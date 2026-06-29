The van nobody notices brings a cargo of death

No bureaucracy has ever possessed a conscience. Only the people within it do.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — By early afternoon the neighborhood has settled into its familiar rhythm.

Children drift toward the park. Parents linger on benches. Traffic comes and goes.

Across the street stands the old Grand Trunk School. It still echoes with the ghosts of children who once filled its classrooms.

The nearby park rings with the laughter of children alive today.

Facing them is another building. Its purpose is not immediately obvious.

Only a two-way street separates them. Yet between them a great chasm has been fixed.

An unmarked white delivery van turns onto the street.

No one gives it a second glance.

Why would they? It is simply another delivery van making another stop in another Calgary neighborhood on another ordinary day.

The van rolls quietly toward the building. Its destination bears an unassuming name: Kensington Clinic.

Nothing about the name hints at what happens inside, just as nothing about the van hints at what it is carrying.

Within minutes, the cargo has been unloaded. A signature is collected.

With the paperwork complete, the van pulls away. Children continue laughing in the nearby park.

The neighborhood carries on as though nothing of consequence has happened. That is because nothing visible has happened.

Only then does the significance of the scene become clear.

The Kensington Clinic is not an ordinary clinic; it is a free-standing abortion facility.

The delivery was made by McKesson Canada, one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical distributors. Its cargo consists of drugs designed to kill unborn children in the womb; drugs used to carry out what is commonly described as a chemical abortion.

The first drug, mifepristone, blocks progesterone, the hormone essential to sustaining preborn life in the womb. Deprived of that support, the unborn child dies. The second, misoprostol, induces powerful uterine contractions that expel the child’s dead or dying body from the womb.

The road outside the clinic runs in two directions. For a brief time after taking the first drug, so does the choice.

If Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) treatment begins before the second drug is taken, the effects of mifepristone can, in many cases, be counteracted through progesterone treatment. Thousands of women around the world have continued their pregnancies after beginning this treatment, providing a second chance to choose.

RELATED: 200 mothers defend abortion pill reversal as California tries to shut it down

Whether women who begin a chemical abortion are routinely informed that this option exists is another question entirely (the Kensington Clinic is in the business of ending pregnancies, after all).

The larger question, however, extends far beyond one clinic or one woman’s decision.

It is whether modern bureaucracy has made it possible for ordinary people to become participants in acts with profound moral consequences simply by performing seemingly ordinary tasks.

There is something quietly unsettling about that possibility.

It does more than divide responsibility. It divides attention. No one is required to see the whole. Around the Kensington Clinic, public expressions of disapproval or life-affirming outreach – which might make it easier for people to see the whole – are prohibited by law. Perhaps that is why no one gives the van a second glance.

The manufacturer sees a product.

McKesson sees a shipment.

The physician sees a consultation.

The pharmacist sees a prescription.

The woman sees a way out.

The taxpayer sees a publicly funded healthcare system.

The passerby sees another ordinary afternoon.

The child dies.

No one in the chain thinks of themselves as participating in the child’s death. Yet each participant remains morally responsible for his or her own choices. The system encourages each to see only the task immediately before them. The whole disappears from view. Attention becomes compartmentalized. What we fail to see, conscience cannot illuminate. The bureaucracy has not silenced conscience. It has simply given it less to see.

No bureaucracy has ever possessed a conscience. Only the people within it do.

That is why this ordinary corner in Kensington matters.

One structure preserves the memory of generations of children. One welcomes the laughter of children still alive today. One exists to end the lives of children before they will ever know either.

Between them, the van nobody notices disappears into the afternoon traffic, on its way to another delivery.

McKesson, of course, also distributes countless medicines that preserve and restore life. That is precisely why this question matters.

A corporation dedicated to improving health must eventually ask whether every legal pharmaceutical advances that mission, or whether legality and morality sometimes travel in opposite directions.

Only a two-way street separates the school, the park, and the clinic. The two-way street can be crossed in seconds. The chasm cannot.

READ: 17 babies were left to die after born-alive abortions in Alberta last year

Richard Dur is the Executive Director of Prolife Alberta.

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