Massacre of the innocents: VAERS database shows teen deaths from Pfizer jab

(Dr. Trozzi) — The Death-by-injection statistics are staggering. The murdered children are real. The choice of words in this article are not hyperbolic, just realistic.
Data shows unprecedented death and carnage from the forced and coerced COVID injection campaigns. Here is some of the Dec 17, 2021, updated data from the US VAERS system. It is tragically impressive, even though it only represents a small fraction of the death and harm inflicted with these injections. Most adverse events and deaths go unreported and uncounted, so the real numbers are much higher.
It is hard to believe that the criminal COVID enterprise has kept this death campaign going so long, that only very recently the criminality of this has been officially declared, and we have had to persist until now to see prosecutions begin (more to come on that in the days ahead).
*Note that the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 “vaccines” is more than double the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.
VAERS data image sources: https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/12/25/vaers-summary-for-COVID-19-vaccines-through-12-17-2021/
Notice that over the past thirty years, there have typically been around 300 vaccine related deaths reportedper year. In just under one year, these injections have produced 20,471 reported deaths!
Children are among the murder victims
Especially tragic is the killing of young people with these criminally administered injections. Young people have a statistical zero risk of serious disease or death from COVID, but they sure are being killed with these injections that are forced and coerced upon them.
Here we will review just twelve of the many VAERS cases of children and teenagers killed with these injections. We do not know them, their names, or their families, so we cannot tell you about the children, their personalities, talents, dreams, and stories. Nor can we tell you the specific details of their families’ sadness, and the holes left in their hearts and lives.
However, here we will share, in plain language, some of the medical details of how they suffered and died following the injections. With each of them appears the links for you to look at their personal raw VAERS report. This particular group all died with the Pfizer injection, but the other injections are deadly also.
As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations.
In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances.
“The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by four Catholic prelates, including Bishops Marian Eleganti, Rene Henry Gracida, Athanasius Schneider, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, along with ten priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia.
It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary.
Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so.
Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.”
“Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.”
“I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said.
The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition:
We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West.
The Bethlehem Declaration:
Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’
'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22).
Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27);
Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38);
Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13);
Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children…
TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE
This VAERS data was sourced here: https://medalerts.org/
- This 13-year-old girl died 16 days after the coerced Pfizer injection with inflamed heart and brain, abnormal heart rhythm (torsades de point/QT prolongation), seizures, pancreatitis, new diabetes, Guillain-Barre and much more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1815096
- This 17-year-old girl became very ill and was diagnosed with new diabetes 33 days after Pfizer injection; she died 2 days later. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1815295
- Giving these injections to anyone is a crime, but extra mistakes of negligence were made that killed this 17-year-old girl. She had already recovered from mild COVID and thus had great immunity; even if there were good vaccines available (which there are not), she would have had no use for one. We know that adverse events of these injections are worse in people who have already caught COVID and recovered naturally as 99.7 % of people do. Naturally recovered people have excellent immunity but are more prone to severe harm from these injections. Sadly, this girl was still given the so-called “vaccine” and died 38 days later in hospital with inflamed heart, abnormal heart rhythm (torsades de pointe/ QT prolongation), seizures and more https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1828901
- This 15-year-old girl became ill within the day after the so-called “vaccine”. She died on the 27th day. Diagnosis included inflamed heart and brain, abnormal heart rhythm (torsades de point/QT prolongation), seizures, Guillain-Barre, and sadly much more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1592684
- This 13-year-old boy became severely ill 2 days after the so-called “vaccine” and he died the next day with bleeding, blood clotting, seizures, heart arrythmia, heart failure, and more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1633205
- This 15-year-old boy died suddenly 4 days after Pfizer injection: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1668800
- This 14-year-old boy died 7 days after the so-called “vaccine” with heart failure: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1690103
- This 16-year-old boy became ill 6 days after the so-called “vaccine” and died on 22nd day with heart inflammation, abnormal rhythm (torsades de pointes/QT prolongation), heart and lung failure, inflamed intestines and more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1702154
- This 17-year-old boy became ill 9 days after the so-called “vaccine” and died on the 17th day. His many damaged organ systems and symptoms included seizures, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm, Guillain-Barre, and many, many more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1737907
- This 15-year-old boy died 1 day after the Pfizer injection with a plethora of damaged organs; including inflamed heart and abnormal heart rhythm (torsades de pointes/QT prolongation), new diabetes (pancreatic failure), brain inflammation, seizures, and more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1845034
- This 13-year-old boy died within the same day following the so-called “vaccine”. His dying involved an abnormal heart rhythm (torsade de pointe/QT prolongation) and circulatory system collapse: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1862946
- This 12-year-old boy became ill on the day of his Pfizer injection. He died 3 days later with an inflamed heart, seizures and more: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1865979
To understand many of the ways in which these injections harm and kill, we offer you this: COVID “Vaccines”; How Dangerous Are They? in both video and article formats.
This war is not over yet. We must remain vigilant. Refuse the forced injections, fight the information war, and protect the children.
Reprinted with permission by Dr. Mark Trozzi.
