These 20 spineless House Republicans joined Democrats in protecting Adam Schiff from censure

Who needs Democrat firepower when you can always count on Republicans to shoot themselves to save their enemies?

(Conservative Treehouse) — Good grief, who needs Democrat firepower when you can always count on Republicans to shoot themselves to save their enemies. Twenty House Republicans joined with House Democrats to defeat a censure motion that would have triggered an investigation of the notoriously corrupt Adam Schiff (CA).

Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who really does seem to be a great MAGA addition to the House, created a censure motion that she advanced on Tuesday. Luna’s measure would have formally reprimanded Schiff for his conduct while Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), where he lied about Trump-Russia intelligence.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked Schiff from the HPSCI this year and Luna’s measure would have established an ethics investigation that could have resulted in a $16,000,000 fine if they found he committed the infractions.

As ridiculous as this sounds, 20 House Republicans came quickly to Adam Schiff’s defense. Current “Republican” HPSCI Chairman Mike Turner (OH) was one of the GOP members who supported Schiff along with Republican Thomas Massie (KY) who recently endorsed Ron DeSantis. What a bunch of knuckleheads.

(WASHINGTON DC) – Republicans joined most Democrats in voting to table a measure to censure Rep. Adam Schiff for his previous leadership of the House Intelligence Committee and probes into former President Donald Trump. The vote: The measure was tabled by a 225-196 vote, with 20 Republicans voting alongside most Democrats. Other Democratic lawmakers were lined up ready to defend the Californian on the floor, but Wednesday’s vote stops the effort from advancing to a full House vote. Schiff’s response: ‘It’s a continuation of a downward spiral. There are a number of members here now who are just kind of ugly performance artists. It’s all about getting attention, doesn’t matter whether it’s good attention or bad attention, it’s all about the notoriety,’ Schiff told reporters after the vote. Republicans from districts won by President Joe Biden like Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) and the current chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner (R-Ohio), were among the Republicans who voted with Democrats to defeat the measure. Seven lawmakers voted present on the measure, including all five Democratic members of the House Ethics Committee and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). Democratic ethics panel members generally vote present on any ethics matters that come before the House. (more)

Contact information for respectful communication:

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (ND)

(202) 225-2611

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR)

(202) 225-5711

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ)

(202) 225-2542

Rep. Tom Cole (OK)

(202) 225-6165

Rep. Warren Davidson (OH)

(202) 225-6205

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

(202) 225-4276

Rep. Kay Granger (TX)

(202) 225-5071

Rep. Garrett Groves (LA)

(202) 225-3901

Rep. Tom Kean (NJ)

(202) 225-5361

Rep. Kevin Kiley (CA)

(202) 225-2523

Rep. Young Kim (CA)

(202) 225-4111

Rep. Mike Lawler (NY)

(202) 225-6506

Rep. Thomas Massie (KY)

(202) 225-3465

Rep. Tom McClintock (CA)

(202) 225-2511

Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY)

(202) 225-5441

Rep. Jay Obernolte (CA)

(202) 225-5861

Rep. Mike Simpson (ID)

(202) 225-5531

Rep. Michael Turner (OH)

(202) 225-6465

Rep. David Valadao (CA)

(202) 225-4695

Rep. Steve Womack (AR)

(202) 225-4301

