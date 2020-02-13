Three girls sue state to stop boys who say they’re ‘girls’ from competing in their sport

February 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Three Connecticut girls are suing their state’s high school sports authority — the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) — to stop boys who claim to be girls from competing in their sport.

Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Chelsea Mitchell, all Connecticut high school track athletes, have been denied opportunities to win races, as well to fairly compete for college scholarships and other advancements, because of the state’s policy.

Soule is the same high school girl who, last year, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). That complaint is still ongoing, as the OCR has not yet handed down its guidance ruling.

Starting in 2017, two gender-confused boys were permitted to run in girls’ track in Connecticut. The results have been predictable: in the last three years alone, the two boys have won 15 state championships between them and have deprived girls of 85 opportunities for high-level competition, according to the nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom.

Represented by the ADF, the three girls and their mothers filed their federal lawsuit on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

The complaint alleges that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s policy discriminates against girls and violates their Title IX rights.

Title IX was implemented in 1972 to help ensure that girls would have the same opportunities in sports as boys, and most observers agree that it has been successful in this particular regard.

But Title IX never anticipated that boys would seek to compete as girls and does not mention “gender identity.”

Speaking about the lawsuit, ADF senior vice president of the U.S. Legal Division Kristen Waggoner said: “Girls deserve the same opportunity as boys to excel and chase their dreams. Allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports shatters those dreams and steals opportunities.”

In Connecticut and 19 other states, girls are now forced to compete against boys claiming to be girls, and these policies unfairly deprive girls of the right to a level playing field in competitions they can never win despite their best efforts.

With another track season soon coming to an end, ADF attorneys have asked the Court for an injunction that would stop the CIAC from implementing its current policy while the lawsuit proceeds.

Soule, Smith, and Mitchell will soon run in regional and state meets, competing for state championships. This year, they would like to have the opportunity to win, fair and square.

Read more about LifeSiteNews’s petition supporting Selina’s complaint with the OCR by CLICKING HERE.