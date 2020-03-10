Opinion

This viral Twitter thread explains media propaganda on coronavirus

The leftists in the media hate Trump so much that they are willing to destroy America's economy if it means they can prevent Trump's re-election.
Tue Mar 10, 2020 - 5:50 pm EST
Featured Image
StunningArt / Shutterstock.com
By Andrea Widberg
By Andrea Widberg

March 10, 2020 (American Thinker) — The media have been relentless in their efforts to magnify and politicize the Wuhan Virus (aka Covid-19 or coronavirus) to harm Trump politically. When Trump almost immediately canceled flights coming in from infected areas of China, they called him racist. When the virus managed to enter America's shores, they instantly called him ineffective. When Trump pointed out that the media's attack on his handling of the virus was so dishonest as to amount to yet another anti-Trump hoax, they accused him of calling the virus itself a hoax.

The above statements about the media's relentless bias and dishonesty aren't mere opinion. It's all provable — and that's exactly what Yossi Gestetner did in a series of now viral tweets tracking the media's nonstop attacks against Trump since the moment the virus appeared on the scene:

This constantly shifting factual narrative, which always pivots around Donald Trump being in the wrong, is not accidental. It is the purpose behind the coverage.

Look at the manic glee you see in Eddie Glaude's and Nicolle Wallace's faces as they contemplate the fact that, with enough spin, they can turn the coronavirus into Trump's Hurricane Katrina (another natural disaster that a Republican president handled competently, only to see a hostile media use the event to try to destroy a presidency):

During his latest look through the periscope, Scott Adams called the modern left a violent hate group:

He's right. The leftists in the media hate Trump so much that they are willing to destroy America's economy if it means they can prevent Trump's re-election. That’s what hate groups do.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.

  coronavirus, mainstream media, propaganda

Finished reading? Want to make a difference?

You depend on our news reporting. We depend on you. Make an impact today.

Comments

Share this article