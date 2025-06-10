This father was told Hamas killed his son. He was actually killed by the Israeli military

Haaretz reports that Tom Godo was killed by Israeli soldiers who 'shot him through the door of the shelter he was hiding in, because they thought there were terrorists in the room.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A shock report from the Israeli press shows how Israel’s narrative of October 7 and the justification for its war in Gaza continues to fall apart – due to revelations from within Israel itself.

On June 6, Haaretz reported on the story of Yaakov Godo. His son was killed on October 7, 2023. Despite being told by the Israeli army that his son had been killed by Hamas, one month later Godo began a protest outside the Israeli parliament to stop the war.

He has been there ever since.

Beginning his protest on November 8, 2023, Godo told a crowd assembled outside the Knesset that “Netanyahu was to blame for what befallen Israel, and that his government had abandoned its people.”

The Times of Israel report which recorded this stated Godo’s son was “killed by terrorists in his home’s safe room at Kibbutz Kissufim.”

‘Executed’ by Israeli soldiers

Yet Haaretz reported this week that Godo’s son was not killed by Hamas.

“Last month, he and his family learned that Tom wasn’t killed by Hamas terrorists, but that Israeli soldiers shot him through the door of the shelter he was hiding in, because they thought there were terrorists in the room.”

An investigation which began in early 2024 left Godo with the shocking news.

“For 18 months, we lived with the knowledge that Tom was murdered by Hamas, until the person who carried out the investigation told us, with great sorrow, that not only did the IDF fail in protecting our son’s life, but it killed him.”

Godo says his son was not killed by accident, but intentionally “executed”:

“In practice, the army executed him per the Hannibal directive. Twenty minutes after it happened, they knew that they were the ones who had killed Tom. But they concealed it from us for 18 months.”

The “Hannibal Directive” is a secret IDF protocol to kill Israelis – in order to avoid them being taken hostage.

Former Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant has admitted the “Hannibal Directive” has been used on October 7.

Netanyahu ‘dismantling’ army, society

As a recent survey shows 82 percent of Israelis support the “transfer of Palestinians” out of Gaza, Godo’s criticism of the Netanyahu regime exposes a growing rift in Israeli society.

Echoing warnings of the disintegration of Israel into civil war, Godo says “Netanyahu is dismantling the army, just like he dismantled civil society.”

Godo says the soldiers who “executed” his son had been trained to do so – by “committing war crimes” in the West Bank.

“The soldiers who fought there [in Kissufim] were Givati Brigade soldiers, who were on a tour of duty at Har Bracha [a settlement in the West Bank].”

Godo also reinforces claims the army and Israeli police are increasingly acting more in accord with the personal militia established by Zionist extremists than as a national “defense force.”

“The IDF has been acting as a militia for years in the West Bank. They also acted as a militia in Kissufim. For years, they have been committing war crimes in the West Bank, and now they’re doing the same thing in Gaza, to [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich’s joy.”

Israeli ministers sanctioned

Bezalel Smotrich (finance minister) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (national security minister) are religious Zionist extremists.

As the Daily Telegraph reported, both ministers have been sanctioned Tuesday, June 10, by the British government for their “repellent … monstrous extremism.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the sanctions on the pair, saying:

“Yesterday, Minister Smotrich even spoke of Israeli forces cleansing Gaza, destroying what’s left of residents, Palestinians being relocated, he said, to third countries…”

Smotrich responded, according to the Jerusalem Post, with a robust defense of his settlement policy in the West Bank, whose purpose he said is to prevent a future Palestinian state.

“I hear that Britain has decided to impose sanctions on me for obstructing the establishment of a Palestinian state. The timing couldn’t be better.”

Gideon Sa’ar, Israeli foreign minister, described the move as “outrageous” and promised a response following consultation with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The UK Foreign Secretary has condemned Israel’s escalating assault on Gaza as an “affront to the values of British people” and warned that “the world is judging – history will judge them.”

His remarks in May to UK MPs demonstrate a shift in global opinion, becoming more in alignment with that of Yaakov Godo than with the narratives of the Netanyahu regime.

“We are now entering a dark new phase in this conflict,” Lammy explained.

“Netanyahu’s government is planning to drive Gazans from their homes into a corner of the Strip to the south and permit them a fraction of the aid that they need.”

Netanyahu ‘will never bring hostages home alive’

With protests against Israel’s actions often framed as left-wing – or even antisemitic – extremism, it is significant to note what Yaakov says about the hostages – whose return is used to “sell” Israel’s so-called war in Gaza.

“The hostages should have come home long ago, but this government is only interested in torpedoing deals and putting up obstacles,” said Godo.

“It’s obvious that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has a clear interest not to bring them home, because that will be the sign that his term is over. Therefore, in my opinion, so long as this government serves, no hostage will be brought home alive.”

Godo’s opinion was voiced by Netanyahu’s own minister of national security. Ben-Gvir “said the quiet part out loud” six months ago – as Haaretz reported, “Netanyahu sacrificed the hostages for personal gain.”

Warnings of Israeli disintegration

The story of Yaakov Godo is the story of disintegration of Israeli society. It shows how Netanyahu’s narrative of October 7 – and everything which has followed – does not match reality. Three years ago the former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo warned Israel is being led into “self-destruction” by the Netanyahu regime. Is that moment now in sight?

The stories we have been told about October 7, the hostages and the plan for the Palestinians are unravelling. Pardo said the war in Gaza was “useless” last week.

Now world opinion has turned against an Israel increasingly divided at home. With voices like Godo’s warning that there can be no peace with Netanyahu, what is the future of the Zionist state of permanent emergency he has created?

