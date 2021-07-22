‘This Week’ with Mary + Polly: ‘Every solution except the vaccine has been suppressed’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 22, 2021 (Children’s Health Defense) – This week, Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) president, and Polly Tommey, co-producer of “Vaxxed,” cover the latest COVID headlines including the U.S. Surgeon General’s push for Big Tech to crack down on so-called vaccine “misinformation,” the Rockefeller Foundation’s pledge to spend $13.5 million to fight vaccine disinformation and the White House’s plan to ask SMS carriers to monitor private texts for vaccine misinformation.

Also on tap this week is a viral Twitter thread shared by mRNA vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone showing the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not.

Mary and Polly also discuss news that vaccinated people now makeup 47% of COVID cases in Britain, the surge in COVID cases in 46 U.S. states and a CNN report that says young kids will “pay the price” if American adults don’t get vaccinated.

Here are more of this week’s highlights:

