sense when you accept that government is not in control, the government does not have the power. The intelligence services control government and the intel agencies are currently the source of geopolitical power. The politicians are the illusion of representative democracy that must be retained.

That’s what this image should represent to everyone!

“Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never return to that moment in the performance when you did not see them.”

If the United States President pulls all U.S. support away from Ukraine and instructs all elements of the U.S. government to withdraw support for the conflict, and yet the conflict continues with ongoing CIA operations, then what does that say about who really is in control?

Can you see the stakes at play for the CIA?

When Marco Rubio says, repeatedly now, that “this is not our war” and “we didn’t start this war,” having previously asserted, “It’s been very clear from the beginning that President Trump views this as a protracted, stalemated conflict,” Rubio said. “And frankly, it’s a proxy war between nuclear powers, the United States helping Ukraine, and Russia,” is the former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee being honest now, or is Secretary of State Rubio attempting to clean up the inconvenient truth he said originally?

Can you see the stakes for the CIA?

I digress…

There are corporations and financial systems that intersect with the politicians, and those politicians are controlled by the Intelligence Community.

That is the very essential baseline for The Great Awakening!!

