The Toronto Star publishes yet another anti-Catholic hit piece

(Everyday For Life Canada) — The Toronto Star has published another column critical of Ontario’s separate school system. They just have an axe to grind with Catholics. The latest diatribe is written by Martin Regg Cohn with the title, “York’s Catholic school trustees are abusing their power by refusing to raise the Pride flag.” With the added threat, “Their day of reckoning is coming.” God help us!
Cohn is upset with the fact that York Catholic District School Board trustees voted against flying the pride flag in their schools. You see, the trustees who voted against the flag went rogue. They were expressing their faith with “prejudice under the cloak of religion.” The self-anointed Cohn seems to know much about living the Catholic religion.
UPDATE (05/30/23): Major victory as York Catholic District School Board votes against raising LGBT flag
Your committment to this campaign has paid off - please continue circulating the petition far and wide, and read below about our huge victory at YCDSB thanks to people like you.
(LifeSiteNews) - During a May 29 York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) meeting, trustees voted 6-4 against flying the pro-LGBT flag atop of its schools and other buildings in celebration of so-called “Pride Month”, in a move that has been met with pleasant surprise by pro-family advocates.
While the decision brought cheers from the crowd, some angrily shouted in protest and had to be escorted out by YCDSB security.
“The Cross represents all!” Myles Vosylius, a former student at Cardinal Carter Catholic High School in Aurora, Ontario, tweeted, celebrating the decision.
“The cross represents all!” - Faithful Catholic attending the @YCDSB meeting tonight, where the victorious decision was made NOT to fly the ‘pride’ flag! #YCDSB #CdnPoli #OnPoli pic.twitter.com/CSNCEQbS0c— Myles Vosylius (@TheMylesV) May 30, 2023
While the YCDSB represents a victory for faithful Catholics in York region, many Catholic school boards have caved to pressure by LGBT activists and will fly “pride flags” during the month of June. However, increasingly, Ontario parents are fighting back as hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home earlier this month when their schools flew the flag.
Parents have also begun to speak out against LGBT agenda being promoted to their children in schools. Pro-LGBT trustee for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) Wendy Ashby recently resigned after over 3,000 parents petitioned for her ousting.
Similarly, last month, a group of young Canadians protested a school-sponsored drag queen event in front of York Mills Collegiate Institute in Toronto.
Furthermore, Campaign Life Coalition is calling for parents to keep their children home from school on June 1 to protest schools flying the “pride flag.”
“Parents need to keep up the pressure, just like this, right across the country!” Fonseca encouraged.
_________________________________________________
As Catholics, we are taught that we must love our neighbour and treat every individual as a child of God, accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity.
Parents make a clear choice when they decide that their children will attend a Catholic school. They rightly expect that trustees, principals, teachers all partners in education will ensure that Catholic teaching is presented, lived and infused in all that we do. In that regard, the appropriate symbol that represents our faith, and the inclusion and acceptance of others, is the cross, which is visible at the entrance of every Catholic school. It is the primary symbol of our Christian faith.
We have created this petition to express opposition of flying the pride flag at schools for the month of June. Our kids should not be forced to celebrate anyones sexuality, and a flag will do nothing to keep anyone more safe. Its nothing more than a symbol of sexual celebration, completely inappropriate.
Catholicism and parental rights are being threatened, and we will not allow teachers who are LGBTQ to influence our children.
We are not homophobes. We are trying to shield our children from any sexual ideologies, both gay and straight. Children are minors who have a right to a normal and innocent childhood. We are not STAKEHOLDERS. We are parents. EQUITY is not and will never be the same as EQUALITY. Inclusion means EVERYONE and the York Region Catholic District School Board & its Union members are infringing upon our religious beliefs by suffocating our children with woke political agendas & indoctrinations when they should be focusing on educating our kids!
We love all humans equally. Hate is the wrong word to describe parents feelings about the climate in schools today. Parents protesting the pride flag at school do not harbour any negative feelings towards the LGBTQ+ community. We do however feel that their rights seem to supersede everyone elses. We also believe that kids should never learn about sex at school and we condemn any classroom discussion or public display that encourages or promotes gender confusion and same sex lifestyles in a classroom setting. We also strongly condemn the nature of several library books that contain sensitive material on homosexuality and transgender issues in elementary school libraries. Similarly, we harbour no contempt for transgenders as individuals but their insistence on using female-only spaces is invasive.
The promotion of a pride sticker and the likelihood that a flag will go up in June at all schools suggests a particular political agenda, which warrants examination. Concern about alleged incidents of bullying directed at the LGBTQ community within schools has been raised. However when requesting specific information on the actual number of such reports, it was communicated that the data is currently confidential and not publicly available. Despite clarifying that only the number of incidents was desired, the same response was given.
