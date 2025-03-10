The undeniable proof that Netanyahu is leading Israel toward self-destruction

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has devoted his political career to making peace impossible. Evidence has been rapidly growing that the Gaza war was not only preventable, but has been prolonged to preserve Netanyahu's career.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — As LifeSiteNews’ reporting has shown over the last 15 months, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has devoted his political career to making peace impossible in Israel. Evidence has now been rapidly growing in Israel that the Gaza war was not only preventable, but has been prolonged to preserve Netanyahu’s career, whatever the cost in terms of life and the truth.

Isolated at home and abroad, he now faces the consequences of this decades-long policy of permanent war and corruption, with the accusations of leading Israeli politicians, military, and intelligence officials aligning with the reports on him and his government published by LifeSiteNews since October 7, 2023. Many pro-Israel readers vehemently disputed those claims in the articles.

Warnings of October 7 ignored

Netanyahu ignored warnings from his own security chiefs, telling him the October 7 attacks were coming months before they took place. On the day of the attacks in October 2023, intelligence was ignored and units apparently stood down. His own army chief at the time, Yoav Gallant, was kept out of the loop, hearing about the attacks not from the Netanyahu government – but in a phone call made to him by his own daughter.

Netanyahu’s government has lied about its actions on October 7, with reports that the Israeli army and air force fired on and killed its own citizens initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory – and compared in official propaganda to Holocaust denial.

It is now a matter of public record that the Netanyahu government saw the use of the “Hannibal Directive” on October 7, which is an order to kill any Israelis who may be taken hostage. Haaretz reported in July 2024 that the IDF had ordered, “Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza” – adding that no one knows where the order had come from.

“A very senior IDF source confirmed to Haaretz that the Hannibal procedure was employed on October 7, adding that this was not used by the divisional commander. Who did give the order?”

The ADL continues to describe any mention of the use of Israeli air power to kill its own civilians as “denial and distortion” of the October 7 attacks – despite the testimony of Israeli pilots confirming they fired on civilian vehicles indiscriminately.

Former defense chief Yoav Gallant admitted the use of the directive in a recent interview.

In last month’s IDF inquiry into October 7, the Israeli air force admitted “gunning down everything that moved” on October 7 – confirming LifeSiteNews’ report of July 2024 that the Hannibal Directive was indeed used.

The New York Times has reported that Israel has continued to kill its own people, with its own air strikes responsible for the deaths of “three dozen hostages.” The real number has been said to be in the hundreds because of the hundreds of vehicles shown in photos that were destroyed to such a degree that could only have been caused by Israeli helicopter missile fire. Hamas militants did not have weapons capable of causing such severe damage and the charred bodies inside them.

American and international audiences were fed lies about atrocities which “simply did not happen” – as Israeli media has reported. Pictures of burned-out cars were shown worldwide to illustrate the savagery of the Hamas attacks, which were in fact destroyed by Israeli air attacks.

Why was this done? Hamas did attack, and it did kill Israelis. Yet the attacks were not only permitted to take place, but the Israeli response was to manufacture a far greater horror in the American and Western public imagination – to justify a response which would be described as “genocide” – and which Col. Douglas Macgregor described in October 2024 as a “war of extermination” on the Palestinians.

The Trump administration appears to be determined to stop the killing, and to end the cycle of war and atrocity in which Netanyahu has invested all his political capital.

How long has this been going on?

Netanyahu is accused of inciting the murder of Yitzhak Rabin in 1994, ending moves towards a two-state solution. He has directed Israeli intelligence to “police the planet,” using AI to power aggressive censorship and promote online pro-Israeli propaganda – and sought to intimidate and silence critics of Israel’s horrific crimes.

He is mired in a scandal called Qatargate, which involves him sending suitcases full of millions of dollars into Gaza to fund Hamas for over 10 years.

Netanyahu began calling for a war on Iraq in the 1980s and urged the U.S. Congress to launch one in September 2002.

His argument for “pre-emptive” strikes on Libya, Iraq, Iran, and Syria was adopted as the fifth article of a new U.S. National Security Strategy weeks after his speech to Congress – subverting the most powerful democracy in the world to the cause of forever war.

He is not only responsible for the creation of a permanent crisis in Israel but has played a major role in dragging the U.S. into a series of “regime change” wars whose murderous consequences include the “genocide … of a million historic Christians,” as JD Vance pointed out last May.

Reports continue to emerge Monday of the mass slaughter of the Alawite minority and the violent persecution of historic Christians in Syria.

WikiLeaks revealed in 2018 that Hillary Clinton predicted that sectarian conflict could “ignite the region” following the removal of former President Bashar Al-Assad from power.

Clinton’s cost/benefit analysis echoed Madeleine Albright’s 1996 remark on the deaths of a half a million children in Iraq as a result of the war, when she said, “we think the price is worth it.”

Netanyahu has been Israel’s prime minister for a total of 17 years. The two men who briefly replaced him in 2021 – Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid – now join many leading Israelis in accusing Netanyahu of leading Israel into self-destruction.

Netanyahu is seen as a leader who has pursued policies for his own personal advantage at the cost of many lives, as well as the destruction of Israel’s democracy.

His former coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that Netanyahu personally sabotaged every hostage deal for a year – to secure his own position. Netanyahu’s own political allies accuse him of the same charge leveled by the families of the Israeli hostages: he has sacrificed the hostages for his own advantage.

Americans have been scandalized to learn that some of the hostages held by Hamas have died. The New York Times report confirmed claims made by Hamas in late 2023 that Israeli strikes killed dozens of hostages.

Why would Netanyahu want the hostages dead? Why would he want Israelis killed before they could be taken hostage? If there are no hostages, there is no reason to stop the war.

Why does this matter?

Netanyahu has no plan for what happens when the war stops. Again, he is surrounded by critics including the Opposition Leader, defense chiefs, and leading Israeli commentators who all say Netanyahu has no realistic plan for “the day after” any permanent ceasefire – and that Netanyahu knew well in advance the attacks were coming.

It is obvious Netanyahu has no plan because his plan is that war never stops. He wishes to resume the war in Gaza, to escalate to war with Iran, and drag the United States and perhaps the rest of the world’s major powers into a conflict which would likely collapse the global economy and may very well lead us all to nuclear Armageddon.

Tamir Pardo, the former Shin Bet chief, warned Israelis in 2022 that Netanyahu would lead Israel down a “path of self-destruction.”

Having replaced its democracy with Jewish supremacy, subverted its judiciary, refused any inquiry into October 7, and taken every step to destroy any chance of peace, Pardo’s warning that Netanyahu is leading Israel into self-destruction appears to have come true.

This is the reason the Trump administration has been conducting negotiations with Hamas without his knowledge “since day one.” The U.S. government appears to be serious about peace. It cannot seriously pursue peace in Israel or in Ukraine with a leader whose career is staked on forever war.

The truth has caught up with Netanyahu, and his attempts to escape responsibility for his actions have failed. This is a man who is willing to sacrifice anyone and anything to remain in power. In the end, it was his success which has defeated him. Netanyahu’s political career and the Israel he led have become a textbook lesson in the dangers of power without restraint. Israel has made the Holy Land a place in which Christians are persecuted and where the industry of death is the basis for political power.

The world can have peace or Netanyahu, but never both. As the costs are counted for the U.S., Israel, and the regional crisis its unlimited wars have created, the independent journalists who warned the world of Netanyahu’s lies have been vindicated. It is reality which presents the evidence against Netanyahu today, with the evidence now beyond question. The world awaits a verdict.

