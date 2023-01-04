The worldwide COVID response demands new Nuremberg trials: here’s how that should look

Until we have real answers as to how exactly they happened, and why, there’s no reason for any thinking citizen to have confidence in the current crop of officials who claim to represent them.

(The New Normal) — In the aftermath of the world’s catastrophic response to COVID-19, some governments have begun conducting inquiries into what went wrong. Yet owing to a combination of politics, face-saving, and outright corruption, these inquiries have generally been toothless.

For example, a report published in 2021 by the U.K. House of Commons concluded, backwardly, that if the U.K. had gone into strict lockdown three days sooner, disaster would have been averted.

READ: 28% of Americans say they know someone who may have died from COVID shot: new poll

Conclusions like these are as insulting to the public’s intelligence as was the response to COVID itself. The response to COVID led to the sharpest economic collapse since the Great Depression, global famine, a mental health crisis, runaway inflation, a transfer of over $3 trillion from the world’s poorest to the very richest, the premature deaths of hundreds of thousands of young people, and the worst education crisis since the Second World War.

Given the magnitude of the harm that’s been done, the public deserves to know exactly who knew and did what, when, and why in the days leading up to the lockdowns of spring 2020 and beyond. Though it may not be politically feasible, ideally this would one day take the form of an international tribunal. Below are just some of the many disturbing questions to which any leader who claims to represent the public ought to demand answers:

Though many in positions of power would prefer that we forgot, the strict lockdowns that consumed the world in 2020 are extremely well documented. Above all, these lockdowns were a chilling demonstration of just how quickly western officials, policymakers, scientists, journalists, and soon entire populations could be convinced to adopt a degree of totalitarianism in their everyday lives.

READ: World Health Organization publishes video calling COVID jab skeptics a ‘major killing force’

Until we have real answers as to how exactly they happened, and why, there’s no reason for any thinking citizen to have confidence in the current crop of officials who claim to represent them.

Reprinted with permission from The New Normal.

RELATED

Top Canadian anti-lockdown lawyer arrested for surveilling judge during COVID era

Florida Supreme Court approves DeSantis request for grand jury to investigate COVID shots

World Economic Forum bungles ‘fact-check’ after Elon Musk blasts overpopulation ideology on Twitter

Fauci ally who dismissed COVID lab leak theory named World Health Org’s new chief scientist

‘Critical win’: Appeals court strikes down San Diego schools COVID vaccine mandate

New COVID documentary tells the stories of New Zealanders injured by the vaccine

WATCH: New Zealand police take baby away from parents over vaccinated blood transfusion dispute

Share











