The Trump witch-hunt will swiftly lead to disaster for America

March 26, 2021, (AmericanThinker) — At less than 100 days in, Trump-haters have imposed growing disasters on the country. Trump-hating voters cared about one thing and it wasn’t the success of Operation Warp Speed, a strong economy, or peace in the Mideast. Bad Orange Man must go, the country, our kids’ and grandkids’ futures be damned. And we reap what we sow.

The 46th President of the United States Joseph Robinette Biden began by signing an unprecedented number of executive orders designed to bypass the legislative process (including job killers and open borders). He signed the hyper-partisan “Covid relief package” proving that he has no interest in unifying the country. He actually boxed out Republican voices in the negotiation process resulting in a true moderate, Susan Collins, wondering why Biden “would want to alienate” Republicans willing to work with him. In between we’ve barely seen the president while he hides behind Harris and Dr. Jill.

Trump-haters ignored Biden’s senility and Harris’s record as the most progressive member of the Senate (who was so disliked by Democrat voters that she didn’t even make it to the Iowa caucuses). Now we learn the White House has directed agencies to refer to the “Biden-Harris administration” in official documents. Harris has been making calls to world leaders on behalf of the administration and participating in all meetings. The stage is being set for Biden to predictably step down and rest (the White House called a lid on Biden’s day at 1:13pm on Monday).

Under the auspices of never letting a crisis go to waste, the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion dollar “Covid” boondoggle (on top of the $4 trillion previously thrown at the pandemic) benefits special-interest groups, applies just 9% of the funds towards fighting Covid, puts the country further in debt, funds teachers’ unions that still refuse to get back to work, and wastes vast sums that will have to be paid back through massive tax-hikes on constituents Biden promised would never see tax hikes (reminiscent of Obama’s infamous lie that if you liked your doctor and health insurance, you could keep them).

If the Biden administration truly cared about getting people back to work, the last thing it would have done was shut down the Keystone Pipeline, with John Kerry condescendingly telling the 10,000 workers who lost their jobs that they could produce solar panels (that are actually mostly produced in China), attempt to force a $15 minimum wage on the entire country, and kill the welfare-to-work requirement passed under Clinton, a genuine moderate president.

And the Democrats’ spending spree has just begun. Next up is a massive $3 trillion infrastructure bill intended to reduce carbon emissions and narrow “economic inequality” (notwithstanding that the Trump economy drove minority unemployment to its lowest and minority wages to their highest). The Green New Deal is estimated to cost between $50-90 trillion.

Biden has stated his support of studying slavery reparations that would cost $1.4 trillion reiterating he’s committed to addressing “systemic racism that persists today” -- one of the biggest lies the left perpetuates in order to maintain power and bleed the last drop of capital from “the wealthy.” Democrats are also beginning hearings on 18 bills that will eventually lead to single-payer healthcare.

Democrats must know that taxing the “rich” will never produce enough money to pay for their progressive plans; they’ll do so anyway. They realize corporations will move offshore while the wealthy find tax havens, unemployment will rise, and welfare dependency will grow. That’s the plan – use Covid, TDS, race-baiting, cancel culture, and global warming as smokescreens for grabbing power.

Ironically, the one place at which the Democrats refuse to see a crisis is our Southern border. It’s not even caravan season and yet migrants share that they’re flocking in precisely because Biden told them to come. Liberal Chuck Todd is questioning whether Biden has put a gag order on media reporting from the border, while Democrats perpetuate the myth that the reversal of Trump’s effective policies was humane. And as they spend $86 million on hotel rooms to house illegals, Democrats see future voters and couldn’t care a less about the terrorists, drug runners, cartel members, gang bangers, human traffickers, and convicted sexual predators infiltrating our country, nor that open borders and free stuff for all are unsustainable.

The filibuster is, unsurprisingly, facing cancellation (supported by Biden) and while McConnell has warned that would lead to a “scorched-Earth Senate,” Democrats only see power. DC statehood is now being debated, but the scariest bill in the works is HR-1, Democrats’ “voting rights” bill that would nationalize elections while institutionalizing fraud. HR-1 is arguably the most dangerous piece of legislation proposed in Congress in our lifetimes, overriding state laws intended to protect election integrity. Yet Democrats are using their favorite term – systemic racism – as a justification to ram it through.

After Democrats nationalize voter fraud, they’ll likely turn to education. Blue states are imposing on students ethnic studies and critical race theory curricula that teach that white people, the Founders, police officers, and anyone who doesn’t agree with them are racists. One of Biden’s first EOs dissolved Trump’s 1776 Commission, established to promote patriotism and counter the anti-American 1619 Project that teaches that America is “irredeemably and systemically racist.” Toddlers are being taught social justice aimed at “dismant[ling] bias for kids as young as two.”