The lack of transparency and information provided by the York Region Catholic District School Board concerning alleged incidents combined with these extreme campaigns using safe space stickers to promote political agendas, raises necessary questions about their motives. Despite facing opposition from relevant individuals, including the Archbishop of Toronto and Cardinal Collins, who have both explicitly expressed their disapproval of such displays, the union and its members have vehemently insisted the stickers remain.
We must stand up against this before the Board caves to the pressure of political correctness and decide to raise the pride flag too.
Please share this. We must get as many signatures as possible before May 20th so that we may present a united front at this months meeting with this petition in hand that will speak for itself and will represent all of us.
Thank you.
Sheree D
The trustee vote was taken democratically, so why does Cohn and The Star refuse to accept the result? The answer is simple: they believe they can freely attack Catholic schools and push to have their government funding ended. This, as The Star collects taxpayer money from the federal government’s media bailout fund. The public funds even help to pay Cohn’s salary.
But Cohn doesn’t stop there. He scolds Catholics about their beliefs by suggesting that the vote was an expression of false pride before the fall. He takes the moral high-ground and writes that the result was “a lesson in the politics of religious intolerance and intransigence.” What fall? Cohn follows with the usual ultimatum for Catholic schools to lose public funding, as if Catholics don’t pay their fair share of taxes like all other Canadians.
Would Cohn so readily write anything similar about the Islamic and Jewish faiths? Would The Star publish it? Of course not. But criticizing Catholic education is always open season. It’s the “intolerance and intransigence” of the secular side, the woke, that must prevail. Faith is blind and secularism sees the light.
What triggers Cohn is board chair Frank Alexander’s statement, “The flag does not align with our faith. We stand for our faith, we stand for Christ.” This for Cohn is personal “catechism wrapped in contradiction inside an anachronism.” He schools Catholics. But he’s wrong. Catholic teaching doesn’t define the human person by sexual orientations and gender identity. It respects the sacredness of the whole person.
Cohn never does state how flying a flag and establishing gay/straight student clubs actually helps students learn. If equity and inclusive education is so badly needed, why is the issue causing such division in both Catholic and public schools and at board meetings across the province? Blame it all on those pesky, resistant Catholics who want to live their faith.
It all adds up to: fly the pride flag and embrace all the sexual letters of the alphabet or lose public funding. The constitutional right to Catholic education, which goes all the way back to 1867, is outdated. Back then, Catholics were a persecuted minority. But today, we can discriminate against Catholics because their schools aren’t fully embracing an explicit sex-curriculum. That’s Cohn’s anti-Catholic refrain.
So, the Constitution, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Ontario Human Rights Code that legally protect the right of Catholics to have and run their own schools must be overruled. All in the name of the secular religion of DIE — diversity, inclusion and equity. Public policy must not include the right of Catholics to govern their schools. But then, The Star also published a terrible piece not too long ago that suggested the unvaccinated could just die.
Most boards now provide Youthline as an LGBT online resource so that students and staff can read and learn about explicit sex and dating, queer women, men, trans issues, non-binary people and so much more. It’s worth noting that Ontario’s 2015 radical sex-curriculum was developed by Benjamin Levin, a convicted child sex-offender; the topics of consent, masturbation and trans ideology are embedded in Ontario’s comprehensive Health and Physical Education program for Grades 1-8. Public schools have been colonized by an aggressive LGBT agenda. Again, this is what Cohn wants Catholics schools to accept.
Cohn and The Star know that constitutionally, Catholics have the right to their schools without government and media interference. Human rights don’t automatically trump religious rights. This is what the article wants the reader to believe. However, it’s not true. The Ontario Human Rights Code, Section 19.1, on separate school rights states, “This Act shall not be construed to adversely affect any right or privilege respecting separate schools enjoyed by separate school boards or their supporters under the Constitution Act, 1867 and the Education Act. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.19, s. 19 (1).” If The Star and Cohn want to change the Constitution, let them do it politically. But stop publishing hit pieces just to criticize and bully Catholic schools in Ontario.
We suggest that Catholics stop buying The Star until it properly informs its readers with sound and balanced journalism. The Star owes an apology to Catholics in the province and the rest of Canada. The Star has no problem taking government funding, from taxpayers who are also Catholic, but then decides it wants to end public Catholic education. This is hypocritical and totally wrong. The York Catholic trustees didn’t abuse their power; they merely used it to defend Catholic teaching.
Reprinted with permission from Everyday For Life Canada.