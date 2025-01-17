The Washington DC uniparty is building a comprehensive surveillance state

As the Washington deep state continues to assemble a vast surveillance network American’s must ask what the value of national security is, when the liberty that secures the values of America is destroyed in the process.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Washington, D.C., is creating a surveillance state. We can debate the motives and intentions behind it, but the core of their creation aligns and supports a fully comprehensive American surveillance state.

We cannot be intellectually honest with each other about how the tools of a weaponized government were deployed against Americans, specifically in the example of presidential candidate Donald Trump, without accepting the tools exist for far more consequential reasons than just Donald Trump.

In this segment from April of 2024, Tucker Carlson (motive irrelevant) accurately outlined the purpose of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and how that legislatively created tool is being used in Washington, D.C., by both parties.

Within this monologue Carlson hits on some accurate points to share with his audience. The commentary about House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner is spot on accurate. The intelligence community (IC) pressure meetings are also true. The analysis of U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson also appears to be widely accurate.

My personal experience with the IC surveillance state mirrors that described by Carlson. As you step into the world of real data, unfiltered by the systems intended to control our perspectives, the system tends to see you as a threat.

Ongoing research into the dollar-based Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has made the surveillance system much more visible. All of these systems (Real ID, Digital Identity, Facial Recognition, metadata collection, AI search and result capability, etc.) are eventually going to merge and connect, unless we do something to stop the people who are creating this system.

Previously in 2013, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former Department of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel, appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss Trump’s criminal case, the January 6 targeting, and the use of FISA-702 to conduct political surveillance.

I am prompting the earlier video to 02:20 to focus on one aspect of the interview on the 2013 Republican led FISA-702 re-authorization and extension. I agree with almost everything Patel says about the ramifications of the GOP House, led by Turner, and the FISA extension. However, there is also an aspect that 99 percent of everyone misses, and within that dynamic we become victims to our own willful blindness.

First, watch the segment on FISA-702 (prompted):

To remind:

The CIA director, NSA director, ODNI, FBI Director, etc., are not in charge of the compartments they represent. They are simply functionaries – middle men – who operate in the space between where the compass points are directed, where the data originates, and oversight of that data that is ultimately filtered and delivered to the functionaries, who then brief the representatives … who then create policy … albeit flawed policy … based on a very specific, controlled, compartmented and skewed information flow.

The value of Patel’s institutional currency is connected to this access, even with Republicans in charge. The same is true for any other member of the intelligence community, including John Ratcliffe, current CIA silo nominee.

As a result, the corrupt D.C. functionaries operate without any accountability, no corrective action ever takes place, no accountability is meted out, and worse… an oblivious public cheer on people like Patel and many others who give the illusion they are railing against corruption.

For those who choose denial and pretending over the brutal reality, their criticism of me is irrelevant. The truth exists regardless of our comfort level.

Accepting we are abused victims to professional gaslighting, manipulation, and Machiavellian deceit, carried out by those who claim to be our allies, is painful and unnerving. However, failing to accept the reality only retains our status as victims; we become co-dependent enablers and battered conservatives. The surveillance system continues to be assembled and refined. It is a remarkable dynamic.

Many people can now see how D.C. functionaries played this intelligence game against President Donald Trump, using the false justification of “national security.” However, those same voices cannot see how we are continually being played by the same defenders of a corrupt system within D.C.

Changing the system first begins by awakened people thinking about the long-term ramifications from what is being assembled. What is the value of national security, when the liberty that secures the values of America is destroyed in the process?

Either the Fourth Amendment means something, or it does not!

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

