This heartwarming Christmas book will bring your family closer together

(American Life League) — The time leading up to Christmas is so often filled with rushing — rushing to buy the right presents, rushing to parties and rushing to family trips. Taking a step back to focus on the reason we celebrate Christmas and on the true gift of Christ’s birth is something we must make a conscious effort to do, as only in doing so can we come to understand the gift God gave us when He sent His Son.

However, this isn’t always something we can do alone. We sometimes need the help of those around us — Church leaders, parish clergy, holy men and women of Church history, and even books that serve as tools filled with reminders of why the season is so holy and how we can bless others with the gifts God has given us. These things help shut out the world and give us a glimpse of the eternity we should strive for. They are tangible reminders of Christ’s presence in our lives.

This year, a new book by TV host and author Megan Alexander, published by Loyola Press, takes us on a delightful journey through some of the most beloved Christmas traditions to look at their Christian roots. The True Gifts of Christmas is a charming yet educational book that walks readers through 25 days of Christmas traditions, with each one “presented as a daily ‘gift’ with its own backstory, illuminating how these beloved symbols remind us of values like generosity, joy, light, and peace.”

It is truly a book of gifts — from second chances to generosity, hope, individuality, grace freely given, and more. The lessons taught throughout the book will strip the secularization of the Christmas season and open eyes to the wonder of the gift of Baby Jesus, as each entry offers a rich Christmas tradition, an explanation, and a suggestion for how we can transform our lives and point others to Christ. Megan explained, “It’s my hope that this book will empower people to use it as a witnessing tool and that being knowledgeable of the spiritual roots of all of our traditions make them more comfortable to strike up a conversation.”

The history of the Christmas traditions taught within are presented joyfully, always pointing to the one who is the source of our joy, thus sparking the courage to then help us point others to Christ as we take action in our daily lives to reflect His love.

By reading each day’s entry and discussing it as a family, along with partaking in some of the suggested activities, readers begin to see Christ in everything. And that’s as it should be, for this season isn’t just about presents and cookies and parties. It’s about the one who created us in His image and likeness, as unique individuals. This is why Megan found it so important to include an entry on snowflakes, which the book stresses remind us of our own “uniqueness and beauty.”

Megan explained that “the body of Christ needs each one of us to be proud of who we are and shine in this world,” and she hopes that this entry encourages parents to explain to their kids, “You are unique and individual. God only created one you. There is only one you in this world.” And when we understand our own uniqueness, we can then more easily see that others are also unique and worthy of value.

The gifts discussed within the book nearly all lead to ways that we can then use them to focus outward, not only on Christ but on others, even those outside our families, as we work to build what St. John Paul II called a “culture of life.” For example, one of the entries suggests that we should “spread love and hope with mistletoe moments.” It continues, “Each time you or a loved one passes beneath a sprig of mistletoe, take a moment to reflect on how you can spread kindness … (such as) lending a hand to a neighbor, sharing a meal with someone in need, or offering a smile.”

Some other traditions mentioned include wreaths, which remind us to open our hearts and homes to each other and to Jesus; the breaking of bread in the Eucharist; the presence of angels, and the cultivation of peace. Additionally, candles remind us to be the light of Christ to others, and St. Nicholas teaches generosity.

That spirit of generosity woven throughout the book also encourages readers to put thought into their gift giving, explaining that gifts don’t have to be material things. They can be gifts of time, such as shoveling an elderly neighbor’s sidewalk or baking cookies for someone. These are the gifts that Megan hopes will “empower you to shine your light and share about your faith by the knowledge of these traditions.”

Megan shared that one of her favorite entries was the one on bells, and she retold the story of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who wrote the famous poem “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” as he sat at his son’s hospital bedside just a couple years after he lost his wife to an untimely death. His son had been severely injured in the Civil War, and Longfellow sat in despair on Christmas Day. Megan explained, “It was important for me to include that because I realize that while the holidays are joyful and celebratory for so many people they can also be deeply painful if you’ve lost a loved one or if you’re lonely yourself, and he wrote that poem at a very dark point in his life. … The bells reminded him of the hope of Jesus, that we are never alone, and that God is always with us.”

Of this we can be assured, even if we find ourselves distanced from Christ. As the book expresses, “No matter how horrible we have been, Jesus’ birth reminds us that we have been given the gift of a second chance. We can strive to live out everything the Christmas season offers, bless others with the spirit of gratitude and generosity, and fully dive into Christmas.”

The True Gifts of Christmas culminates in a suggestion that we celebrate Jesus’ birthday by baking a cake and singing “Happy Birthday,” as His incarnation is something we should joyfully celebrate — today and every day.

Christ commanded that we “go … and make disciples of all nations.” And Megan echoed His words saying that

“Christmas is such a unique opportunity to share our faith.” So let us learn from the traditions throughout this book and then go forth and do just that, assured of God’s love and armed with the courage to celebrate Jesus and all He has given us, for all the gifts mentioned throughout these pages lead us to the one true gift of Christmas — our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor since 2003; more than 16 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine — the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the director and executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program — a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