Biden’s executive order on transgenders in sports was a power-grab that harms female athletes at the expense of 0.4% of the country’s population that identifies as transgender. Couple that with the Equality Act that passed the House with only three Republican votes and say goodbye to women’s sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, and safety and privacy more generally.

In addition to racism, Democrats are obsessed with climate change and want to destroy our nation’s energy independence by outlawing gasoline-powered vehicles, fracking, and nuclear energy. Energy prices would skyrocket while inefficient alternative sources would result in power outages becoming common place as we’ve seen in California and Texas. Those who don’t abide would be cancelled as “climate deniers.”

Speaking of cancel culture, the silencing of Trump and conservatives by social media authoritarians is cheered on by Democrats. Aunt Jemima, Pepe LePew, Mr. Potato Head, Mark Twain, Dr. Seuss, and American history have all been on the chopping block. Statues representing our astonishing history are torn down and schools with names like Washington, Lincoln, and Jefferson are renamed. Careers are being destroyed and free speech is under attack as liberals run roughshod over ideas they don’t like.

On foreign policy, Biden has an even more Iran-friendly government than did Obama. While he reunited the Obama pro-Iran team consisting of Blinken, Sullivan, Rice, Power, Kerry, Sherman, and Malley, he’s added many Israel-haters also enamored of the Mullahs who seek Death to Israel and America. Maher Bitar, Reema Dodin, Hady Amr, Colin Kahl, Uzra Zeya, Kristin Clarke, Avril Haines, and others have all been appointed to high-level and influential positions in an administration even more hell-bent on handing Iran nuclear weapons than Obama’s. And just as Obama ignored Iran’s attempt to blow-up a DC restaurant in order to murder the Saudi ambassador, Biden is apparently ignoring Iran’s plans to blow-up a DC army base and murder a U.S. general.

Amr, who was “inspired by the Palestinian intifada,” is responsible for Biden’s position paper on resetting relations with the Palestinians. The plan begins with funneling billions of dollars to Palestinians who, according to a State Department report, in 2019 spent $151 million on pay-to-slay programs and $191 million on Palestinian “martyrs.” Biden is apparently undeterred by U.S. law that prohibits aid to the Palestinians until they stop paying terrorists.

Biden’s plan also returns the Democrats’ obsession with the “two-state solution” to the front burner while gutting Trump policy that proved Kerry’s ignorance when he proclaimed that Mideast peace wasn’t possible without the Palestinians. However, Trump’s Abraham Accords that resulted in four Arab countries signing normalization agreements with Israel are now on the line. Lee Smith explained:

The alliance between Israel and the Gulf states is an impediment to the dream of a reempowered, nuclear-armed Iran backed by the United States, which was Obama’s main foreign policy aim—and an affront to peace processors convinced of their own never-ending importance. The Biden administration apparently aims to sink the accords by penalizing Israel and its peace partners for getting too close, and returning the Palestinians to center stage—in order to prepare the ground for reentering the Iran deal.”

China just publicly bitch-slapped Blinken while turning the administration’s obsession with non-existent systemic racism into a weapon used against it. Fred Fleitz wrote:

The Alaska press event was a debacle that will build a perception that the US is returning to Jimmy Carter-like incompetence in foreign policy. It also confirms claims by Biden critics that his foreign policy team is headed by inept second and third-string Obama retreads.

And while China is on track to replace the U.S. as the world’s superpower, Democrats wish to gut our military and dumb down our education system lest black kids fall behind. While the Chinese excel in STEM disciplines, Democrats seek “math equity” because focusing on the “right answer” is an example of white supremacy. This cannot end well. Putin is laughing and how long will it be before Kim Jung-Un decides to flex his muscles?

U.S.-Russia relations hit a new Cold-War low recently when Biden gratuitously called Putin a “killer” on national television resulting in Russia recalling its ambassador and Putin describing relations as “very bad.” As Biden alienates Russia and China, the result is a new friendship between our two nemeses with the Russian Foreign Minister cozying up to his Chinese counterpart.

So here we are. Unity? Moderation? Not in a Biden-Harris administration that brags about passing the most “progressive bill in American history.” Not in an administration driven by reversing Trump policy no matter how successful while driven by divisiveness, lies, ideology, and power. But Trump’s gone so we have that going for us. Sadly, the 74 million American voters who didn’t cast ballots for these awful people and policies will pay the price for the vapidity of Americans filled with enough hate and ignorance to elect this garbage.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.