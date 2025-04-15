The two greatest lies of our time—and how they’re still destroying America

Just as it was rare to find a doctor who kept his patients away from the COVID shots, rare is the financial firm that steers its clients to physical gold held outside of its brokerage account.

(LifeSiteNews) — What would you say were the biggest lies of our time? We were told by the consensus that COVID was so deadly it threatened the extinction of humanity. Why? So that we would believe there was a need for a “vaccine” that wasn’t a vaccine at all. Did you ever consider what Revelation says about pharmaceutical companies?

“The light of a candle (The Holy Spirit) shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom (Jesus) and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee. For thy merchants were the great men of the earth, for by thy Pharmakeia were all nations deceived.” Revelation 18:23

If your Bible uses the word “sorcery” in place of “Pharmakeia,” know your translation has been compromised. From the Greek, the word Pharmakeia is used, and the definition of Pharmakeia is that which is associated with the use of drugs.

We were deceived by the great merchants of the world who, alongside our politicians, have enriched themselves at our expense, the citizens they had pledged to protect. There was a clear reason why the Hippocratic oath taken by doctors was changed and the words “do no harm” were removed.

COVID was unquestionably one of the greatest lies and scams of our times.

The two biggest lies of our time are, however, those that relate to God and then to gold. Perhaps we are wrong and COVID shots are a bigger lie than that about gold, but the scope of lies around gold will prove to be much more far-reaching than COVID lies since almost 100% of Americans will be badly hurt by the lies we were told concerning gold. A litmus test of the quality of the guidance given you by doctors, your advisors and others is whether their advice led you to get the shots or to refrain from taking them.

We feel blessed that by February of 2020 we wrote to our members that COVID was not as deadly as advertised. To the best of my knowledge, not one of our colleagues or their children took the shots. What Americans now understand is that, just as deaths attributed to COVID were not really due to COVID (reference the millions in bribe money paid to the health care complex to mislabel deaths as due to COVID when it was not the cause), the healthcare complex is refusing to discuss the correlations between the shots and the resurfacing of dormant cancers and other diseases that have in many cases led to death. If you or someone you know did get the shots, don’t despair. There is a path to healing through prayer and fasting (fasting, not intermittent dieting). As heaven encourages us, “You have forgotten that through prayer and fasting you can avert wars and suspend the laws of nature.”

A suspension in the laws of nature is exactly what is needed for those who took the shots.

Looking back, what do you think of your advisors telling you to get the shots despite not knowing what the ingredients were? Why weren’t they suspicious given that knowledge of the ingredients was forbidden?

Think how, at some levels, the financial firms are even worse today by holding investors in dollar-denominated assets when our nation and currency are overly indebted and despite the historical precedent that overly indebted currencies have never preserved wealth. Like doctors who were forced to prescribe COVID shots or face termination, financial advisors are forced by their firms to keep client assets in financial instruments and talk investors out of gold.

RELATED: Gold has hit a historic high. Now is the time to secure your future with precious metals Think about the hypocrisy. Investors list wealth preservation as an important goal. Yet financial firms push clients into paper currency assets that have never preserved investor wealth.

And physical gold that has preserved wealth over the centuries? Bank of America admitted that less than 2% of advisor-led accounts had any material allocation to gold.

Last week we saw the bond market pounded as the US Treasury Bond lost 5% in two days, an event for “safe bonds” that has not occurred in probably 40 years. Financial advisory firms push fixed income as safe, poorly communicating, if not deliberately omitting, to clients how bonds are graveyards of capital in times of strong inflation.

In contrast, we saw that open interest in gold contracts fell again as even fewer market participants own gold – yet.

Gold would not be close to its all-time highs if there wasn’t someone buying it. We think those buyers continue to be central banks and elites in the ruling class like Nancy Pelosi, who, according to Forbes, is now worth almost $300 million despite her salary of $223,500. Don’t be misled into thinking no gold in your portfolio is ideal for you or that financial gold such as ETF’s or derivatives offer the same wealth protection as physical gold. Financial gold is in some ways like investing in a time share. You don’t own the asset; you just have a claim on physical gold that may or may not be honored when you need it.

With more than a quadrillion in derivatives, do you really want your most important reserve asset to be a derivative like the GLD that even today admits you cannot claim your gold?

And what of the appropriate sizing? The math is clear: to optimize a portfolio as measured by the Sharpe ratio, an investor wanted 15% of their portfolio in gold dating back to the Great Depression. Since the new millennium, that optimal allocation has risen to 25% of a financial portfolio. Interestingly, that is the exact allocation range we are hearing from central bankers. Nations continue to be buyers of gold and to move away from financial gold towards physical gold held outside of the financial system. Recently, even our major ally Germany announced it will no longer trust its gold to be held for it by other nations and is repatriating its gold within its borders. The Bank of Australia said that its gold held by the Bank of England was melted and used without its approval and that the Bank of England held fake gold in its place. (The British did not deny the allegations.) And those who still think of crypto as a safety asset rather than a risk asset like a technology stock should know tht El Salvador announced it was removing BTC-backing from its currency. What do you think these nations are realizing as they move towards gold and away from other assets such as the dollar and crypto?

History tells us you will have remorse if you accept the lie that it is prudent to have little or no gold at this time outside of the financial system to protect your investments.

History is also clear that different types of gold nets different returns for its investors. If a firm has not guided you to gold until now, should you really have confidence they will guide you through the spectrum of gold options today? Physical metals are all that we at St. Joseph Partners do, and the difference did not go unnoticed by one of the nation’s largest precious metals custodians. Unbeknownst to us, this firm audited our retirement product detailed from a trade level and concluded St. Joseph Partners was one of the only gold firms that they could recommend – and we were the only US-based physical gold dealer to make that grade.

We support Trump’s passion to bring manufacturing back to America and are thrilled to be doing the same with our US owned and domiciled facility, staffed by fellow patriots. But we should expect such a path is going to create inflationary pressures, and inflation is bad for the valuations of financial assets and historically very positive for gold. As well as gold has done, understand clearly that the Fed’s $10 trillion in purchases have artificially elevated the valuations of financial assets, including real estate, and artificially slowed the ascent of gold. That is great news for investors who still do not have full gold positions as this essentially means our government is unintentionally subsidizing your gold purchases today in contrast to creating a de facto tax to pay up and buy financial assets. We doubt we will ever see such a situation again. Kash Patel is also talking about going after illegitimate short sellers. Gold has been the poster child for illegitimate short selling in our opinion in recent years. While this is clearly an incremental boost to gold owners, it means the window of a government-like subsidy to buy gold is closing.

Last week we initially saw gold trade down with the market. Know that we saw little selling in the physical markets; the price pressure was entirely from futures traders desperately selling all asset classes to meet margin calls and prevent their accounts from being closed. We suggest buying this recent weakness to get to a target allocation to protect your family. Don’t think it is too late to buy gold. If you think gold is peaking at $3,000, what you essentially saying is that you believe our debt crisis is solved and that the dollar is going to begin to regain purchasing power over time. History says that is highly unlikely – because it has yet to occur. As you think about Trump’s chess moves, verifying the gold is at Fort Knox is important if it is there, but revaluing gold to mark to market is meaningless. At $3,000/oz. gold, the asset is still a rounding error on our national balance sheet. But at $30,000/oz. of gold, then America’s balance sheet suddenly looks a lot better.

Call us and we will gladly talk you through allocating to gold in retirement accounts, for your business or family.

God bless you, and God bless America.

This article is a paid promotion by St. Joseph Partners. Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount invested.

