The World Economic Forum is pursuing mind-reading technology in a battle ‘for your brain’

The technological society has not spontaneously produced horrors. Coupled with the personality type favored by managerialism, it is delivering near limitless power in the hands of resentful and unprincipled mediocrities.

(LifeSiteNews) — Are you thinking what I’m thinking? With the advent of new mind reading technology, this question may be made redundant. Firstly, because it may soon be possible to recreate imagery directly from your thoughts, and secondly, because tools are being developed to put it there.

The Natural Scenes Dataset “is a large-scale fMRI dataset conducted at ultra-high-field (7T) strength at the Center of Magnetic Resonance Research (CMRR) at the University of Minnesota.”

This is data captured by a magnetic resonance imaging machine, much like the ones used to perform scans in hospital. This one is different, as it is being used solely to record human brain activity when subjects are presented with a series of images. The results are being used to train technology with the aim of being able to capture and reproduce your thoughts.

A paper submitted on the efficacy of this technology in capturing specific images has published its results and its methodology. It is still awaiting peer-review, but can be read here.

Here you can see the pictures viewed by test subjects with the images captured from their brains shown below.

The technology can also reconstruct textual input from brain signals:

This allows the development of a brain scanning technology which can extract the thoughts from your mind in real time.

If you thought that MRI scanners are simply too big to be of practical use outside the laboratory, think again. Early adopters – consumers who fetishize new technologies such as the voluntary surveillance device Alexa – have another new product over which to get excited. Ear buds which read your mind are being developed by a Google spinoff company called NextSense.

The technology to achieve this has been extensively researched. This interview from 2021 details the work of Assistant Professor Rikky Muller at Berkeley, University of California.

“We see Ear EEG as an enormously promising new consumer platform,” he says, cheerfully explaining how this new platform, which he calls “Ear EEG”, will be used in ways he cannot imagine.

We are investigating ideas from individualized sound experience to biofeedback. I would love to tell you, ‘These are the two killer apps for this new technology,’ but I view Ear EEG as a platform technology – once you put a new platform in the hands of app developers, they are going to come up with extremely useful things to do with it.

This interview makes much of the medical angle, suggesting uses to treat and monitor conditions like epilepsy. However, following the appalling work of Dr. James Giordano, it is obvious that such a transcranial interface could also be used to produce as well as treat sickness.

Giordano, who delighted in the “dual use” of medical technology in warfare, gave a disturbing presentation on novel mind control weapons several years ago. He maintains that the brain is the 21st century battle-scape, and he demonstrates many of the weapons which will be used to access and direct its activity. Some of his wishes for transcranial stimulation devices appear to be coming true, and their potential has already attracted the attention of the technocrats of the World Economic Forum.

“The Battle for your Brain” is the title of a presentation given at Davos in 2023. It features a video which is “…gonna make you see the future, and understand a wonderful future where we can use brainwaves to fight crime, be more productive, and find love.”

The video described above is a childish illustration of a future where your thoughts and emotions are recorded in real time, forever, by your government and your boss. It is a perfect rendition of our current social reality projected into the imagined future of the technocrats: a cartoonish hell-scape with no exit.

When this sales pitch for the end of humanity is over, a woman, clearly pleased with the dystopia she is unveiling, asks “Is it a future you are ready for?”

The crowd responds with groaning “No!”

This only fuels her evident self-satisfaction, as she announces with a smirk that this future has already arrived, “Everything in that video you just saw is based on technology that is already here today.”

This is because artificial intelligence “Has enabled advances in decoding brain activity in ways that we never before thought possible.”

There should be a special word for people who delight in their hopes to replace life with a living hell. I cannot find one which does justice to a personality type made gleeful at such a diabolical ambition. Nita Farahany’s perverse satisfaction in this aim is beyond repulsive. I do not presume innocence in her case, as she concedes gently that workplace mind control – or enhanced “bossware” – “has a dystopian possibility.”

It is obvious that this is not a possibility – but a certainty. The dystopia is not a danger to these people – it is intentional, and it is one they find arousing. Theirs is a technophilia, a view of technology infused with fetish and fantasy, which scarcely conceals their desire for power and their delight in horrifying their future victims.

Nikolai Tesla warned of “man-made horrors beyond your comprehension” emerging from the technological progress of the twentieth century. The twenty-first presents a new dimension of the grotesque, where the horrors may no longer be of entirely human origin.

Johns Hopkins University is working on an artificial intelligence built from human brain cells. This is undertaken to overcome the relative limitations of machine learning versus the computational power of the human brain. It is also presumably undertaken to overmatch the Frankenstein’s monsters mentioned earlier.

These cybernetic organisms are of course given an appealing name and their potential use in medicine is inevitably mentioned. Called “Organoid Intelligences.” these lab created clusters of brain cells and components presage a new era of godlike powers delivered into the hands of the worst people imaginable.

Don’t worry about any ethical issues, by the way:

…we have partnered with ethicists from the very beginning to establish an ‘embedded ethics’ approach. All ethical issues will be continuously assessed by teams made up of scientists, ethicists, and the public, as the research evolves.

It is fine to play God with human brain tissue to create previously unimaginable monstrosities, because the God-hating hedonists who tell you “love is love” will see that everything is fine.

This evidence should be sufficient to persuade anyone yet to be convinced of the aims of the would-be masters of the future. We still have the power to think and to act without immediate penalty. Time is short. Make sure you inform the uninformed. This is a future to which no sane person would consent.

