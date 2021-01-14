The suspicious link between population control advocates and COVID vaccines

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Some have probably heard of the psychological theory known as “projection.” Most of the online descriptions of the theory are overly complicated and irrelevant to the point being made here, so they will not be cited. But there is a specific type of projection — call it simply an observable phenomenon rather than a psychological theory — that one can identify without any experience in psychology. Some people have the tendency to project their own good principles onto others when they have an obligation not to project those good principles. The phenomenon is often verbally expressed in the following ways: “nobody would really do that” or “nobody could really be that evil.”

A cursory study of the history of certain political entities, even within the last 10 years, makes one conclude, “yes, they can” be that evil. Specific examples are unnecessary, but many of the evils involve people or entities using other human beings to gain power and to destroy others who get in their way. It is obvious that many people in the world have an extremely distorted and incorrect idea of what is “noble” and good. The draconian responses by public health officials and governing entities in America to the reported COVID-19 pandemic suggest that many people “would really do that.”

It is an unfortunate reality that many people in the world have anti-life and other distorted views that could influence how they use their power and positions in government. The views of those involved with the provision of COVID-19 data and information and COVID-19 vaccines are relevant.

A previous article discussing the Moderna/U.S. federal government COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine mentioned that some found Bill Gates’s public appearances early in the COVID-19 panic odd. The article mentioned that, at the same time he was causing COVID-19 fear, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine with Moderna and the U.S. federal government.

Moderna, which is apparently known for its secrecy, “has nearly 100 projects going at once,” but none of those has been proven safe and effective for marketing in the U.S. One has to ask, why not? Is it because they actually already know that the mRNA technology is not safe?

If companies discover early in the development of a drug or vaccine that the drug or vaccine is unsafe in animals or humans, they are not necessarily required to publish the information. So when a company has had hundreds of projects, some or many of which have failed, and did not publish the data, one may reasonably suspect that the products were discovered to be harmful.

Specifically, the COVID-19 vaccine technologies have not been shown to be safe in the long term. They reportedly work by forcing the body to make things it does not normally make. Serious short-term harms have already been discovered but wrongly downplayed. Harms discovered after more than a few months, including cancers, cannot be excluded. But that is a bit of a tangent from the main topic of this article.

Since writing the previous article, it has been determined that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also at least indirectly involved with the development of the other COVID-19 vaccine authorized (but not approved) in the U.S. This particular vaccine is sometimes incorrectly labeled as “the Pfizer vaccine.” The vaccine itself was actually developed by a foreign company named “BioNTech,” which then partnered with Pfizer.

BioNTech was founded by Dr. Ugur Sahin, a Turkish immigrant to Germany, and his wife Ozlem Tureci. Dr. Sahin was awarded “a prize for Muslims in science and technology” in 2019, but the company itself apparently has been in existence since 2008 and still does not have any products proven to be safe and effective on the market. It is definitely worth keeping in mind that both companies with COVID-19 vaccines that were given “emergency use authorization” in the U.S. — and liability immunity — have zero approved products on the market.

With no products on the market, BioNTech had its initial public offering on the U.S. stock market in 2019. Also in 2019, only a few months before the reported discovery of COVID-19, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation purchased $55 million’s worth of BioNTech stock. Since its initial public offering, the stock had increased by as much as roughly 800% in December 2020. And BioNTech currently partners with the Chinese company Fosun Pharma.

So, notably, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation could apparently gain off both COVID-19 vaccines authorized (but not approved) in the U.S.

There is another reason why the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s involvement in the COVID-19 vaccines is worth noting. Before getting to that, though, consider this: would you want to know if the government entities promoting vaccine use, the vaccine-maker, or a powerful person investing in the vaccine supports population reduction? There are many liberals who consider population bad. Say, as some have said in the past, a government entity considered future population growth (and therefore large families) “a threat to national security” for whatever false reason such governing entities can make up. Say also that the same governing persons are involved with developing and authorizing a vaccine. Would a reasonable person consider that information necessary prior to deciding to refuse or receive the vaccine?

Or put it this way: is a vaccine-maker’s, vaccine-authorizer’s, or a vaccine-funder’s stance on human life — and population control, which, it has to be mentioned, could involve deceptive and intentional reduction in life expectancy or infertility, which are contrary to human life — relevant to your decision to receive or refuse the vaccine? Even the most liberal liberal who supports the grave evil of population reduction would seemingly agree that informed consent requires one to know that a vaccine was paid for, made by, or authorized by persons who support population reduction and control.

Those who support something as evil as population control probably will not tell the world when they are putting their views into action; if they support something as evil as population control, they might also support using deception and falsehoods to make that evil a reality. It is probably unreasonable to think such persons would say, “Well, folks in America and the rest of the world, we are going to do some population control here. Don’t worry, though — it is rigorously tested and even safe and effective.” So, it would definitely be noteworthy if such persons clearly express such views and are involved with vaccines.

It is pertinent — not “conspiracy theory,” as some have wrongly stated — to know that Mr. Gates, who has been heavily involved in both COVID-19 vaccines given emergency use authorization, has supported population reduction and control. In 2010, he said the following:

First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. (transcript at 04:21)

There are more than one significant point to be made about that statement. Additionally, it is not clear how his statement, and the obvious conclusions one would make from his statement in support of population reduction (and his involvement in COVID-19 vaccines) is considered a “conspiracy theory.” There is no theory there; he really said those words.

Generally speaking, it is clear that Mr. Gates supports COVID-19 vaccines — he reportedly is on a “quest to vaccinate the world” with COVID-19 vaccines. It is odd that such a person almost completely overlooks the fact that many people do not need vaccination, and many people do not even experience symptoms from SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the normal person might say, “Speak for yourself, sir” on COVID-19 vaccines. (The suggestion that “the only way to get things back to normal is through COVID-19 vaccines” is false, but that will not be elaborated here.)

Back to Mr. Gates’s clearly thinking it is a good and noble thing to reduce the world’s population, stating, “If we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [the world’s future population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.” There are only a few conclusions one can arrive at from such a statement combined with his involvement with COVID-19 vaccines.

Of course, “nobody would really do that,” would he?

