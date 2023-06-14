The simple reason why the EU is pressuring Hungary to open its borders

The very recent phenomenon of mass migration has an obvious cause: regime change.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a week which has seen two atrocities committed by migrants to Europe, one in France and one in the UK, the EU is now applying pressure on the Hungarian government to open its borders to mass migration.

The measures, opposed by Hungary and Poland, place mandatory migrant quotas on member states. States will be fined 20,000 euros for every migrant they refuse. News outlets have pointed out that this dissolves national sovereignty.

The issue is routinely framed as one inflected by “racism.” Negative consequences of mass migration are seldom aired in the media at all, whilst the open borders agenda favored by NGOs such as the Soros Open Society Foundation is celebrated.

As with many other issues, this is a misdirection.

Gestation or migration? Life or death for the nation

Acceptance of mass migration has become something of a mandatory virtue. People who are not persuaded of its benefits are stigmatized. One major “benefit” is touted – the refreshing of Europe’s aging population with young migrants.

Yet Hungary has a better answer: a world-beating pro family policy. It spends 6 percent of its GDP on pro-family support schemes – the highest of any nation in the world. This concerted effort has reversed its declining birth rate. The President of Hungary, Katalin Novák, has rightly said that the future of Europe itself is endangered “unless a pro-family answer is found to the demographic crisis.”

That there are no benefits to the people whose nations are affected by this unprecedented population exchange is a fact excluded from the media narrative. The same goes for its cause – the project of forever war.

Regime change and mass migration

Why is this the case? Why does this policy continue regardless of elections? The answer reveals why the EU seeks to make a pariah out of Hungary on this and on other issues.

The very recent phenomenon of mass migration has an obvious cause: regime change. The policy of forever war, cooked up in the 1980s as a result of attempts to undermine then-Soviet nations like Russia, has continued well beyond the collapse of the Communist empire in Europe.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria are but a few nations which have been smashed under the hammer of “liberal intervention.” Whether you support the destruction of these nations or not, it is impossible to argue that their ruin is unrelated to mass migration flows into Europe.

The control of Syrian migrants into Europe has delivered a strategic card into the hands of Turkish premier Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Following the collapse of the Libyan state, in an action undertaken by Hillary Clinton’s State Department in concert with then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy, migration from Africa through Libya has surged.

The current war is one which is being pursued despite its rising costs and risks. This is because the doctrine of regime change is one which aims at total global domination, and it has had since its inception in the 1980s one supreme target: Russia.

There will be no end to mass migration until the forever wars stop.

Give peace no chance

This is the reason the Hungarians are once more being attacked by the EU. In resisting mass migration, they refuse to accept the consequences of a foreign policy they recognize as madness. Hungary is also the only European nation to repeatedly call for peace in Ukraine. This too is heresy.

The war in Ukraine is the closest the neoconservatives have got to realizing Project Russia – the 40-year plan for regime change in a state which stopped being communist three decades ago.

To oppose mass migration alongside opposition to the war is to identify the root of the problem. It is neither racist nor Russian propaganda to do so.

The crime of the Hungarians is to assert their right to determine their own foreign – and domestic – policy. This is unacceptable in the West, as the sovereignty of empire states does not extend to questioning the regime change agenda.

Hungarian foreign minister calls for home rule

Péter Szijjártó is one to watch. Speaking in Paris on Wednesday, June 8, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade put the issue simply.

According to Péter Szijjártó, the continent has become weakened ‘politically, because one year, three months and two weeks have not been enough for us in Europe to move closer to peace, we have not been able to stop this war. We have been weakened economically, because the difference in the European and American responses to the war has put European companies at a huge competitive disadvantage compared to American ones,’ the Minister explained.

Szijjártó explains that two measures have contributed to an economic crisis in Europe which has seen inflation soar along with energy prices, and is destroying the industrial powerhouse of Germany.

Referring to the Biden administration’s vast spending bill, he notes that the obsession with destroying Russia has resulted in the ruin of Europe.

The Foreign Minister noted that while the US Inflation Reduction Act ‘shamelessly and quite openly supports US companies against European ones,’ here in Europe, sanctions are doing more damage to the European economy than to the Russia’s.

With friends like these

Who then is the enemy here? Is it Hungarians? Is it diplomats like Szijjártó, who question whether the U.S. is still an ally of Europe?

Surely the U.S. would not do this to its friends.

Well, “the U.S.” has not and would not, if we mean by this the American people. None of them voted for this. In fact, the opinions of the American people are as carefully excluded from politics and the media as are those of the ordinary European. So why do these policies exist at all?

In 1983 a book was published about Russian gas supplies to Europe. It called for an understanding that cheap Russian energy supplies were a threat to the anti-Russian alliance between the U.S. and its European partners.

The book was called Ally versus Ally. It was written by a young Antony Blinken.

It explains that cheap Russian energy supplied to Europe must be stopped to avoid weakening the alliance for regime change in Russia. This would mean that one ally would undermine another, in order to maintain its control of the agenda.

The agenda is total global domination, and if the price is the ruin of your allies – so be it. This, in brief, is the thesis of Antony Blinken’s 1983 book. Neocons like him will stop at nothing to get what they want, and no amount of human suffering in any nation – including yours – will give them the slightest pause.

This 40-year project explains why so many evils have been rebranded as virtues. Regime change in Russia is the ultimate prize in a four-decade project for global supremacy. It is the dream of fantasist ideologues who are partnered with the richest and most powerful donor class in the world.

This is the reason that any meaningful attempt at national sovereignty is resisted by powerful opposition. To reject open borders and call for peace is betrayal to the people who seek to rule the world. They fly the rainbow flag as a flag of convenience, to demonize nations like Hungary who seek to protect their children from the evil of sexual radicalization.

Mass migration and rainbow flags are the necessary evils in this global agenda. Hungary is not the enemy. The enemy is the donor class and the faction of forever war, which presides over and profits from an empire of lies.

We are all the enemy of this captive state, and its war is a war on everything that is sacred.

