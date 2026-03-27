There’s no reason to believe Leo XIV will correct Vatican document against ‘Co-Redemptrix’

Over the past few decades many groups of Catholics have asked for clarifications and corrections from the Vatican, without receiving any response.

(LifeSiteNews) — An international group of theologians has written to Cardinal Fernández, asking him to respond to their critique of a document his congregation published last November, which criticized the use of “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix of All Graces” as titles for the Blessed Virgin Mary.

On December 8, 2025, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the theologians sent Fernández a 23-page critique of the document which they say contains “omissions, minimalizations, or even in some cases contradictions” of Catholic teaching about Our Lady.

They call for an “official clarification” of the text to correct its “deficiencies.”

Unfortunately, no such clarification is likely to come.

Over the past few decades many groups of Catholics have asked for clarifications and corrections from the Vatican, without receiving any response.

It is now nearly a decade since four cardinals submitted their dubia asking for a formal correction of Amoris Laetitia, which permits those living in public adultery to receive Holy Communion without amendment of life.

The cardinals never received an answer from Francis and, far from correcting the errors of his predecessor, Leo XIV has recently doubled down on them.

He used the Feast of St. Joseph as an occasion to issue a statement praising Amoris Laetitia as “a luminous message of hope regarding conjugal love and family life.”

Yes, you read that right.

Leo XIV used the feast of the great patron of marital chastity as the occasion for praising a document which permits adulterers to make sacrilegious Holy Communions.

In the same document he announced that he was inviting the heads of the episcopal conferences to Rome for “synodal discernment” on “the steps to be taken in order to proclaim the Gospel to families today, in light of Amoris Laetitia.”

It’s no wonder an increasing number of commentators are calling Leo XIV “Francis II.”

There is no good reason to think that Leo XIV will correct the blasphemous document published by Cardinal Fernández.

But let’s take the opportunity to remind ourselves what the Catholic Church really teaches about the role of Our Lady as “Mediatrix of All Graces.”

Pope Pius IX taught that:

God has committed to Mary the treasury of all good things, in order that everyone may know that through her are obtained every hope, every grace, and all salvation. For this is His will, that we obtain everything through Mary.[1]

And he said that, with Jesus, she is “the most powerful Mediatrix and Conciliatrix in the whole world.”

Pope Leo XIII taught that “that, by the will of God, Mary is the intermediary through whom is distributed unto us this immense treasure of mercies gathered by God” and that “as no man goeth to the Father but by the Son, so no man goeth to Christ but by His Mother.”[2]

In one of his many encyclicals on the Holy Rosary the same pope taught that the power God has “put into her hands is all but unlimited” and that “among her many other titles we find her hailed as ‘our Lady, our Mediatrix’, ‘the Reparatrix of the whole world,’ ‘the Dispenser of all heavenly gifts.’”[3]

And addressing himself to Our Lady, he repeated an ancient prayer: “None, O Mother of God, attains salvation except through thee; none receives a gift from the throne of mercy except through thee.”

In 1921, Pope Benedict XV authorised a Mass and Office of Our Lady under the title Mediatrix of All Graces and permitted a Feast to be celebrated in her honor. This pope taught “Mary’s authority with her Son to be such that whatever graces he confers on men she has their distribution and apportionment.”[4]

And that:

[E]very kind of grace we receive from the treasury of the redemption is ministered as it were through the hands of the same Sorrowful Virgin.[5]

His successor Pope Pius XI taught that “everything comes to us from Almighty God through the hands of Our Lady.”[6]

And in at least three different documents he referred to Mary as “the treasurer of all graces with God.”[7]

The popes of the Catholic Church teach that Our Lady is the “Mediatrix of All Graces.”

No document from Cardinal Fernández can ever change that.

References

[1] Pope Pius IX, Ubi Primum

[2] Pope Leo XIII, Octobri Mensis

[3] Pope Leo XIII, Adiutricem.

[4] Pope Benedict XV, Fausto Appentente Die.

[5] Pope Benedict XV, Inter Sodalicia

[6] Pope Pius XI, Ingravescentibus Malis.

[7] Pope Pius XI, Galliam, Ecclesiae filiam, 1922; Exstat in civitate, 1924; Cognitum sane, 1926.

Share









