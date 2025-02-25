‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin bizarrely claims being anti-woke is ‘ungodly’ and ‘not Christian’

On Monday's episode of ABC's 'The View,' Sunny Hostin shouted about how opposing the poison of 'woke' ideology was 'ungodly' and 'not Christian.' Moderator Whoopi Goldberg also chimed in to claim wokeness would 'make you a better person.'

(Newsbusters) — You know the left was in a panic when members of the “separation of church and state” party started insisting that their policies were supported by Scripture. That was the case during the Monday episode of ABC’s The View as staunchly racist Sunny Hostin shouted about how opposing the racist poison of the left’s “woke” ideology was “ungodly” and “not Christian.” Moderator Whoopi Goldberg also chimed in to claim wokeness would “make you a better person.”

While they were commending far-left extremist Jane Fonda’s SAG Awards speech about empathy (no mention of her desire to “murder” pro-lifers), Hostin whined about “the co-opting of the word ‘woke,’ and the fact that the right somehow has made it a dirty word.”

“To be woke is a word that came out of the African American community, and it was about being – acknowledging social justice inequities, acknowledging peoples’ suffering,” she argued. “It is not a bad thing … to care about other people, to care about the sufferings of others, and to act upon it.”

Hostin went on to declare that she and Goldberg had “never been asleep.” She started convulsing as she shouted about how people didn’t care about her “lived experience” and the “oppression” of the disabled:

That’s telling me that you don’t care about my lived experience! You don’t care about the oppression of the LGBTQ community! You don’t care about the oppression of the disabled! You don’t care about the oppression of immigrants!

“You don’t care about your fellow neighbor, and that is ungodly! That is not Christian!” she shrieked.

Fake Republican Ana Navarro jumped in to suggest those Christians were hypocrites. “They don’t care about it and they don’t care about it while wearing big, fat crosses around their necks,” she chided.

Winding down the conversation ahead of the commercial break, Goldberg bloviated that “we always have to remember that all things that make people uncomfortable would be called woke.” She then proceeded to preach the virtues of wokeness:

Everything. There have not been changes made in this country that were made without people being woke. We had to wake up and see that there’s nothing wrong with who you want to love as long as you keep me in mind when I say this is who I love. All of these things were challenged by people who said, oh. Maybe they didn’t say you’re too woke, but they used whatever the hip word of the time was. This has always been – it will always be. This is what change does, and it makes people uncomfortable. It scares people. It makes people think that they are losing their place. You’re not losing your place.

Goldberg’s ranting soon turned into incoherent garble as she proclaimed: “What your place is telling you is that there are more people out for this gig, and you better be better than you were. … Well, regardless of where you fit, that fear doesn’t work – it doesn’t work for any of us. It doesn’t work for any of us because it allows too many of us to be smushed by it.”

“Equality can feel like oppression to those that have always been at the top of the ladder,” Hostin pompously added.

“And if you’re woke, good, you know? Good. It will make you a better person,” Goldberg wrapped the segment.

The transcript is below:

ABC’s The View

February 24, 2025

11:21:06 a.m. Eastern (…) SUNNY HOSTIN: I thought about the conversations you and I have had, Whoopi, so many times about the co-opting of the word “woke,” and the fact that the right somehow has made it a dirty word. To be woke is a word that came out of the African American community, and it was about being – acknowledging social justice inequities, acknowledging peoples’ suffering. It is not a bad thing to be – to care about other people, to care about the sufferings of others, and to act upon it. And so Whoopi will often tell me, ‘Well, I’ve never been asleep.’ WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yup. HOSTIN: That’s how I feel. My parents, you know, they grew up in the Civil Rights movement. I grew up in the late ’60s/’70s. I was always a part of it, and so I’ve never been asleep. And so it angers me when people are, like, ‘this woke stuff’s got to go.’ That’s telling me that you don’t care about my lived experience! You don’t care about the oppression of the LGBTQ community! You don’t care about the oppression of the disabled! You don’t care about the oppression of immigrants! You don’t care about your fellow neighbor, and that is ungodly! That is not Christian! So. [Applause] ANA NAVARRO: Yeah. But they – You now the most ironic thing is? They don’t care about it and they don’t care about it while wearing big, fat crosses around their necks. HOSTIN: Yes. Yes. GOLDBERG: You know what? I think we always have to remember that all things that make people uncomfortable would be called woke. HOSTIN: Yeah. GOLDBERG: Everything. There have not been changes made in this country that were made without people being woke. We had to wake up and see that there’s nothing wrong with who you want to love as long as you keep me in mind when I say this is who I love. All of these things were challenged by people who said, oh. Maybe they didn’t say you’re too woke, but they used whatever the hip word of the time was. This has always been – it will always be. This is what change does, and it makes people uncomfortable. It scares people. It makes people think that they are losing their place. You’re not losing your place. HOSTIN: No. GOLDBERG: What your place is telling you is that there are more people out for this gig, and you better be better than you were. HOSTIN: Yes. GOLDBERG: It’s not. [Applause] HOSTIN: Equality can feel like oppression to those that have always been at the top of the ladder. GOLDBERG: Well – Regardless of where you fit, that fear doesn’t work – it doesn’t work for any of us. It doesn’t work for any of us because it allows too many of us to be smushed by it. And if you’re woke, good, you know? Good. It will make you a better person. We’ll be back.

Reprinted with permission from Newsbusters.

