The secular world needs to change. But we as Christians must change ourselves first

God cannot and will not provide the grace to change this cultural madhouse if Christians continue to fail to trust in Him.

(LifeSiteNews) – The satanic element is smart. And that is why it is so … prideful. The devil’s pride lays in his intelligence, and the fact that Man, the bottom rung in the hierarchy of immortal spirits, has been elevated above the angels, simply because God Himself became Man. Most theologians agree that this is the reason behind the angelic rebellion.

Allow that to sink in. Supposing that God became an earthworm, and as a result worms themselves would be elevated above man, someday able to command us, requiring us to serve them, and be esteemed by us? This might provide a glimpse into the reason behind the rebellion of the fallen angels.

The good angels said: “Who is like unto thee, O God?”

The evil angels decided: “Better to reign in hell than serve in heaven.”

The war between heaven and hell is, in fact, over us. Those who follow the devil in discipleship are proud of their sins. Thus, we see “Gay Pride” and “Pride Month” and “Rainbow Pride.”

Satan’s point is that God made a mistake, not in creating Man as the highest of life forms in the material world, but that God became Man in order to redeem us. And while the devil cannot physically touch us, he must convince us to destroy ourselves, thus “proving” that Christ’s sacrifice was in vain.

Self-destruction of the human race is most obvious in war and genocide, but it has taken on many other colors. Some of the early and medieval Christian heresies foreshadowed our modern manifestations. Manichaenism went by other names, such as Catharism, Bogomilism, and Albigensianism. Its stated philosophy was that only the spiritual world was good, denying the truth of Genesis, wherein God called the material and temporal world GOOD.

But these heresies, now under the new disguise of the Earth Religious Cult [ERC], say that Man ought to disdain himself by self-destruction. It is a warped version of self-denial and humility, which is always good. The devil is an expert at making evil imitate goodness.

To begin the deconstruction of God’s plan, we see transgenderism as an insult to God: “Male and female He created them.” This also imitates the original sin of Adam and Eve. Disobedience was only one aspect of their sin, the other being an attempt to elevate themselves into godhood. Thus, in his pride in the accomplishments of surgical techniques and the warping of true science into mad science, mankind is trying in a clumsy and ludicrous way to outdo God.

Then, by the doctrines of the ERC, we must refuse to follow another divine command, “Be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it.”

The mad science of over-population and population control has been largely bought into by all elements of western society, including every single denomination of Christianity. While Catholic doctrine has not changed, Catholic practice certainly has, and it enjoys the blessing of defiant clergy. Hinduism and Islam have resisted, even while western money and technology have tried to ram it down their throats. Only in Africa has Christianity joined these two other religions in resistance.

Conservative Christians, in their desire to change this cultural madhouse, must make a fundamental change in their habits before their prayers can be answered. God cannot and will not provide the grace to end the bloody and obvious evil of surgical abortion, nor the other manifestations of rebellion against the natural order, if Christians continue to fail to trust in Him, and go right ahead with contraception. This is not merely a Catholic doctrine. Every single Protestant and evangelical denomination denounced it until the 20th century.

As the various Protestant denominations formed, their founders and leaders also condemned contraception in the strongest possible terms. John Calvin called the practice of contraception “condemned” and “doubly monstrous,” and saw abortion as “a crime incapable of expiation.” John Wesley said that contraception is “very displeasing to God, and the evidence of vile affections.” Martin Luther called those who used contraceptives “logs,” “stock” and “swine.” Virtually every leader of every Protestant denomination condemned contraception explicitly and forcefully in their sermons and writings. (Human Life International, May 2018)

The 19th century Physicians’ Crusade Against Abortion in America was also a crusade against contraception, and was a product of devout Protestant doctors, such as Horatio Storer, Hugh Hodge, and the entire AMA, and began in 1858. Catholicism’s influence in American culture was quite minimal at that time.

In our times, Mother Teresa of Calcutta predicted the outcome: “Contraception cannot be an expression of total self-giving, because in contraception, something is done to oneself to destroy the power to conceive a child. That same selfishness that wants to prevent the child by contraception will grow until it wants to kill the child already conceived. We must fight selfishness with a true, generous and sacrificing love.”

Thus, the madness that engulfs western society now is the extrapolation of one of the greatest gifts God gave us: procreation. No angel, good or evil, can reproduce another angel. Thus, God permitted Man to share in His “image and likeness,” to cooperate in the creation of new and immortal souls.

No wonder the satanic hates us.

Dear Christians, we want the secular world to change. Have we forgotten that first, we must change ourselves?

