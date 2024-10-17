The surprising truth about where the term ‘disinformation’ comes from

One dictionary says 'disinformation' came from Russian at a time when Joseph Stalin ruled the Soviet Union. Indeed, a former Romanian secret police official claimed that Stalin gave it a French-sounding name to claim it had a Western origin.

(Courageous Discourse) — Since the 2016 election, prominent Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and John Kerry have increasingly lamented what they characterize as a dangerous proliferation of “misinformation” and “disinformation” in the public forum.

The word “misinformation” is usually defined as erroneous or partly erroneous information resulting from unintentional human error.

The Online Etymology Dictionary defines “disinformation” as follows:

The dissemination of deliberately false information, esp. when supplied by a government or its agent to a foreign power or to the media, with the intention of influencing the policies or opinions of those who receive it” [OED], 1955, from Russian dezinformatsiya (1949), which is said to be from French désinformation, but the French word is not as old as the Russian one.

Defector Ion Mihai Pacepa – a former senior official in the Romanian secret police – claimed that Joseph Stalin coined the term, giving it a French-sounding name to claim it had a Western origin.

Following Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton and the DNC launched what may have been the largest disinformation campaign in American history with their claim that Donald Trump had colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to manipulate the American electorate into voting for Trump.

Though Clinton, the DNC, the law firm Perkins Coie, and the “opposition research” firm Fusion GPS never produced any evidence of this purported collusion, they succeeded in sowing widespread fear, division, distraction, for almost four years.

Another notable disinformation campaign that we meticulously document in our book The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex was the campaign to suppress early treatment modalities for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, corticosteroids, anticoagulants, and nasal rinses.

The suppression of early treatment – which probably resulted in the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands – was performed in order to promote the monolithic vaccine solution to the pandemic.

In order to prepare the public to receive a hastily developed, novel gene therapy shot, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex conditioned the American people to believe that the heralded vaccine solution was the only way we could get back to normal, as Bill Gates explicitly proclaimed on April 5, 2020.

Now, with the 2024 presidential election upon us, Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media are embarking on yet another massive disinformation campaign – that is, to accuse anyone who criticizes them and their policies of “spreading disinformation.”

While it may seem strange and paradoxical, this kind of psychological projection is frequently performed by psychopaths in order to confuse and manipulate their victims.

